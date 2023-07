The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that track and/or comprise the Fund’s benchmark index. The NDR CMG Index is a rules-based index that follows a proprietary model developed by Ned Davis Research, Inc. in conjunction with CMG Capital Management Group, Inc. (“CMG”). To help limit potential loss associated with adverse market conditions, the model produces trade signals that dictate the NDR CMG Index’s equity allocation ranging from 100% fully invested ( i.e ., “long”) to 100% in cash ( i.e., “flat”). When the NDR CMG Index is long, or 100% fully invested, it will be allocated to the S&P 500 Index. When the NDR CMG Index is flat, or 100% cash, it will be allocated to the Solactive 13-week U.S. T-bill Index. When the NDR CMG Index is not completely long or flat, 50% of it will be allocated to the S&P 500 Index, with the remaining 50% allocated to the Solactive 13-week U.S. T-bill Index. The Fund currently seeks to replicate the NDR CMG Index when the NDR CMG Index has any equity allocation (as discussed further below) by holding shares of one or more exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) whose investment objective is to track the performance of the S&P 500 Index, rather than investing directly in the shares of the 500 companies comprising the S&P 500 Index, until the Fund reaches, in the opinion of the Adviser, an adequate asset size. When the Fund reaches an adequate size and the NDR CMG Index has an equity allocation, the Fund may then seek to replicate the NDR CMG Index by investing directly in the shares of the 500 companies comprising the S&P 500 Index. The Solactive 13-week U.S. T-bill Index invests in one 13-week U.S. Treasury bill at a time, and a maximum of five U.S. Treasury bills in a calendar year. The Fund will track the most recent 13-week U.S. Treasury bill exposure in the Solactive 13-week U.S. T-bill Index to follow the NDR CMG Index’s flat, or cash, allocations.

The model produces daily trade signals to determine the NDR CMG Index’s equity allocation percentage through a two-phase process. The first phase produces an industry-level market breadth composite based on the S&P 500 industry groupings. As such, “market breadth” here refers to the aggregated weighted score of advancing and declining industries, as measured by three types of price-based, industry-level indicators: trend-following, volatility and mean-reversion. Trend-following primary indicators include momentum and various moving average measures to assess the current direction of the markets. Mean-reversion indicators are applied, which are based on the theory that prices and returns eventually move back towards their historical mean (or average). The volatility indicators determine whether near-term volatility has significantly risen relative to longer-term volatility to measure whether broad market risks have risen. The model applies these indicators across the S&P 500 industry groupings to ultimately produce trade signals that are either bullish (meaning prices are expected to increase over time) or bearish (meaning prices are expected to decrease over time). The final market breadth composite is the scaled aggregation of these indicators across the S&P 500 industries to determine the breadth composite score (between 0 and 100). The second phase utilizes the breadth composite score to produce the equity allocations for the NDR CMG Index. The model is automated and updates daily to take into account the various indicators that dictate the trade signals referenced above. As such, the NDR CMG Index may rebalance to new allocation percentages intra-month based on the model’s composite score and direction, and the Fund may seek to rebalance its allocation percentage level accordingly. In addition, the NDR CMG Index’s underlying indices (the S&P 500 Index and the Solactive 13-Week U.S. T-Bill Index) are each rebalanced on a quarterly basis. The overall composition of the NDR CMG Index is subject to change. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the NDR CMG Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the NDR CMG Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the NDR CMG Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to replicate the NDR CMG Index.

The Fund may become "non-diversified" as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act of 1940”), solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the NDR CMG Index. This means that the Fund may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers than would be the case if the Fund were always managed as a diversified management investment company. The Fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the NDR CMG Index. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status due solely to a change in the relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the NDR CMG Index.