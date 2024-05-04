The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). As an actively managed fund, the Fund will not seek to replicate the performance of an index. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. and foreign equity securities. The Fund may make these investments in equity securities directly or indirectly through ETFs. The Fund will look through to an ETF’s underlying holdings to determine the Fund’s compliance with its 80% policy. The Fund’s Advisor seeks to identify, in its opinion and based on its research, in which stage of the business cycle the U.S. economy is currently and in which stage of the business cycle the U.S. economy is going to be in the near future. The Advisor then selects securities for the Fund within the sectors that have historically performed well in that stage of the business cycle .

The Fund’s goal is to outperform the S&P 500 Index primarily by overweighting and/or underweighting the sectors represented in the S&P 500 Index relative to their weightings in the index based on the Advisor’s research regarding the equity market’s current and pending economic cycles. This research entails a review of current economic indicators, such as gross domestic product (“GDP”), employment, consumer spending and inflation to assess the current phase of the business cycle. Additionally, the Advisor reviews leading economic indicators, that tend to precede changes in the overall economy, to anticipate potential shifts in the cycle. Current economic indicators indicate what the current state of the economy is, and leading economic indicators indicate what the state of the economy is going to be in the near future. The Advisor reviews this data on at least a monthly basis. The Advisor believes that there are four distinct stages within the business cycle: recession, recovery, expansion, and slowdown.

1. The Advisor identifies the recession stage to begin after two successive quarters of falling GDP. In this stage, the Fund will typically more heavily invest in equity securities in the consumer staples, utilities, and health care sectors.

2. The Advisor identifies the recovery stage as observing increased business activity and economic growth. Increased business activity and economic growth is defined as GDP growth, rising employment, increasing consumer spending, and improving business confidence. In this stage, the Fund may strategically invest in sectors that the Adviser believes have historically performed well in both recessions and recoveries ( equity securities in the real estate, technology, consumer discretionary, and materials sectors ) in an effort to anticipate the transition to the next market cycle stage .

3. The Advisor identifies the expansionary stage as observing growth of the economy beyond the recovery and is characterized by increased output, employment, and income. The Advisor believes this stage occurs when the annual GDP growth reaches about 2.5%-3%, where it believes the economy is growing at a rate that is sufficient to create jobs and boost incomes, but it is not growing so fast that it causes inflation to increase quickly. In this stage, the Fund will typically more heavily invest in equity securities in the technology and financials sectors.

4. The Advisor identifies the slowdown stage as observing growth beginning to slow but the economy is not necessarily contracting yet. The Advisor believes this stage occurs when it observes slowing GDP growth, declining employment growth, weakening consumer spending and slowing business investment compared. In this stage, the Fund will typically more heavily invest in equity securities in the consumer staples and health care sectors.

These stages do not necessarily all occur before returning to a prior stage of the cycle (for instance, the market may return to the recessionary stage after the recovery stage rather than moving on to the expansionary stage). The order of the stages can also vary.

The market cycles vary in both depth and length and the Advisor may also vary the sectors that are more heavily weighted from cycle to cycle. The Advisor selects equity securities using a combination of fundamental (focuses on financial statements and economic indicators to assess an asset’s intrinsic value) and technical (examines share price movements and trends) indicators to identify potential investments and then examines buy-side and sell-side research to make the final selection. In addition to equity securities (which may be of any market capitalization and may include common stock, preferred stock, and convertible securities), the Fund may invest in fixed income securities directly or indirectly through ETFs, and options contracts with up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets. The fixed income securities are used to generate income, which can help to offset losses in other parts of the Fund’s portfolio. The Advisor selects fixed income securities based on its consideration of the duration and credit quality of the available fixed income securities taking into consideration the current status of interest rates, default rates, and general economy. In a rising interest rate or higher default rate environment, the Advisor would generally select more higher credit quality and lower duration fixed income securities; in a declining interest rate or lower default rate environment, the Advisor would generally select the opposite. The options are selected based on the Advisor’s predictions regarding price movements in the reference securities of the options.

The Fund’s investments in equity securities include both domestic and foreign securities. The Advisor may select both foreign and domestic securities in a given sector that is expected to perform well in a given stage of the business cycle. Foreign markets often exhibit a positive correlation with the U.S. market (meaning they often behave similarly). This means that the Advisor would expect a foreign security in a given sector to benefit from a given market cycle stage in a similar manner to how a domestic security in a given sector would be expected to benefit. A particular foreign security may, however, present a unique investment opportunity, such as potentially better values in certain sectors. For instance, during a recession, the utilities sector may generally perform well due to its essential service nature. In such a scenario, you might find a foreign utility company trading at a more attractive valuation compared to a similar U.S. company. The Advisor will select both domestic and foreign securities for the Fund’s portfolio depending on which provides the better investment opportunity at a given point in time.

Once the Advisor makes a determination about where it believes the equity markets are in the market cycle and, therefore, in which sectors the Fund will be over or underweighted, the Advisor selects the specific securities for the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund employs an ongoing tactical approach to its individual investment selection that originates with a top-down macroeconomic approach that then transitions to selection approaches highlighted above to select the individual securities for the Fund’s portfolio. Using a top-down macroeconomic approach means that, for example, in the expansion phase of the business cycle, the Advisor may focus on energy related names due to the Advisor’s macro-economic view that more demand will come online for energy related products and services. The Adviser’s macro-economic view is based on (i) analyzing industry trends by reviewing market research reports and industry analyses to identify trends, emerging technologies, and potential disruptions within a sector and reviewing company news releases, earnings reports, and investor presentations that can provide insights into a sector's future direction and potential growth areas; (ii) evaluating economic indicators by analyzing broader economic trends like inflation, interest rates, and government policies that can impact various sectors differently and analyzing consumer spending patterns and preferences that help identify sectors likely to benefit from changing consumer behavior; and (iii) considering the regulatory environment such as changes in government regulations and policies that can significantly impact different sectors and staying informed about potential regulatory changes that might influence demand within a sector.

The Advisor repeats this process whenever it identifies a change in the business cycle stage or when it determines that a security in the Fund’s portfolio no longer meets the criteria described above upon its daily review of the Fund’s portfolio.