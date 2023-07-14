Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

12.2%

1 yr return

19.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.5%

Net Assets

$106 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$38.7
$30.13
$39.37

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

LEGR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -13.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.84%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Jan 25, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    3550002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jon Erickson

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned, developed, maintained and sponsored by Indxx, Inc.(the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider reserves the right to use qualitative judgment to include, exclude, adjust, or postpone the inclusion of a stock in the Index. Continued Index membership of a constituent is not necessarily subject to the guidelines provided in the Index methodology. A stock may be considered for exclusion by the Index Provider on the basis of corporate governance, accounting policies, lack of transparency and lack of representation, despite meeting all the criteria provided in the Index methodology.According to the Index Provider, the Index is designed to track the performance of companies that are either actively using, investing in, developing, or have products that are poised to benefit from blockchain technology and/or the potential for increased efficiency that it provides to various business processes. The Index seeks to include only companies that have devoted material resources to the use of blockchain technologies. Blockchain is a type of distributed ledger, or decentralized database that keeps continuously updated digital records of who owns a particular asset (e.g., cryptocurrency, contracts, information, etc.).It is kept and validated simultaneously by a network of computers, similar to a shared spreadsheet that no one person can change without the agreement of the others. A blockchain is comprised of unchangeable, digitally recorded data in packages called “blocks.” These digitally recorded blocks of data are stored in a linear “chain.” Each block in the chain contains data (e.g., a transaction), that is cryptographically connected to the previous-block in the chain, ensuring all data in the overall “blockchain” has not been tampered with and remains unchanged. Blockchain networks can be private with restricted membership similar to an intranet, or public like the Internet, accessible to any person in the world. The entire chain is continually updated so that every ledger in the network is the same, giving each member the ability to prove who owns what at any given time. Blockchain technology has the potential to increase efficiency for various business processes, including recordkeeping, payment processing and inventory management, among others. See “Additional Information on the Fund’s Investment Objective and Strategies” for an additional discussion of blockchain technology.According to the Index Provider, the securities included in the Index are selected in the following manner:1.the Index begins with a global universe of equity securities in both developed and emerging markets;2.companies with market capitalizations of less than $250 million are removed;3.companies with an average daily trading volume of less than $1 million over the last three months are removed;4.companies that have not traded on at least 90% of the eligible trading days in the last six months (three months for securities with less than six months of trading history) are removed;5.companies with a free float of less than 20% of outstanding shares are removed;6.companies trading at a price of $10,000 or above per share are removed;7.the universe is then narrowed to companies with exposure to blockchain technology and/or the potential to benefit from the increased process efficiency it could provide (as discussed above), as identified by the Index Provider;8.from the eligible universe, each company is assigned to a tier based on three categories of exposure (see “Index Information” for additional information);i.Tier 1 – Active Enablers – companies that are actively developing blockchain technology products or systems for their own use and for sale and support to other companies; companies that are direct service providers for blockchain technology; or, companies that have business models that rely on delivering products or services that utilize blockchain technology;ii.Tier 2 – Active Users – companies that are using blockchain technology which is generally supported by an Active Enabler; or, companies that have at least one use or test case implementing blockchain technology;iii.Tier 3 – Active Explorers – companies that have been publicly disclosed as being active in exploring the incorporation of blockchain technology into their business; or, companies that have a press release on their website or a news article stating that they have started working in the blockchain technology space;9.companies assigned to Tiers 1 and 2 are eligible for inclusion in the Index;10.the top 100 companies, ranked by exposure to blockchain technology, are included in the Index;11.companies from Tier 1 and Tier 2 will each make up 50% of the Index, with companies equally-weighted within each tier (see “Index Information” for weighting restrictions).According to the Index Provider, only Tiers 1 and 2 are eligible for inclusion in the Index because the Index Provider believes that only companies meeting these requirements have devoted material resources to the use or development of blockchain technology. The Index may be composed of non-U.S. securities, including non-U.S. securities that trade as depositary receipts. The Index Provider may adjust the rebalance/reconstitution schedule in the future to accommodate the evolution of the target universe. The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was composed of 100 securities with market capitalizations ranging from $19.53 billion to $1,788 billion. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in financial companies, information technology companies, Asian issuers and European issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

LEGR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEGR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% -42.7% 29.0% 22.59%
1 Yr 19.0% -50.5% 60.1% 46.10%
3 Yr 10.1%* 4.5% 39.5% 89.59%
5 Yr 7.5%* 0.1% 29.5% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* 6.4% 24.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEGR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -78.5% 59.2% 31.39%
2021 8.6% -63.4% 154.1% 96.93%
2020 5.9% -3.0% 63.7% 75.46%
2019 6.4% -49.7% 16.4% N/A
2018 N/A -17.3% 83.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEGR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.3% -46.2% 29.0% 25.14%
1 Yr -10.1% -50.5% 68.9% 53.17%
3 Yr 11.7%* 4.5% 39.5% 90.64%
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 6.4% 24.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEGR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -78.5% 59.2% 31.39%
2021 8.6% -63.4% 154.1% 96.93%
2020 5.9% -3.0% 63.7% 75.46%
2019 6.4% -49.7% 16.4% N/A
2018 N/A -17.3% 83.6% N/A

LEGR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LEGR Category Low Category High LEGR % Rank
Net Assets 106 M 1.01 M 57.9 B 64.07%
Number of Holdings 112 1 462 11.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.4 M 2.68 K 35 B 54.68%
Weighting of Top 10 14.65% 6.3% 100.0% 99.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. INTEL CORP 1.54%
  2. GOLDMAN SACHS TR FINL SQ TSY IN 1.53%
  3. ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-SP ADR 1.52%
  4. NVIDIA CORP 1.47%
  5. ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 1.45%
  6. BAIDU INC 1.43%
  7. MICROSOFT CORP 1.42%
  8. AMAZON.COM INC 1.39%
  9. SALESFORCE INC 1.39%
  10. ACCENTURE PLC-CL A 1.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LEGR % Rank
Stocks 		99.78% 0.00% 116.59% 50.36%
Cash 		0.22% -16.60% 100.00% 49.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.79% 82.73%
Other 		0.00% -1.44% 30.69% 82.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 82.25%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.85% 83.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEGR % Rank
Financial Services 		40.98% 0.00% 55.06% 2.88%
Technology 		28.96% 0.00% 100.00% 92.07%
Communication Services 		8.98% 0.00% 96.76% 60.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.95% 0.00% 36.75% 32.21%
Industrials 		5.80% 0.00% 52.26% 12.98%
Utilities 		3.22% 0.00% 8.35% 0.96%
Basic Materials 		1.56% 0.00% 45.90% 4.09%
Consumer Defense 		1.51% 0.00% 36.89% 6.97%
Energy 		1.05% 0.00% 8.61% 3.37%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 24.65% 85.34%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 70.95% 91.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEGR % Rank
Non US 		63.92% 0.00% 99.29% 1.92%
US 		35.86% 0.00% 106.47% 98.08%

LEGR - Expenses

Operational Fees

LEGR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.08% 2.97% 50.85%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.95% 43.05%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 35.29%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

LEGR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LEGR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LEGR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.69% 284.00% 42.67%

LEGR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LEGR Category Low Category High LEGR % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.88% 0.00% 21.03% 1.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LEGR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LEGR Category Low Category High LEGR % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.84% -2.30% 2.08% 0.74%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LEGR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LEGR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 25, 2018

4.35

4.4%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 25, 2018

4.35

4.4%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 25, 2018

4.35

4.4%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 25, 2018

4.35

4.4%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 25, 2018

4.35

4.4%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 25, 2018

4.35

4.4%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 32.27 5.94 1.25

