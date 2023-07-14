In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund attempts to maintain exposure to futures contracts that are substantially the same as those included in the Index.

The Index is designed to measure the performance of metals, which will be increasingly required for the energy transition away from fossil fuels by investing in futures contracts on those metals (“metal futures”). The metal futures are weighted based on projected supply and demand of each metal. The Index currently includes exchange-traded futures contracts on aluminum, cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and zinc maturing in the next year. Each month, the Index will roll any expiring metal futures to metal futures with a longer expiration date. The Index is rebalanced quarterly to the target weights and reconstituted annually. The Index may change the weighting of metals or add or remove metal futures at each reconstitution date.

The Fund will utilize a subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) for purposes of investing in metal futures. The Subsidiary is a corporation operating under Cayman Islands law that is wholly-owned and controlled by the Fund. The Subsidiary is advised by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Krane” or “Adviser”), which also advises the Fund. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the value of its total assets (ignoring any subsequent market appreciation in the Subsidiary’s value), which limitation is imposed by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and is measured at the end of each quarter. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund and will follow the same investment policies and restrictions as the Fund. Except as noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of its Subsidiary, and references to the Fund include the Subsidiary.

While the Fund will generally seek to obtain exposure to the same metal futures that are in the Index, the Fund and Subsidiary may not replicate the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in metal futures with different maturity dates than the metal futures included in the Index, the Fund may weight the metal futures differently than the Index, or the Fund may purchase metal futures on different dates than the Index.

The Fund may also invest in other instruments that are not included in the Index, but that Krane believes will help the Fund track the Index, such as futures contracts that are not metal futures, options on futures contracts, swap contracts, other investment companies, debt instruments and notes, which may or may not be exchange-traded.

The Fund may also invest directly and indirectly in certain debt instruments. The debt instruments in which the Fund intends to invest include investment grade government securities and corporate or other non-government fixed-income securities with maturities of up to 12 months. The Fund may invest in debt instruments indirectly through short-term bond funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may also invest in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds.

The Commodities Futures Trading Commission (the “CFTC”) has adopted certain requirements that subject registered investment companies and their advisers to regulation by the CFTC if a registered investment company invests more than a prescribed level of its net assets in CFTC-regulated futures, options and swaps, or if a registered investment company markets itself as providing investment exposure to such instruments. Due to the Fund’s potential use of CFTC-regulated futures and swaps above CFTC Rule 4.5 limits, it will be considered a “commodity pool” under the Commodity Exchange Act upon commencement of operations.

The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry (using the notional value of any futures in which it invests). The Index is provided by Bloomberg Index Services Limited (“Index Provider”).