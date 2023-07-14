Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

2.3%

1 yr return

0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$26.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.1
$22.57
$23.22

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

LETB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AdvisorShares Let Bob AI Powered Momentum ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Dan Ahrens

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by tactically investing in U.S. exchange listed equity securities, primarily consisting of common stock of large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies. The Fund typically holds positions in each of these three market capitalizations and the allocation of assets to each individual stock within each market capitalization is typically equal weighted.

AdvisorShares Investments, LLC (the “Advisor”), the Fund’s investment adviser, allocates the Fund’s portfolio investments using research obtained from Let Bob, LLC (“Let Bob”), a smart-charting platform that incorporates fundamental and technical analysis with modern artificial intelligence capabilities. Let Bob has agreed to provide its proprietary artificial intelligence security selection process to the Advisor for purposes of managing the Fund. Beginning with a universe of companies representing the broad U.S. stock market, Let Bob’s proprietary and third-party machine learning algorithms identify stocks of companies demonstrating the highest momentum in public sentiment (i.e., sentiment momentum) as measured by their digital footprint as well as by momentum in their stock price. The Advisor also consults Let Bob’s proprietary macro (overall market or grouping) momentum and individual stock momentum strategy to determine when to move some or all of the Fund’s assets to cash or cash equivalents, as described below. Momentum is defined as the rate of acceleration of the price of a security or group of securities.

Sentiment momentum analysis utilizes a systematic quantitative research platform that combines a company’s digital performance data (data about the online interactions between customers and the websites and other digital properties of the company) with fundamental financial data (such as revenue and earnings per share) to identify companies that are likely to surprise the market with better than expected financial achievement in upcoming quarters. After compiling the digital performance data for any individual company or group of companies into a digital footprint, the algorithms identify companies that are outperforming in their industry and are projected to exceed outside analyst sentiment or expectations. The highest ranked companies in each market capitalization group are then measured for price momentum to identify the highest ranked securities in that group.

To seek to manage risk, the Advisor measures downward momentum to determine when to avoid stocks of certain market capitalizations. The Advisor also evaluates individual stock price momentum to determine when to sell a security and either allocate that capital to cash or cash equivalents or reallocate that capital to another security if macro indicators are still showing positive momentum for that capitalization group.

The Advisor may move the Fund partially or fully to a defensive cash position if all indicators show negative momentum and may keep the Fund in cash or cash equivalents until those market indicators change. The Fund’s strategy may frequently involve buying and selling securities, which may lead to high portfolio turnover. While investing in a particular sector is not a strategy of the Fund, its portfolio may be significantly invested in one or more sectors as a result of the security selection decisions made pursuant to its strategy.

While it is anticipated that the Advisor will purchase and sell securities based on the research of Let Bob’s algorithms, the Advisor has full discretion over investment decisions for the Fund. Therefore, the Advisor has full decision-making power at all times including when it believes that the recommended portfolio does not further the Fund’s investment objective or fails to take into account company events such as corporate actions, mergers and spin-offs.

Read More

LETB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LETB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -44.2% 26.6% N/A
1 Yr 0.5% -98.5% 150.0% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -74.2% 26.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -61.2% 23.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -35.6% 18.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LETB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.1% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 33.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LETB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% N/A
1 Yr N/A -98.5% 150.0% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -74.2% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -61.2% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -35.6% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LETB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -16.8% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 35.6% N/A

LETB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LETB Category Low Category High LETB % Rank
Net Assets 26.3 M 189 K 222 B 93.78%
Number of Holdings 14 2 3509 98.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.1 M -1.37 M 104 B 97.01%
Weighting of Top 10 99.54% 9.4% 100.0% 99.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BLACKROCK TREASURY TRUST 88.91%
  2. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd 1.38%
  3. NeoPhotonics Corp 1.37%
  4. ChemoCentryx Inc 1.34%
  5. Synopsys Inc 1.29%
  6. Dell Technologies Inc 1.24%
  7. Aspen Technology Inc 1.22%
  8. Zoom Video Communications Inc 1.21%
  9. Evolus Inc 0.82%
  10. Caleres Inc 0.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LETB % Rank
Cash 		88.97% -10.83% 87.35% 0.08%
Stocks 		11.03% 0.00% 107.71% 99.92%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 62.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 60.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 58.10%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 98.58% 57.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LETB % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 69.51%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 69.82% 98.46%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.57% 85.87%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 96.85%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 2.15%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 99.31%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 0.46%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 98.92%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 76.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.57% 3.15%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.00% 0.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LETB % Rank
US 		11.03% 0.00% 105.43% 99.92%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 93.78%

LETB - Expenses

Operational Fees

LETB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.56% 0.01% 7.09% 50.04%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 69.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 13.41%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

LETB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LETB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LETB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

LETB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LETB Category Low Category High LETB % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.62% 0.00% 19.33% 62.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LETB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LETB Category Low Category High LETB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 2.90% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LETB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LETB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dan Ahrens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 08, 2022

0.31

0.3%

Dan Ahrens is a Managing Director and the Chief Operating Officer of AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. He joined the Advisor in 2008. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Ahrens founded Ahrens Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor. Before forming Ahrens Advisors, he was President of the MUTUALS.com Funds. During that time he also was President and Chief Compliance Officer of Mutuals Advisors, Inc. and acted as President, Treasurer and Financial & Operations Officer of an affiliated Broker Dealer firm. He is the author of Investing in Vice (St. Martin’s Press, 2004) and has appeared on numerous financial programs, including CNBC, CNN, ABC News and Bloomberg, to discuss “Vice Stocks.” He has been featured, along with funds under his management, in major national and trade publications including The Economist, New York Times, Financial Times, and The Wall Street Journal. He earned a Bachelor in Business Administration in Finance from Texas Tech University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.09 2.92

