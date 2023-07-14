In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund attempts to maintain exposure to carbon credit futures that are substantially the same as those included in the Index, which is an index comprised of futures contracts on emission allowances issued by various “cap and trade” regulatory regimes that seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over time. The Fund may also invest directly or indirectly in certain debt instruments.

The Index is designed to measure the performance of a portfolio of liquid carbon credit futures that require “physical delivery” of emission allowances issued under cap and trade regimes. An emission allowance or carbon credit is a unit of emissions (typically one ton of CO2) that the owner of the allowance or credit is permitted to emit. A cap and trade regime seeks to gradually reduce such emission allowances or carbon credits over time to incentivize companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to curb climate change. The Index includes only carbon credit futures that mature in December of the next one to two years and that have a minimum average monthly trading volume over the previous six months of at least $10 million. The Index weights eligible carbon credit futures based on their average monthly trading volume during the relevant six-month period, subject to a 5% minimum weight per regime and a 65% maximum weight to any one of the following geographic regions: (1) Europe, the Middle East and Africa, (2) the Americas, and (3) the Asia-Pacific. In addition, no single carbon credit futures contract expiring in a particular year will receive an allocation of less than 5% or more than 60% at the semi-annual rebalancing or annual reconstitution of the Index.

As of June 29, 2022, the Index included carbon credit futures linked to the value of emissions allowances issued under the following cap and trade regimes: the European Union Emissions Trading System; the California Carbon Allowance; Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative; and the UK Emissions Trading Scheme cap and trade regimes. As the global carbon credit market grows, additional carbon credit futures, are expected to enter the Index, and the Fund’s portfolio when they have a minimum average monthly trading volume of at least $10 million over the relevant six-month period.

The Fund will utilize a subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) for purposes of investing in carbon credit futures. The Subsidiary is a corporation operating under Cayman Islands law that is wholly-owned and controlled by the Fund. The Subsidiary is advised by the Adviser.

The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the value of its total assets (ignoring any subsequent market appreciation in the Subsidiary’s value), which limitation is imposed by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and is measured at the end of each quarter. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund and will follow the same investment policies and restrictions as the Fund. Except as noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of its Subsidiary, and references to the Fund include the Subsidiary.

What is a “cap and trade” regime?

In a “cap and trade” regime, a limit (“cap”) is typically set by a regulator, such as a government entity or supranational organization, on the total amount of specific greenhouse gases, such as CO2, that can be emitted by regulated entities, such as manufacturers or energy producers. Capping and reducing the cap on greenhouse gases is viewed as a key policy tool for reaching climate change objectives. The regulator then issues or sells “emission allowances” to regulated entities which may then buy or sell (“trade”) the emission allowances on the open market. To the extent that the regulator may then reduce the cap on emission allowances, regulated entities are thereby incentivized to reduce their emissions; otherwise they must purchase emission allowances on the open market, where the price of such allowances will likely be increasing as a result of demand, and regulated entities that reduce their emissions will be able to sell unneeded emission allowances for profit. Commodity futures contracts linked to the value of emission allowances are known as “carbon credit futures”.

While the Fund will generally seek to obtain exposure to the same carbon credit futures that are in the Index, the Fund and Subsidiary may not replicate the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in carbon credit futures with different maturity dates (i.e., not one of the next two Decembers), the Fund may weight the carbon credit futures differently than the Index, or the Fund may purchase carbon credit futures on different dates than the rebalancing date for the Index.

The Fund may also invest in other instruments that are consistent with its investment objective. For example, the Fund may invest in emission allowances issued under a cap and trade regime, futures contracts that are not carbon credit futures, options on futures contracts, swap contracts, and other investment companies and notes, which may or may not be exchange-traded. The debt instruments in which the Fund intends to invest indirectly, through short-term bond funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), include government securities and corporate or other non-government fixed-income securities with maturities of up to 12 months. The Fund may also invest in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds and repurchase agreements.

The Commodities Futures Trading Commission (the “CFTC”) has adopted certain requirements that subject registered investment companies and their advisers to regulation by the CFTC if a registered investment company invests more than a prescribed level of its net assets in CFTC-regulated futures, options and swaps, or if a registered investment company markets itself as providing investment exposure to such instruments. Due to the Fund’s potential use of CFTC-regulated futures and swaps above CFTC Rule 4.5 limits, it will be considered a “commodity pool” under the Commodity Exchange Act upon commencement of operations.

The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry (using the notional value of any futures in which it invests).