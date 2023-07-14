Home
Relative Strength
Overall Yield Attractiveness
Dividend Reliability
Dividend Uptrend
Earnings Growth
Vitals

YTD Return

17.1%

1 yr return

18.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

12.9%

Net Assets

$44.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$57.0
$45.13
$57.00

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 66.42%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

LEAD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -13.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 18.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SRN Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Jan 06, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    925000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Freeze

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index was developed by Reality Shares, Inc. (the “Index Provider”). The Index is designed to capitalize on the theory that, over time, companies that consistently grow their dividends tend to have investment returns above overall market returns (each a “Dividend Grower” or “High Quality Company”), and companies that do not grow (or cut) their dividends tend to have investment returns below overall market returns (each a “Dividend Cutter” or “Low Quality Company”). The Index is designed to select the companies that have the highest probability of increasing their dividend in a 12-month period, the High Quality Dividend Growers. These Dividend Growers (or High Quality Companies) are determined by the Index Provider’s DIVCON Dividend Health Scoring system, which is a proprietary, rules-based scoring and weighting methodology, and are chosen based on a ranking of each company as determined by its DIVCON Score and DIVCON Rating.

The DIVCON Dividend Health Scoring system begins by identifying the 500 largest U.S. companies based on market capitalization as of the Index reconstitution date and then narrows this universe to those companies that paid an ordinary dividend and announced a future dividend payment during the 12 months preceding such date. The DIVCON Dividend Health Scoring system analyzes seven quantitative factors that the Index Provider has determined to be correlated to a company’s likelihood to increase or decrease future dividends, and weights each factor based on its effectiveness in predicting dividend changes to produce a company’s DIVCON Score. After a DIVCON Score is calculated for each company, it is assigned a rating from 1 to 5 according to the DIVCON Rating system: DIVCON 1, DIVCON 2, DIVCON 3, DIVCON 4 and DIVCON 5. Companies in the DIVCON 1 category are those determined most likely to decrease their dividend in the next twelve months. Companies in the DIVCON 5 category are those determined most likely to increase their dividend in the next twelve months. All DIVCON 5 stocks or the 30 stocks with the highest DIVCON Scores, whichever is greater, are selected for inclusion in the Index. Therefore, the Index will

consist of at least 30 stocks. Companies are weighted in the index based on their DIVCON Scores, with higher DIVCON Scores weighted more heavily. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced annually as of the first Friday in December, effective the next business day. As of March 31, 2022, the market capitalizations of the 500 largest U.S. companies included in the DIVCON Dividend Health Scoring System ranged from $2.78 billion to $2.88 trillion.

SRN Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, employs a passive indexing investment approach. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in component securities of the Index. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund generally uses a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning that it will invest in all of the securities included in the Index. The Fund may, however, use a representative sampling approach to achieve its investment objective when the Adviser believes it is in the best interest of the Fund. For example, among other reasons, the Fund may use a representative sampling approach when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in replicating the Index or when an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid. When the Fund uses a representative sampling approach, the Fund may invest in a subset, or “sample,” of the securities included in the Index and whose risk, return and performance characteristics generally match the risk, return and performance characteristics of the Index as a whole. The Fund may invest in swaps, futures, forwards, options, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and other securities that are not components of the Index that the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index.

The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in securities and or financial instruments that, in combination, provide exposure to the Index without regard to market conditions, trends or direction.

To the extent the Index has significant exposure to a particular sector or is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund will necessarily have significant exposure to that sector or be concentrated in that industry. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund has significant exposure to the Technology and Industrials sectors, as each sector is defined by the Bloomberg Industry Classification Standard. The sectors in which the Index components, and thus the Fund’s investments, may be focused will vary as the composition of the Index changes over time.

Read More

LEAD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEAD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -14.3% 36.7% 40.00%
1 Yr 18.4% -34.8% 38.6% 7.55%
3 Yr 12.2%* -27.6% 93.5% 8.10%
5 Yr 12.9%* -30.4% 97.2% 1.66%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 81.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEAD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -56.3% 28.9% 19.74%
2021 13.9% -20.5% 152.6% 3.04%
2020 7.3% -13.9% 183.6% 4.79%
2019 7.5% -8.3% 8.9% 2.97%
2018 -1.4% -13.5% 12.6% 13.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LEAD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.7% -20.5% 36.7% 95.69%
1 Yr 0.9% -34.8% 40.3% 83.02%
3 Yr 18.5%* -27.6% 93.5% 0.56%
5 Yr 14.5%* -29.7% 97.2% 1.31%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LEAD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -56.3% 28.9% 19.82%
2021 13.9% -20.5% 152.6% 3.04%
2020 7.3% -13.9% 183.6% 4.70%
2019 7.5% -8.3% 8.9% 2.97%
2018 -1.4% -10.9% 12.6% 37.09%

LEAD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LEAD Category Low Category High LEAD % Rank
Net Assets 44.2 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 90.33%
Number of Holdings 67 2 4154 68.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.5 M 288 K 270 B 93.36%
Weighting of Top 10 21.97% 1.8% 106.2% 90.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Monolithic Power Systems Inc 3.22%
  2. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc 2.94%
  3. Broadcom Inc 2.91%
  4. Lam Research Corp 2.90%
  5. WW Grainger Inc 2.74%
  6. Linde PLC 2.65%
  7. Pool Corp 2.65%
  8. Prologis Inc 2.57%
  9. Mastercard Inc 2.55%
  10. Nordson Corp 2.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LEAD % Rank
Stocks 		96.73% 0.00% 130.24% 83.47%
Cash 		3.28% -102.29% 100.00% 13.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 95.55%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 94.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 95.47%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 95.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEAD % Rank
Technology 		26.06% 0.00% 48.94% 21.75%
Financial Services 		19.40% 0.00% 55.59% 9.65%
Industrials 		15.46% 0.00% 29.90% 6.43%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.00% 0.00% 30.33% 19.53%
Healthcare 		11.10% 0.00% 60.70% 90.58%
Consumer Defense 		6.16% 0.00% 47.71% 70.44%
Basic Materials 		5.78% 0.00% 25.70% 8.50%
Energy 		2.40% 0.00% 41.64% 73.97%
Communication Services 		1.64% 0.00% 27.94% 95.48%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 99.46%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 99.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LEAD % Rank
US 		95.29% 0.00% 127.77% 60.38%
Non US 		1.44% 0.00% 32.38% 54.64%

LEAD - Expenses

Operational Fees

LEAD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.43% 0.01% 49.27% 78.24%
Management Fee 0.43% 0.00% 2.00% 38.85%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

LEAD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LEAD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LEAD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.42% 0.00% 496.00% 83.62%

LEAD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LEAD Category Low Category High LEAD % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.13% 0.00% 23.92% 10.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LEAD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LEAD Category Low Category High LEAD % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.81% -54.00% 6.06% 42.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LEAD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LEAD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Freeze

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 23, 2020

1.52

1.5%

Scott Freeze, President of SRN Advisors, LLC. Mr. Freeze has been involved with ETFs since entering the financial services industry in the 1990s. Mr. Freeze founded SRN Advisors, LLC in 2019. Prior to founding the SRN Advisors, LLC, he worked for The Vanguard Group as a Supervisor for Vanguard Brokerage Services before moving to Croix Securities in 2002 to develop an automated trading platform. Mr. Freeze worked at Knight Capital from 2003 to 2005 on the program/ETF desk and Miller Tabak from 2005 to 2008. Mr. Freeze founded Street One Financial in September 2009 to service institutional advisers with their ETF executions.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

