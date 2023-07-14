The Fund is an actively-managed “exchange-traded fund of funds” and seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in other registered investment companies, including other actively-managed exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and index-based ETFs (collectively, “Underlying Funds”), that provide exposure to a broad range of asset classes. The Fund will not invest more than 25% in any Underlying Fund. The Underlying Funds may invest in equity securities of U.S. or foreign companies; debt obligations of U.S. or foreign companies or governments; or investments such as volatility indexes and managed futures. The Fund allocates its assets across asset classes, geographic regions, and industries, subject to certain diversification and liquidity considerations. The Fund’s investments in foreign countries may include exposure to emerging markets. The Fund generally defines emerging market countries as countries that are not included in the MSCI World Index of major world economies.

The Fund considers a number of factors when making its allocations, including economic conditions and monetary factors, inflation and interest rate levels and trends, investor confidence, and technical stock market measures. Specifically, the Fund uses a disciplined, unemotional, quantitative investment approach that is based on the belief investors can achieve superior investment performance through sector selection. Pursuant to this approach, the investment adviser believes that as shifts among industry sectors in the equity market have become more dramatic, sector selection has become an important aspect in determining investment performance. The investment adviser considers a sector to be a collection of stocks whose investment performance tends to be similarly influenced by a variety of factors. Examples include “Information Technology,” “Health Care,” and “Consumer Discretionary.” The investment adviser continuously updates its investment discipline and adjusts the Fund’s portfolio as necessary to keep the Fund invested in sectors which the Adviser believes are the most attractive.

Section 12(d)(1)(A) of the Investment Company Act, in relevant part, prohibits a registered investment company from acquiring shares of an investment company if after such acquisition the securities represent more than 3% of the total outstanding voting stock of the acquired company, more than 5% of the total assets of the acquiring company, or, together with the securities of any other investment companies, more than 10% of the total assets of the acquiring company except in reliance on certain exceptions contained in the Investment Company Act and the rules and regulations thereunder. As permitted by the Securities and Exchange Commission in the adopting release for Rule 6c-11, the Fund is permitted to invest in both affiliated and unaffiliated investment companies, including Underlying Funds in excess of the limits in Section 12 of the Investment Company Act subject to the terms and conditions in recent ETF exemptive orders.

The Fund expects that normally:

➣30% to 70% of its total assets will be invested in Underlying Funds that principally invest in common stocks and other equity securities (such Underlying Funds may invest principally in specific sectors of the economy, such as healthcare, financials, real estate, and energy or in broader swaths of domestic, foreign, or global equity market;

➣30% to 70% of its net assets will be invested in Underlying Funds that principally invest in bonds and other debt securities (other than money market instruments), except during prolonged periods of low interest rates; and

➣up to 20% of its assets will be invested in Underlying Funds that principally invest in near-cash investments.

Underlying Funds that invest in bonds and other debt securities may invest in U.S. government debt, sovereign debt, U.S. and foreign corporate debt, high-yield debt (also known as “junk bonds”), U.S. government agency issued mortgage debt, structured debt, and U.S. government agency issued asset-backed securities. Such Underlying Funds may hold debt denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currencies. The Fund has no limitation on the range of maturities or credit quality of the debt in which Underlying Funds may invest.

Underlying Funds used for real estate exposure may invest some or all of their assets in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and Underlying Funds used for energy exposure may invest some or all of their assets in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), but investments in these type of Underlying Funds will not be a principal investment strategy.

In addition to the Underlying Funds, the Fund may invest in non-investment company exchange-traded products (“ETPs” and together with the Underlying Funds, “Underlying Investments”).

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in Underlying Investments that invest some or all of their assets in commodities, volatility indexes, and managed futures. The Fund may engage, on a non-principal basis, in short sales of index-related and other equity securities to reduce its equity exposure or to profit from an anticipated decline in the price of the security sold short.

The Fund will invest in Underlying Investments that may include the following equity strategies:

➣Large, mid, or small capitalization common stocks;

➣Growth stocks, value stocks, or cyclical stocks;

➣Aggressive stocks or defensive stocks;

➣Stocks in any industry or sector;

➣Stocks in emerging and less developed markets;

➣Common stocks of foreign issuers; and

➣Options.

Leuthold Weeden Capital Management (referred to as the “Adviser”) selects specific Underlying Investments based on an evaluation of their market exposure, liquidity, cost, and historic tracking error relative to their underlying index or benchmark. The Adviser continuously updates its investment discipline and adjusts the Fund’s portfolio as necessary to keep the Fund invested in Underlying Investments which the Adviser believes are the most attractive. Such adjustments usually result in high portfolio turnover.