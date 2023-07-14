Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF

ETF
KOIN
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$30.3555 -0.11 -0.36%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
KOIN (ETF)

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$30.3555 -0.11 -0.36%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
KOIN (ETF)

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$30.3555 -0.11 -0.36%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF

KOIN | ETF

$30.36

$13.8 M

1.65%

$0.50

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.3%

1 yr return

12.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.8%

Net Assets

$13.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.5
$26.56
$36.22

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF

KOIN | ETF

$30.36

$13.8 M

1.65%

$0.50

0.95%

KOIN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -16.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.66%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Innovation Shares
  • Inception Date
    Jan 29, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    599986
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gabriel Tan

Fund Description

The Index was designed by Capital Link (the “Index Provider”) to measure the performance of a diversified group of publicly-listed companies considered to be Fintech Leaders, as defined below. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of Fintech Leaders.

The Index is constructed using a proprietary natural language processing (“NLP”) algorithmic stock selection methodology developed by ALLINDEX (the “Methodology”) that begins with an initial universe of companies that: (1) are listed on major stock exchanges of developed and emerging markets countries, as defined by ALLINDEX according to the rules-based Methodology; (2) have a minimum market capitalization of $100 million and a minimum average daily traded value for the last 6 months greater than or equal to $1 million; and (3) have a minimum free float market capitalization (shares publicly available for purchase on the stock market) equivalent to 10% of shares outstanding. Shares of common stock, units, tracking stocks, American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depository Receipts (“GDRs”) are eligible for inclusion in the Index. Where securities of eligible companies have multiple share classes listed on major exchanges, the most liquid share class as determined by the average daily traded value for the sixth month period preceding the date companies are screened for inclusion. The Index may include China A-shares, which are shares of mainland China-based companies that trade on the Chinese stock exchanges.

From this initial universe, companies are screened according to the Methodology for their involvement in, investment in, or adoption of digital asset solutions and new technology solution providers using the NLP algorithm (“Fintech Leaders”). The NLP algorithm identifies a relationship between certain keywords that are representative of targeted investment trends and themes, as well as investment securities whose short- and long-term values are affected by such trends and themes. The NLP algorithm reads through a large volume of textual data on an online media platform and databases and identifies companies that are strongly tied to digital asset solutions and new technology solution providers.

These strongly-tied screened companies are then grouped into two “stakeholder” categories: (1) Digital Asset Providers (companies that use technology to increase operational efficiencies, optimize settlement processes, enhance the customer experience, increase data security/integrity, or create digital assets; and (2) Solutions Providers (companies that assist financial services businesses and organizations in the adoption and implementation of the latest technologies and applications). Companies are ranked within each stakeholder category based on a proprietary sentiment score calculated by the NLP algorithm. In order to limit overconcentration of the Index in a stakeholder category, the following rules are applied in constructing the final Index: (1) Index components are selected based on rankings within their stakeholder category; (2) the maximum number of Index components in each stakeholder category is capped at 20; and (3) components chosen for inclusion in the Index are equally weighted. Index components are reconstituted in June and December and rebalanced in March and September. As of March 1, 2023, the Index comprised 39 component securities with an average market capitalization of $4.02 billion.

The term “digital asset” generally refers to a decentralized, peer-to-peer distributed ledger used to record transaction and ownership records. Transactions for a digital asset are permanently recorded on a ledger, which reflect all transactions that have been recorded and authenticated by network participants. Companies across a wide variety of industries are exploring the possible applications of digital assets to their business, including commodity trading firms, financial services companies, and companies in the transportation industry. As a result, the Index may include equity securities of operating companies that focus on or have exposure to a wide variety of industries, and the economic fortunes of companies eligible for inclusion in the Index may have minimal ties to blockchain. The Fund will not invest in cryptocurrency directly or indirectly through the use of derivatives. The Fund also will not invest in initial coin offerings. The Fund may, however, have indirect exposure to cryptocurrency by virtue of its investments in companies that may use one or more cryptocurrencies as part of their business activities.

The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy designed to track the performance of the Index. The Adviser generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to their respective weightings in the Index. However, the Adviser may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances, including when it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index. The Adviser expects that over time, if the Fund has sufficient assets, the correlation between the Fund’s performance, before fees and expenses, and that of the Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in investments that are not included in the Index, but that the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the performance of the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of March 1, 2023, the Index was not concentrated in any industry. In addition, in replicating the Index, the Fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more sectors. As of March 1, 2023, a significant portion of the Index consisted of companies in the Financials Sector and Information Technology Sector.

Capital Link and ALLINDEX are not affiliates of the Fund or the Adviser. The Index is calculated and administered by Solactive AG, which is not an affiliate of the Fund, the Adviser or the Index Provider.

Read More

KOIN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KOIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -29.2% 74.8% 97.00%
1 Yr 12.8% -39.8% 67.6% 70.39%
3 Yr 6.5%* -40.6% 28.5% 32.59%
5 Yr 8.8%* -30.5% 25.6% 29.95%
10 Yr 0.0%* -15.0% 24.7% 86.89%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KOIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.9% -73.9% 35.7% 4.00%
2021 8.5% -25.6% 45.1% 25.89%
2020 9.9% 1.8% 60.0% 75.94%
2019 7.2% -15.0% 13.7% 58.13%
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KOIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -16.1% -54.1% 74.8% 74.25%
1 Yr -10.2% -62.3% 67.6% 78.63%
3 Yr 14.4%* -40.6% 36.7% 19.63%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 29.2% 27.05%
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KOIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.9% -73.9% 35.7% 4.00%
2021 8.5% -25.6% 45.1% 25.89%
2020 9.9% 1.8% 60.0% 75.94%
2019 7.2% -15.0% 13.7% 58.13%
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

KOIN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KOIN Category Low Category High KOIN % Rank
Net Assets 13.8 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 93.59%
Number of Holdings 47 10 397 66.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.4 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 92.37%
Weighting of Top 10 29.46% 7.6% 100.0% 89.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. HSBC HOLDINGS PLC COMMON STOCK 3.08%
  2. BNP PARIBAS COMMON STOCK 3.07%
  3. SALESFORCE INC COMMON STOCK 3.05%
  4. DOCUSIGN INC COMMON STOCK 3.04%
  5. BLOCK INC COMMON STOCK 2.90%
  6. MONEX GROUP INC COMMON STOCK 2.84%
  7. SBI HOLDINGS INC COMMON STOCK 2.81%
  8. BAIDU INC - SPON ADR DEPOSITARY RECEIPT 2.80%
  9. MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG COMMON STOCK 2.75%
  10. ORACLE CORP COMMON STOCK 2.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KOIN % Rank
Stocks 		99.46% 68.59% 100.53% 38.98%
Cash 		0.54% -0.53% 15.91% 58.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 80.93%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 79.66%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 80.93%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 81.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KOIN % Rank
Financial Services 		37.52% 0.00% 38.36% 1.69%
Technology 		31.19% 2.80% 100.00% 97.46%
Communication Services 		12.77% 0.00% 97.05% 25.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.08% 0.00% 32.97% 23.31%
Consumer Defense 		5.53% 0.00% 5.64% 0.85%
Utilities 		2.92% 0.00% 5.17% 2.54%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 85.59%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.68% 94.49%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 91.53%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 80.51%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 83.05%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KOIN % Rank
Non US 		56.93% 0.00% 80.40% 2.97%
US 		42.53% 19.45% 100.53% 97.46%

KOIN - Expenses

Operational Fees

KOIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.08% 3.60% 51.08%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.03% 1.95% 90.17%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 25.20%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

KOIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

KOIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KOIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.69% 281.00% 35.32%

KOIN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KOIN Category Low Category High KOIN % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.65% 0.00% 18.85% 0.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KOIN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KOIN Category Low Category High KOIN % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.66% -2.30% 2.08% 0.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KOIN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

KOIN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gabriel Tan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.

Andrew Serowik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.

Todd Alberico

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×