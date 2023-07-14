Home
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

-13.6%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$4.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.0
$22.45
$29.68

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

KMET - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    KraneShares Electrification Metals Strategy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Krane Funds Advisors, LLC
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund attempts to maintain exposure to futures contracts that are substantially the same as those included in the Index.

The Index is designed to measure the performance of metals, which will be increasingly required for the energy transition away from fossil fuels by investing in futures contracts on those metals (“metal futures”). The metal futures are weighted based on projected supply and demand of each metal. The Index currently includes exchange-traded futures contracts on aluminum, cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and zinc maturing in the next year. Each month, the Index will roll any expiring metal futures to metal futures with a longer expiration date. The Index is rebalanced quarterly to the target weights and reconstituted annually. The Index may change the weighting of metals or add or remove metal futures at each reconstitution date.

The Fund will utilize a subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) for purposes of investing in metal futures. The Subsidiary is a corporation operating under Cayman Islands law that is wholly-owned and controlled by the Fund. The Subsidiary is advised by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Krane” or “Adviser”), which also advises the Fund. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the value of its total assets (ignoring any subsequent market appreciation in the Subsidiary’s value), which limitation is imposed by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and is measured at the end of each quarter. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund and will follow the same investment policies and restrictions as the Fund. Except as noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of its Subsidiary, and references to the Fund include the Subsidiary.

While the Fund will generally seek to obtain exposure to the same metal futures that are in the Index, the Fund and Subsidiary may not replicate the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in metal futures with different maturity dates than the metal futures included in the Index, the Fund may weight the metal futures differently than the Index, or the Fund may purchase metal futures on different dates than the Index.

The Fund may also invest in other instruments that are not included in the Index, but that Krane believes will help the Fund track the Index, such as futures contracts that are not metal futures, options on futures contracts, swap contracts, other investment companies, debt instruments and notes, which may or may not be exchange-traded.

The Fund may also invest directly and indirectly in certain debt instruments. The debt instruments in which the Fund intends to invest include investment grade government securities and corporate or other non-government fixed-income securities with maturities of up to 12 months. The Fund may invest in debt instruments indirectly through short-term bond funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may also invest in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds.

The Commodities Futures Trading Commission (the “CFTC”) has adopted certain requirements that subject registered investment companies and their advisers to regulation by the CFTC if a registered investment company invests more than a prescribed level of its net assets in CFTC-regulated futures, options and swaps, or if a registered investment company markets itself as providing investment exposure to such instruments. Due to the Fund’s potential use of CFTC-regulated futures and swaps above CFTC Rule 4.5 limits, it will be considered a “commodity pool” under the Commodity Exchange Act upon commencement of operations.

The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry (using the notional value of any futures in which it invests). The Index is provided by Bloomberg Index Services Limited (“Index Provider”).

KMET - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KMET Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.6% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KMET Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KMET Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KMET Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

KMET - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KMET Category Low Category High KMET % Rank
Net Assets 4.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 7 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 22.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 100.28% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LME NICKEL FUTURE MAR23 PHYSICAL COMMODITY FUTURE. 31.91%
  2. COPPER FUTURE MAR23 PHYSICAL COMMODITY FUTURE. 25.07%
  3. LME PRI ALUM FUTR MAR23 PHYSICAL COMMODITY FUTURE. 18.57%
  4. LME ZINC FUTURE MAR23 PHYSICAL COMMODITY FUTURE. 13.51%
  5. COBALT FASTMARKET MAR23 PHYSICAL COMMODITY FUTURE. 5.96%
  6. LITHIUM LIOH COME MAR23 PHYSICAL COMMODITY FUTURE. 4.99%
  7. ALUMINUM FUTURES MAR23 PHYSICAL COMMODITY FUTURE. 0.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KMET % Rank
Other 		100.28% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

KMET - Expenses

Operational Fees

KMET Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

KMET Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

KMET Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KMET Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

KMET - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KMET Category Low Category High KMET % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.14% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KMET Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KMET Category Low Category High KMET % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KMET Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

KMET - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

