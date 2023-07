The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and call options that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned, developed, maintained and calculated by S&P Opco, LLC (the “Index Provider” ). Cboe Vest Financial LLC is the Fund’s investment sub-advisor ( “Cboe Vest” or the “Sub-Advisor” ). The Index is a rules-based buy-write index designed with the primary goal of generating an annualized level of income from stock dividends and option premiums that is approximately 3% over the annual dividend yield of the S&P 500 ® Index and a secondary goal of generating capital appreciation based on the price returns of the equity securities contained in the Index. The Index's objective to deliver a target level of income could result in the Fund selling securities to meet the target, which could make the Fund less tax-efficient than other ETFs. The Index is composed of two parts: (1) an equal-weighted portfolio of the stocks contained in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index (the “Aristocrat Stocks” ) that have options that trade on a national securities exchange and (2) a rolling series of short (written) call options on each of the Aristocrat Stocks (the “Covered Calls” ). The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index includes companies in the S&P 500 ® Index that have increased dividend payments each year for at least 25 consecutive years and have a float adjusted market-cap of at least $3 billion as of the rebalancing reference date and have an average daily value traded of at least $5 million. A written (sold) call option gives the seller the obligation to sell shares of the underlying asset at a specified price ( “strike price” ) at a specified date ( “expiration date” ). The writer (seller) of the call option receives an amount (premium) for writing (selling) the option. In the event the underlying asset appreciates above the strike price as of the expiration date, the writer (seller) of the call option will have to pay the difference between the value of the underlying asset and the strike price (which loss is offset by the premium initially received), and in the event the underlying asset declines in value, the call option may end up worthless and the writer (seller) of the call option retains the premium. In exchange for additional income in the form of a premium, the Fund will sell a call option on each of the stocks in the Index. If the value of a stock on the expiration date of the option is below a certain value, the option will not be exercised and will expire. If the value of a stock on the expiration date is above the strike price, then the option finished “in the money.” Then, the Fund either sells the stock at the strike price or pays the buyer the difference between the strike price and the current market price of the stock. The Covered Calls are written (sold) by the Index on the third Friday of each month with an expiration typically on the third Friday of the following month and a strike price as close as possible to the closing price of the underlying Aristocrat Stock at the time the Covered Call is written. The Index employs a “partial covered call strategy,” meaning that Covered Calls will be written on a notional value of no more than 20% of the value of each underlying Aristocrat Stock, such that the short position in each call option is “covered” by a portion of the corresponding Aristocrat Stock held by the Index. For example, if at the time Covered Calls are written by the Index the Index reflected a $50,000 position in a particular Aristocrat Stock, the notional value of such Covered Calls ( i.e. , the strike price multiplied by the number of shares subject to the Covered Calls) would not exceed $10,000. The Index is a hypothetical portfolio of options and equity securities. As such, the Index cannot actually buy or sell an option or equity security, but the Index reflects the value of such transactions as if the Index could actually engage in them. The exact amount of Covered Calls written is based on a calculation designed to result in the Index generating income from (i) dividends from the Aristocrat Stocks and (ii) premiums from writing Covered Calls that is 3% higher annually than the total dividend yield of the S&P 500 ® Index constituents. While the Fund generally intends to replicate the Index, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Fund’s investment adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions) or in options with slightly different strike prices or expiration dates than the options components of the Index to maximize the Fund’s liquidity by utilizing a broader range of options, while maintaining the overall risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index. The equity portion of the Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund’s strategy may involve frequently buying and selling portfolio securities. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of January 31, 2023, the equity component of the Index was composed of 67 securities. As of January 31, 2023, the Fund had significant investments in consumer staples companies and industrials companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.