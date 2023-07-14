Mr. Adams is a senior research analyst at Oppenheimer Capital and heads the Finance sector research team within the value/core equity platform. Prior to joining the firm in 2005, Mr. Adams yearspent five s at Brown Brothers Harriman, where he was a senior vice president and head of financial services equity research. He previously spent four years as a finance-sector analyst at Prudential Securities, where he was selected as one of the Wall Street Journal's 1998 All-Star Analysts for Estimate Accuracy in the category of brokerage and finance. Also at Prudential Securities, he spent three years in fixed income research, specializing in commercial mortgage-backed securities. Mr. Adams’ experience also includes four years as chief economist for the Real Estate Board of New York, during which time he served as an adjunct professor of economics and real estate investment at New York University’s Real Estate Institute, as well as a mayoral appointment to the New York City Economists Roundtable. Earlier in his career, Mr. Adams was a senior financial analyst for the Office of the Mayor of Philadelphia and a research associate for the Pennsylvania Economy League. He is a contributing author to the Mortgage Bankers Association of America's Handbook of Commercial Finance: Primary and Secondary Markets and Frank J. Fabozzi Associates’ Asset Backed Securities, and has published numerous articles on mortgage-backed securities and other subjects. Mr. Adams holds an MA in Real Estate Finance and Policy Analysis from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA from St. John's College.