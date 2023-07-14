Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

14.2%

1 yr return

15.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.5%

Net Assets

$670 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.5
$25.51
$31.50

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.92%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

KRMA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -15.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Global X Conscious Companies ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Global X Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 11, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    22326935
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nam To

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Concinnity Conscious Companies Index ("Underlying Index"). The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.
The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to companies listed in the U.S. that operate their businesses in a sustainable and responsible manner, as measured by their ability to achieve positive outcomes that are consistent with a multi-stakeholder operating system ("MsOS"), as defined by Concinnity Advisors LP, the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider"). The MsOS is a corporate governance structure that seeks to account for the multiple stakeholders that are critical for the ongoing success of the business, and incorporate the considerations of these stakeholders into the corporate decision-making and problem-solving process. The Index Provider conducts its analysis based on the following five key stakeholder groups: (1) Customers, (2) Employees, (3) Suppliers, (4) Stock and Debt Holders, and (5) Communities in which the companies operate.
The universe of companies eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index is comprised of companies listed in the United States. with a market capitalization greater than $2 billion. From this initial universe, the Index Provider applies a proprietary, three-step analysis to select companies for the Underlying Index. In the first step, the Index Provider utilizes approximately forty information sources and public rankings to identify and evaluate companies based on their demonstrated ability to achieve positive outcomes across all five stakeholder groups. Positive outcomes vary by stakeholder group, but include metrics that
assess areas such as employee productivity, customer loyalty and corporate governance. These information sources are vetted annually by the Index Provider and evaluated based on stakeholder focus, research methodology and third party or in-house analysis of a source's potential as a leading indicator of corporate and/or stock performance. Companies are scored by the Index Provider based on their appearance and performance in these sources and rankings. Of the approximately 1,100 - 1,400 companies that typically make up the eligible universe, approximately 600-700 are generally selected by the Index Provider for further analysis and potential inclusion in the Underlying Index.
In the second step of the research process, the Index Provider uses a composite analysis to apply a deeper evaluation on the remaining companies. The composite analysis is a process that assesses various MsOS criteria by combining ratings data from multiple research entities that specialize in various stakeholder assessment categories. Companies are evaluated through a series of scoring lenses that combine to form a composite score, which is underpinned by several hundred MsOS criteria. Composite analysis MsOS criteria include, but are not limited to: employee engagement, executive integrity, customer relationship quality, labor and human rights, and quality of financial reporting. Various modeling techniques are then used by the Index Provider to combine qualitative and quantitative data into a single score for each company. This score reflects the degree to which a company operates its business using the MsOS approach, as defined by the research process. The approximately 300-350 highest scoring companies ultimately comprise the MsOS investable universe for the purposes of constructing the Underlying Index.
In the final step, the Index Provider applies a screen for consistent achievement to the MsOS investable universe of the approximately 300-350 highest scoring companies. In order to be included in the Underlying Index, a company must have qualified for inclusion in the MsOS investable universe for at least three consecutive years. The Underlying Index is equal-weighted. The Underlying Index may include large- or mid-capitalization companies, and will generally provide exposure to all major sectors. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying Index had 177 constituents, with no single sector having an allocation greater than 25%. The three largest sectors represented in the Underlying Index as of January 31, 2023, were information technology, health care and financials. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.
The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.
The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.
The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.
The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.
The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying Index had significant exposure to the information technology sector.
Read More

KRMA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KRMA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.2% -14.3% 36.7% 57.94%
1 Yr 15.8% -34.8% 38.6% 19.35%
3 Yr 11.9%* -27.6% 93.5% 8.54%
5 Yr 10.5%* -30.4% 97.2% 6.78%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 72.47%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KRMA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -56.3% 28.9% 26.44%
2021 13.0% -20.5% 152.6% 6.44%
2020 5.5% -13.9% 183.6% 21.58%
2019 6.8% -8.3% 8.9% 13.29%
2018 -0.8% -13.5% 12.6% 4.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KRMA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -15.0% -20.5% 36.7% 98.42%
1 Yr -3.5% -34.8% 40.3% 93.23%
3 Yr 14.2%* -27.6% 93.5% 6.74%
5 Yr 12.6%* -29.7% 97.2% 4.96%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KRMA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -56.3% 28.9% 26.52%
2021 13.0% -20.5% 152.6% 6.83%
2020 5.5% -13.9% 183.6% 21.99%
2019 6.8% -8.3% 8.9% 13.29%
2018 -0.8% -10.9% 12.6% 11.32%

KRMA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KRMA Category Low Category High KRMA % Rank
Net Assets 670 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 58.81%
Number of Holdings 184 2 4154 38.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 124 M 288 K 270 B 70.05%
Weighting of Top 10 19.00% 1.8% 106.2% 93.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. APPLE INC COMMON STOCK 5.52%
  2. MICROSOFT CORP COMMON STOCK 4.56%
  3. ALPHABET INC-CL A COMMON STOCK 2.21%
  4. AMAZON.COM INC COMMON STOCK 1.56%
  5. TESLA INC COMMON STOCK 0.72%
  6. META PLATFORMS INC COMMON STOCK 0.62%
  7. WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES COMMON STOCK 0.61%
  8. NVIDIA CORP COMMON STOCK 0.61%
  9. STEEL DYNAMICS INC COMMON STOCK 0.60%
  10. WW GRAINGER INC COMMON STOCK 0.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KRMA % Rank
Stocks 		99.83% 0.00% 130.24% 18.51%
Cash 		0.17% -102.29% 100.00% 80.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 48.53%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 48.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 46.31%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 46.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KRMA % Rank
Technology 		27.39% 0.00% 48.94% 12.67%
Healthcare 		14.69% 0.00% 60.70% 41.37%
Financial Services 		11.53% 0.00% 55.59% 84.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.02% 0.00% 30.33% 40.15%
Industrials 		10.51% 0.00% 29.90% 30.61%
Consumer Defense 		8.11% 0.00% 47.71% 23.74%
Communication Services 		7.69% 0.00% 27.94% 62.90%
Utilities 		2.89% 0.00% 20.91% 35.27%
Basic Materials 		2.42% 0.00% 25.70% 62.98%
Real Estate 		2.19% 0.00% 31.91% 65.80%
Energy 		1.56% 0.00% 41.64% 80.84%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KRMA % Rank
US 		98.94% 0.00% 127.77% 12.64%
Non US 		0.89% 0.00% 32.38% 77.05%

KRMA - Expenses

Operational Fees

KRMA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.43% 0.01% 49.27% 78.08%
Management Fee 0.43% 0.00% 2.00% 38.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

KRMA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

KRMA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KRMA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.92% 0.00% 496.00% 44.60%

KRMA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KRMA Category Low Category High KRMA % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.97% 0.00% 23.92% 13.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KRMA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KRMA Category Low Category High KRMA % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.00% -54.00% 6.06% 32.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KRMA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

KRMA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nam To

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Nam To, CFA, joined Global X Management Company LLC in July 2017 as a Portfolio Management Analyst. Mr. To has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since March 1, 2018. Previously, Mr. To was a Global Economics Research Analyst at Bunge Limited from 2014 through 2017 and an Advisory and Investment Analyst at Horizon Capital Group from June 2013 through August 2013. Mr. To received his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Economics from Cornell University in 2014.

Wayne Xie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Wayne Xie joined the Global X Management Company LLC in July 2018 as a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Mr. Xie was an Analyst at VanEck Associates on the Equity ETF Investment Management team from 2010 to 2018 and a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2007 to 2010. Mr. Xie received his BS in Business Administration from State University of New York at Buffalo.

Kimberly Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 10, 2019

2.98

3.0%

Kimberly Chan is a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Ms. Chan was a US Associate Trader at Credit Agricole from 2016 to 2018, and an Investment Analyst at MetLife Investments from 2015 to 2016. Ms. Chan received her Bachelor of Science from New York University in 2015.

Vanessa Yang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Vanessa Yang, Portfolio Management Associate, joined Global X Management Company LLC in 2016 as a Portfolio Administrator. She was appointed to the portfolio management team in June 2019. Previously, Ms. Yang was a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2011 to 2014. Ms. Yang received her MS in Financial Engineering from Drucker School of Management in 2010 and her BS in Economics from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies in 2008.

Sandy Lu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Sandy Lu, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined the Adviser in September 2021. Previously, Mr. Lu worked at PGIM Fixed Income from 2014 to 2021, where he led the portfolio analyst team covering Emerging Markets Debt. He began his career in 2010 as an Investment Analyst at Lincoln Financial Group. Mr. Lu graduated with a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He earned his CFA designation in September 2015, and holds the Series 3 license.

William Helm

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

William Helm, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined the Adviser in September 2021. Previously, Mr. Helm spent 14 years at Vanguard where he most recently served as an Equity Portfolio Manager and Trader. Previously, he held roles in Portfolio Review, Corporate Strategy and Corporate Finance. Mr. Helm received his BBA in Economics from Belmont University in 2007 and his MBA from Columbia Business School in 2020.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

