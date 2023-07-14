Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
BlackRock ETF Trust - BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

ETF
LCTU
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$49.5093 -0.09 -0.18%
primary theme
N/A
LCTU (ETF)

BlackRock ETF Trust - BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$49.5093 -0.09 -0.18%
primary theme
N/A
LCTU (ETF)

BlackRock ETF Trust - BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$49.5093 -0.09 -0.18%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock ETF Trust - BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

LCTU | ETF

$49.51

$1.5 B

1.21%

$0.60

-

Vitals

YTD Return

17.1%

1 yr return

16.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$1.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.6
$39.78
$49.60

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock ETF Trust - BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

LCTU | ETF

$49.51

$1.5 B

1.21%

$0.60

-

LCTU - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock ETF Trust - BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock-advised Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jonathan Adams

Fund Description

LCTU - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCTU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -51.8% 22.1% 95.71%
1 Yr 16.9% -58.9% 46.9% 23.07%
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCTU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCTU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 98.28%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% 24.41%
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCTU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

LCTU - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LCTU Category Low Category High LCTU % Rank
Net Assets 1.5 B 177 K 1.21 T 44.04%
Number of Holdings N/A 2 4154 22.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 1.74 K 270 B 48.62%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 1.8% 100.0% 82.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 5.77%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.50%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.55%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.96%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.78%
  6. Tesla Inc 1.67%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 1.64%
  8. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.53%
  9. Visa Inc Class A 1.43%
  10. JPMorgan Chase & Co 1.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LCTU % Rank
Stocks 		98.91% 0.00% 130.24% 53.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 12.59%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 13.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 7.75%
Cash 		0.00% -102.29% 100.00% 44.95%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 9.06%

LCTU - Expenses

Operational Fees

LCTU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 2.95% 92.03%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% 27.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

LCTU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LCTU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LCTU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

LCTU - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LCTU Category Low Category High LCTU % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.21% 0.00% 19.15% 18.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LCTU Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LCTU Category Low Category High LCTU % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 28.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LCTU Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LCTU - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Adams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 06, 2021

1.15

1.2%

Mr. Adams is a senior research analyst at Oppenheimer Capital and heads the Finance sector research team within the value/core equity platform. Prior to joining the firm in 2005, Mr. Adams yearspent five s at Brown Brothers Harriman, where he was a senior vice president and head of financial services equity research. He previously spent four years as a finance-sector analyst at Prudential Securities, where he was selected as one of the Wall Street Journal's 1998 All-Star Analysts for Estimate Accuracy in the category of brokerage and finance. Also at Prudential Securities, he spent three years in fixed income research, specializing in commercial mortgage-backed securities. Mr. Adams’ experience also includes four years as chief economist for the Real Estate Board of New York, during which time he served as an adjunct professor of economics and real estate investment at New York University’s Real Estate Institute, as well as a mayoral appointment to the New York City Economists Roundtable. Earlier in his career, Mr. Adams was a senior financial analyst for the Office of the Mayor of Philadelphia and a research associate for the Pennsylvania Economy League. He is a contributing author to the Mortgage Bankers Association of America's Handbook of Commercial Finance: Primary and Secondary Markets and Frank J. Fabozzi Associates’ Asset Backed Securities, and has published numerous articles on mortgage-backed securities and other subjects. Mr. Adams holds an MA in Real Estate Finance and Policy Analysis from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA from St. John's College.

Eric van Nostrand

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 06, 2021

1.15

1.2%

Eric Van Nostrand, Managing Director, is Head of Research for Sustainable Investments and Multi-Asset Strategies. He leads a global team focused on developing sustainable investment strategies that animate portfolios. He also oversees a team responsible for coordinating research and portfolio strategy across the multi-asset investment platform-including global economics, asset allocation, and portfolio construction. Before his current role, Eric was Head of Macro Research & Portfolio Strategy for Multi-Asset Strategies and a portfolio manager on the firm's global tactical asset allocation (GTAA) team. Prior to joining BlackRock, Eric was a staff economist and advisor to the Chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, focusing on the U.S. macroeconomy and the global policy landscape. Eric holds a law degree from Yale Law School and degrees in economics and engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

