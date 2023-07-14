Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$49.51
$1.5 B
1.21%
$0.60
-
YTD Return
17.1%
1 yr return
16.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$1.5 B
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|LCTU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.1%
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|95.71%
|1 Yr
|16.9%
|-58.9%
|46.9%
|23.07%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LCTU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|LCTU
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCTU % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.5 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|44.04%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|2
|4154
|22.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|1.74 K
|270 B
|48.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|1.8%
|100.0%
|82.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCTU % Rank
|Stocks
|98.91%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|53.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|12.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|13.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|7.75%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|44.95%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|9.06%
|LCTU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|2.95%
|92.03%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|27.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|LCTU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LCTU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LCTU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|LCTU
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCTU % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.21%
|0.00%
|19.15%
|18.13%
|LCTU
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|LCTU
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCTU % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|28.58%
|LCTU
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 13, 2023
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2023
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2022
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2021
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 06, 2021
1.15
1.2%
Mr. Adams is a senior research analyst at Oppenheimer Capital and heads the Finance sector research team within the value/core equity platform. Prior to joining the firm in 2005, Mr. Adams yearspent five s at Brown Brothers Harriman, where he was a senior vice president and head of financial services equity research. He previously spent four years as a finance-sector analyst at Prudential Securities, where he was selected as one of the Wall Street Journal's 1998 All-Star Analysts for Estimate Accuracy in the category of brokerage and finance. Also at Prudential Securities, he spent three years in fixed income research, specializing in commercial mortgage-backed securities. Mr. Adams’ experience also includes four years as chief economist for the Real Estate Board of New York, during which time he served as an adjunct professor of economics and real estate investment at New York University’s Real Estate Institute, as well as a mayoral appointment to the New York City Economists Roundtable. Earlier in his career, Mr. Adams was a senior financial analyst for the Office of the Mayor of Philadelphia and a research associate for the Pennsylvania Economy League. He is a contributing author to the Mortgage Bankers Association of America's Handbook of Commercial Finance: Primary and Secondary Markets and Frank J. Fabozzi Associates’ Asset Backed Securities, and has published numerous articles on mortgage-backed securities and other subjects. Mr. Adams holds an MA in Real Estate Finance and Policy Analysis from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA from St. John's College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 06, 2021
1.15
1.2%
Eric Van Nostrand, Managing Director, is Head of Research for Sustainable Investments and Multi-Asset Strategies. He leads a global team focused on developing sustainable investment strategies that animate portfolios. He also oversees a team responsible for coordinating research and portfolio strategy across the multi-asset investment platform-including global economics, asset allocation, and portfolio construction. Before his current role, Eric was Head of Macro Research & Portfolio Strategy for Multi-Asset Strategies and a portfolio manager on the firm's global tactical asset allocation (GTAA) team. Prior to joining BlackRock, Eric was a staff economist and advisor to the Chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, focusing on the U.S. macroeconomy and the global policy landscape. Eric holds a law degree from Yale Law School and degrees in economics and engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.17
|2.42
