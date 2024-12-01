Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
NameAs of 01/12/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$0
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 01/12/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
•
|
Access to Care – Provide care outside of a hospital setting through virtual, in-person, or a hybrid care combination.
|
•
|
Biopharma – Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use artificial intelligence/machine learning (“AI/ML”) technologies as an integral part of their drug design or development process.
|
•
|
Clinical Trials – Enables the efficient deployment, tracking and/or completion of trials that support novel medications and/or treatments.
|
•
|
Decision Support – Provides clinicians with patient-specific information, which is intelligently filtered or presented at appropriate times to enhance care.
|
•
|
Hospital Operations – Improves the efficiency of hospital workflows that are required to provide care.
|
•
|
Insurance – Leverage AI/ML models to save costs and improve services of private and/or government programs.
|
•
|
Treatment Device – Devices that leverage an AI/ML algorithm to facilitate treatment of a specific medical problem.
|
•
|
Lifestyle Wellness – Assists users in navigating their overall health and wellness journey using monitoring, counseling, education, and lifestyle changes that help prevent, treat, and provide care.
|•
|
Prescription Management – Ensures a patient is properly educated, has access to and complies with prescribed usage of a medication.
|Period
|LGHT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LGHT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|LGHT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LGHT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LGHT
|Category Low
|Category High
|LGHT % Rank
|Net Assets
|0
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LGHT % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LGHT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LGHT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LGHT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LGHT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LGHT
|Category Low
|Category High
|LGHT % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LGHT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|LGHT
|Category Low
|Category High
|LGHT % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LGHT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
