The Index was designed by Capital Link (the “Index Provider”) to measure the performance of a diversified group of publicly-listed companies considered to be Fintech Leaders, as defined below. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of Fintech Leaders.

The Index is constructed using a proprietary natural language processing (“NLP”) algorithmic stock selection methodology developed by ALLINDEX (the “Methodology”) that begins with an initial universe of companies that: (1) are listed on major stock exchanges of developed and emerging markets countries, as defined by ALLINDEX according to the rules-based Methodology; (2) have a minimum market capitalization of $100 million and a minimum average daily traded value for the last 6 months greater than or equal to $1 million; and (3) have a minimum free float market capitalization (shares publicly available for purchase on the stock market) equivalent to 10% of shares outstanding. Shares of common stock, units, tracking stocks, American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depository Receipts (“GDRs”) are eligible for inclusion in the Index. Where securities of eligible companies have multiple share classes listed on major exchanges, the most liquid share class as determined by the average daily traded value for the sixth month period preceding the date companies are screened for inclusion. The Index may include China A-shares, which are shares of mainland China-based companies that trade on the Chinese stock exchanges.

From this initial universe, companies are screened according to the Methodology for their involvement in, investment in, or adoption of digital asset solutions and new technology solution providers using the NLP algorithm (“Fintech Leaders”). The NLP algorithm identifies a relationship between certain keywords that are representative of targeted investment trends and themes, as well as investment securities whose short- and long-term values are affected by such trends and themes. The NLP algorithm reads through a large volume of textual data on an online media platform and databases and identifies companies that are strongly tied to digital asset solutions and new technology solution providers.

These strongly-tied screened companies are then grouped into two “stakeholder” categories: (1) Digital Asset Providers (companies that use technology to increase operational efficiencies, optimize settlement processes, enhance the customer experience, increase data security/integrity, or create digital assets; and (2) Solutions Providers (companies that assist financial services businesses and organizations in the adoption and implementation of the latest technologies and applications). Companies are ranked within each stakeholder category based on a proprietary sentiment score calculated by the NLP algorithm. In order to limit overconcentration of the Index in a stakeholder category, the following rules are applied in constructing the final Index: (1) Index components are selected based on rankings within their stakeholder category; (2) the maximum number of Index components in each stakeholder category is capped at 20; and (3) components chosen for inclusion in the Index are equally weighted. Index components are reconstituted in June and December and rebalanced in March and September. As of March 1, 2023, the Index comprised 39 component securities with an average market capitalization of $4.02 billion.

The term “digital asset” generally refers to a decentralized, peer-to-peer distributed ledger used to record transaction and ownership records. Transactions for a digital asset are permanently recorded on a ledger, which reflect all transactions that have been recorded and authenticated by network participants. Companies across a wide variety of industries are exploring the possible applications of digital assets to their business, including commodity trading firms, financial services companies, and companies in the transportation industry. As a result, the Index may include equity securities of operating companies that focus on or have exposure to a wide variety of industries, and the economic fortunes of companies eligible for inclusion in the Index may have minimal ties to blockchain. The Fund will not invest in cryptocurrency directly or indirectly through the use of derivatives. The Fund also will not invest in initial coin offerings. The Fund may, however, have indirect exposure to cryptocurrency by virtue of its investments in companies that may use one or more cryptocurrencies as part of their business activities.

The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy designed to track the performance of the Index. The Adviser generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to their respective weightings in the Index. However, the Adviser may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances, including when it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index. The Adviser expects that over time, if the Fund has sufficient assets, the correlation between the Fund’s performance, before fees and expenses, and that of the Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in investments that are not included in the Index, but that the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the performance of the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of March 1, 2023, the Index was not concentrated in any industry. In addition, in replicating the Index, the Fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more sectors. As of March 1, 2023, a significant portion of the Index consisted of companies in the Financials Sector and Information Technology Sector.

Capital Link and ALLINDEX are not affiliates of the Fund or the Adviser. The Index is calculated and administered by Solactive AG, which is not an affiliate of the Fund, the Adviser or the Index Provider.