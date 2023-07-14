Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.6%
1 yr return
11.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$66.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
70.1%
Expense Ratio 1.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 70.83%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund is an actively-managed “exchange-traded fund of funds” and seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in other registered investment companies, including other actively-managed exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and index-based ETFs (collectively, “Underlying Funds”), that provide exposure to a broad range of asset classes. The Fund will not invest more than 25% in any Underlying Fund. The Underlying Funds may invest in equity securities of U.S. or foreign companies; debt obligations of U.S. or foreign companies or governments; or investments such as volatility indexes and managed futures. The Fund allocates its assets across asset classes, geographic regions, and industries, subject to certain diversification and liquidity considerations. The Fund’s investments in foreign countries may include exposure to emerging markets. The Fund generally defines emerging market countries as countries that are not included in the MSCI World Index of major world economies.
The Fund considers a number of factors when making its allocations, including economic conditions and monetary factors, inflation and interest rate levels and trends, investor confidence, and technical stock market measures. Specifically, the Fund uses a disciplined, unemotional, quantitative investment approach that is based on the belief investors can achieve superior investment performance through sector selection. Pursuant to this approach, the investment adviser believes that as shifts among industry sectors in the equity market have become more dramatic, sector selection has become an important aspect in determining investment performance. The investment adviser considers a sector to be a collection of stocks whose investment performance tends to be similarly influenced by a variety of factors. Examples include “Information Technology,” “Health Care,” and “Consumer Discretionary.” The investment adviser continuously updates its investment discipline and adjusts the Fund’s portfolio as necessary to keep the Fund invested in sectors which the Adviser believes are the most attractive.
Section 12(d)(1)(A) of the Investment Company Act, in relevant part, prohibits a registered investment company from acquiring shares of an investment company if after such acquisition the securities represent more than 3% of the total outstanding voting stock of the acquired company, more than 5% of the total assets of the acquiring company, or, together with the securities of any other investment companies, more than 10% of the total assets of the acquiring company except in reliance on certain exceptions contained in the Investment Company Act and the rules and regulations thereunder. As permitted by the Securities and Exchange Commission in the adopting release for Rule 6c-11, the Fund is permitted to invest in both affiliated and unaffiliated investment companies, including Underlying Funds in excess of the limits in Section 12 of the Investment Company Act subject to the terms and conditions in recent ETF exemptive orders.
The Fund expects that normally:
➣30% to 70% of its total assets will be invested in Underlying Funds that principally invest in common stocks and other equity securities (such Underlying Funds may invest principally in specific sectors of the economy, such as healthcare, financials, real estate, and energy or in broader swaths of domestic, foreign, or global equity market;
➣30% to 70% of its net assets will be invested in Underlying Funds that principally invest in bonds and other debt securities (other than money market instruments), except during prolonged periods of low interest rates; and
➣up to 20% of its assets will be invested in Underlying Funds that principally invest in near-cash investments.
Underlying Funds that invest in bonds and other debt securities may invest in U.S. government debt, sovereign debt, U.S. and foreign corporate debt, high-yield debt (also known as “junk bonds”), U.S. government agency issued mortgage debt, structured debt, and U.S. government agency issued asset-backed securities. Such Underlying Funds may hold debt denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currencies. The Fund has no limitation on the range of maturities or credit quality of the debt in which Underlying Funds may invest.
Underlying Funds used for real estate exposure may invest some or all of their assets in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and Underlying Funds used for energy exposure may invest some or all of their assets in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), but investments in these type of Underlying Funds will not be a principal investment strategy.
In addition to the Underlying Funds, the Fund may invest in non-investment company exchange-traded products (“ETPs” and together with the Underlying Funds, “Underlying Investments”).
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in Underlying Investments that invest some or all of their assets in commodities, volatility indexes, and managed futures. The Fund may engage, on a non-principal basis, in short sales of index-related and other equity securities to reduce its equity exposure or to profit from an anticipated decline in the price of the security sold short.
The Fund will invest in Underlying Investments that may include the following equity strategies:
➣Large, mid, or small capitalization common stocks;
➣Growth stocks, value stocks, or cyclical stocks;
➣Aggressive stocks or defensive stocks;
➣Stocks in any industry or sector;
➣Stocks in emerging and less developed markets;
➣Common stocks of foreign issuers; and
➣Options.
Leuthold Weeden Capital Management (referred to as the “Adviser”) selects specific Underlying Investments based on an evaluation of their market exposure, liquidity, cost, and historic tracking error relative to their underlying index or benchmark. The Adviser continuously updates its investment discipline and adjusts the Fund’s portfolio as necessary to keep the Fund invested in Underlying Investments which the Adviser believes are the most attractive. Such adjustments usually result in high portfolio turnover.
|Period
|LCR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.6%
|-12.3%
|54.0%
|26.02%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-18.1%
|40.4%
|7.72%
|3 Yr
|7.1%*
|-18.3%
|16.3%
|9.28%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.2%
|10.3%
|27.23%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|44.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|LCR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.6%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|4.51%
|2021
|5.9%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|15.06%
|2020
|N/A
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|N/A
|Period
|LCR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-6.0%
|-23.0%
|54.0%
|95.53%
|1 Yr
|-1.9%
|-18.1%
|40.4%
|73.17%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.3%
|16.3%
|6.81%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.2%
|10.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|6.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LCR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.6%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|4.51%
|2021
|5.9%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|15.06%
|2020
|N/A
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|N/A
|LCR
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCR % Rank
|Net Assets
|66.9 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|70.33%
|Number of Holdings
|32
|2
|3255
|57.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.6 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|90.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|70.09%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|56.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCR % Rank
|Stocks
|50.08%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|42.28%
|Cash
|24.85%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|23.58%
|Bonds
|22.94%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|55.69%
|Other
|1.95%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|42.68%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.18%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|36.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|46.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCR % Rank
|Technology
|23.44%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|20.00%
|Financial Services
|22.06%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|5.85%
|Energy
|14.75%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|14.15%
|Healthcare
|14.46%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|27.80%
|Consumer Defense
|8.37%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|31.71%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.30%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|60.00%
|Industrials
|5.28%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|77.56%
|Basic Materials
|5.21%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|29.27%
|Communication Services
|0.08%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|84.39%
|Real Estate
|0.06%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|87.80%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|90.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCR % Rank
|US
|48.07%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|30.89%
|Non US
|2.01%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|55.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCR % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|52.17%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|39.43%
|Government
|38.68%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|38.21%
|Corporate
|6.49%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|39.84%
|Securitized
|2.66%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|35.37%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|67.48%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|56.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCR % Rank
|US
|17.03%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|54.47%
|Non US
|5.91%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|41.06%
|LCR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.18%
|0.21%
|5.96%
|66.39%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|17.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.05%
|0.70%
|4.08%
|LCR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|LCR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LCR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|70.83%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|41.00%
|LCR
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCR % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.69%
|0.00%
|49.86%
|18.60%
|LCR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|LCR
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCR % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.19%
|-2.12%
|13.72%
|55.28%
|LCR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.216
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Chun is a Senior Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Chun is also a member of the asset allocation committee and the investment strategy committee. In addition to his Portfolio Management responsibilities, Chun is a contributing writer to The Leuthold Group's highly regarded institutional publications. Chun performs both top-down and bottom-up research to identify significant cross-asset trends and themes among major asset classes including global equities, fixed income, and currencies. Prior to joining the Leuthold team in June 2009, Chun was a Quantitative Equities Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Research at LIM Advisors, a Hong-Kong based Asia-Pacific focused multi-strategy hedge fund. Prior to that, Chun was with Ned Davis Research for 11 years as Director of Research & Development, responsible for quantitative product development and a quantitative research publication called Quantitative Review. Chun also worked as an equity analyst with Shanghai International Securities in China. In addition to his global experience, Chun has a BS degree in Economics from Xiamen University and a MS degree in Economics from the University of Florida. Chun holds a number of professional designations and certifications including the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Professional Risk Manager (PRM), Certified JAVA Programmer, SAS Certified Professional, and the Certificate in Financial Engineering from UC Berkeley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Scott is Director of Research & Equities and a Portfolio Manager. His responsibilities include conducting in-depth research projects and exploring new fundamental and quantitative studies that support the firm’s portfolios and strategy recommendations. Scott brings over thirty years of professional investment experience to the Leuthold team, previously serving as Chief Investment Officer of Invista Capital Management and Head of Equities at Members Capital Advisors. Scott was also the Director of the Applied Investments Program and taught Security Analysis and investment classes at the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater. In his leadership roles, Scott was involved in all aspects of firm management; establishing policies on risk management, asset allocation, quantitative techniques, institutional grade research and portfolio management processes. Previous portfolio management assignments included international equity, domestic equity, taxable investing and convertible securities. His top quartile and five-star performance records led to twice being named to Barron’s Top 100 Mutual Fund Managers. Scott received his undergraduate degree from Drake University in 1982 and an MBA from the University of Minnesota in 1983. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1986 and recently served on the CFA Society Madison Board of Directors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Doug is the Chief Investment Officer of The Leuthold Group, LLC, and a Portfolio Manager. In addition to his CIO and Portfolio Management responsibilities heading both the asset allocation and investment strategy committees, Doug maintains the firm’s proprietary Major Trend Index – a multi-factor model which evaluates the underlying health of the markets, both domestically and globally. He is also the lead writer for The Leuthold Group’s highly regarded institutional research publications. Doug is an accomplished speaker and has presented at a range of engagements, including the Morningstar Investment Conference, CFA societies across the U.S., Minnesota CPA Society, Minneapolis Business Bank, and a variety of Advisor and private client events throughout the country. Additionally, Doug is frequently used as a resource by the financial press, including appearances on CNBC and Bloomberg TV; he is quoted regularly in Barron’s and is often referred to by the leading trade journals for a variety of topics. He is a member of the Charles Dow Award committee, and the Market Technicians Association. Prior to joining the Leuthold team, Doug was Chief Investment Officer of Treis Capital in Des Moines, Iowa, where he managed equity portfolios and published a quantitative equity research product. Prior to that he worked at Principal Global Investors. Doug is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Coe College in Cedar Rapids, IA, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Business Administration. He also played four years of varsity basketball at Coe, earning Academic All-America honors in 1986-87. Doug received an MA degree in Economics from The Ohio State University in 1990; he earned his CFA designation in 1996 and became a Chartered Market Technician in 2003.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.63
|13.0
