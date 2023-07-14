The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Concinnity Conscious Companies Index ("Underlying Index"). The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to companies listed in the U.S. that operate their businesses in a sustainable and responsible manner, as measured by their ability to achieve positive outcomes that are consistent with a multi-stakeholder operating system ("MsOS"), as defined by Concinnity Advisors LP, the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider"). The MsOS is a corporate governance structure that seeks to account for the multiple stakeholders that are critical for the ongoing success of the business, and incorporate the considerations of these stakeholders into the corporate decision-making and problem-solving process. The Index Provider conducts its analysis based on the following five key stakeholder groups: (1) Customers, (2) Employees, (3) Suppliers, (4) Stock and Debt Holders, and (5) Communities in which the companies operate.

The universe of companies eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index is comprised of companies listed in the United States. with a market capitalization greater than $2 billion. From this initial universe, the Index Provider applies a proprietary, three-step analysis to select companies for the Underlying Index. In the first step, the Index Provider utilizes approximately forty information sources and public rankings to identify and evaluate companies based on their demonstrated ability to achieve positive outcomes across all five stakeholder groups. Positive outcomes vary by stakeholder group, but include metrics that

assess areas such as employee productivity, customer loyalty and corporate governance. These information sources are vetted annually by the Index Provider and evaluated based on stakeholder focus, research methodology and third party or in-house analysis of a source's potential as a leading indicator of corporate and/or stock performance. Companies are scored by the Index Provider based on their appearance and performance in these sources and rankings. Of the approximately 1,100 - 1,400 companies that typically make up the eligible universe, approximately 600-700 are generally selected by the Index Provider for further analysis and potential inclusion in the Underlying Index.

In the second step of the research process, the Index Provider uses a composite analysis to apply a deeper evaluation on the remaining companies. The composite analysis is a process that assesses various MsOS criteria by combining ratings data from multiple research entities that specialize in various stakeholder assessment categories. Companies are evaluated through a series of scoring lenses that combine to form a composite score, which is underpinned by several hundred MsOS criteria. Composite analysis MsOS criteria include, but are not limited to: employee engagement, executive integrity, customer relationship quality, labor and human rights, and quality of financial reporting. Various modeling techniques are then used by the Index Provider to combine qualitative and quantitative data into a single score for each company. This score reflects the degree to which a company operates its business using the MsOS approach, as defined by the research process. The approximately 300-350 highest scoring companies ultimately comprise the MsOS investable universe for the purposes of constructing the Underlying Index.

In the final step, the Index Provider applies a screen for consistent achievement to the MsOS investable universe of the approximately 300-350 highest scoring companies. In order to be included in the Underlying Index, a company must have qualified for inclusion in the MsOS investable universe for at least three consecutive years. The Underlying Index is equal-weighted. The Underlying Index may include large- or mid-capitalization companies, and will generally provide exposure to all major sectors. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying Index had 177 constituents, with no single sector having an allocation greater than 25%. The three largest sectors represented in the Underlying Index as of January 31, 2023, were information technology, health care and financials. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.