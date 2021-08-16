The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the exchange-traded investment companies (“Underlying Funds”) that comprise the Index. The Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings of the securities in the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. Penserra Capital Management LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-adviser, seeks a correlation of 0.95 or better (before fees and expenses) between the Fund’s performance and the performance of the Index; a figure of 1.00 would represent perfect correlation.

The Index is a rules-based index owned and developed by Investor’s Business Daily® (“IBD” or the “Index Provider”) designed to attempt to outperform the broader equity and fixed income markets. IBD uses proprietary relative strength analysis to select Underlying Funds across various asset classes that are showing market-leading relative strength. The Index may be composed of Underlying Funds that invest in any asset class, including foreign and domestic equity and fixed income securities, and, from time to time, other alternative asset classes. Underlying Funds may invest in securities issued by small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies located in either developed or emerging markets and in securities of any credit quality, including “junk” securities. The Underlying Funds comprising the Index may be passively or actively managed.

The initial universe for the Index is composed of all U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The universe does not include exchange-traded notes, inverse ETFs (ETFs that seek to provide a return that is the exact opposite of an index) with the exception of the ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF, leveraged ETFs (ETFs that seek to amplify the return of an index) and commodity ETFs. The selection universe is then narrowed by excluding Underlying Funds with the following characteristics:

1. Underlying Funds with an average daily trading volume of less than 100,000 over the previous 50 days;

2. Underlying Funds not trading above their average 6-month price; and

3. Underlying Funds with returns less than those of the S&P 500 Index over the course of the previous three months.

The remaining Underlying Funds are then ranked according to IBD’s Relative Price Strength Rating methodology. “Relative strength” is an investing technique that seeks to determine the strongest performing securities by measuring certain factors, such as a security’s relative performance against the overall market or a security’s relative strength value, which is derived by comparing the rate of increase of the security’s price as compared to that of a benchmark index. IBD utilizes relative strength to compare an Underlying Fund’s stock price performance over the last twelve months (with performance over the three most recent months more heavily emphasized) against the over 8,000 foreign and domestic equity securities that comprise IBD’s internal database. Each Underlying Fund is ranked according to its relative price performance and assigned a proprietary rating score from 1 (lowest) to 99 (highest). All Underlying Funds with a qualifying rating are selected for inclusion in the Index and are grouped by Morningstar Global Category sector. The Index allocates weight equally among the sectors represented by Index constituents. The weight allocated to each sector is then subdivided equally among the Underlying Funds comprising each sector. If less than three Underlying Funds have a qualifying rating, the Index will be composed of Underlying Funds that invest principally in cash or cash equivalents to bring the number of components to three until the next Index reconstitution and rebalance date.

The Index has also been designed to account for the tendency of Underlying Funds to exhibit mean reversion after periods of outsized price appreciation. Mean reversion is the assumption that an Underlying Fund’s price will tend to move to the average price over time. IBD’s proprietary methodology has indicated a level of price growth at which mean reversion is more likely. If the Index exhibits price appreciation up to this level, the Index will be composed of Underlying Funds that principally invest in cash or cash equivalents until the next Index reconstitution and rebalance date. For more information, please see “Index Information.”

Under normal conditions, the Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on the last trading day of each month. However, if the S&P 500 Index experiences gains of greater than 3% in a given week, the Index will be reconstituted and rebalanced on the final trading day of that week. As of February 14, 2020, the Index was composed of 15 Underlying Funds. However, given that the Index is generally reconstituted and rebalanced monthly, this may not be a current reflection of the Index’s holdings.

The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the 1940 Act. To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund concentrates its investments to approximately the same extent.