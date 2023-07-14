Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a modified, free float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the equity market performance of emerging market companies classified by FactSet Revere Business Industry Classification system (“RBICS”) as being in the health technology or health services industries. The Underlying Index includes companies that RBICS classifies as engaged in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical specialties, managed health care, hospital/nursing management, medical/nursing services and services to the health industry businesses. Solactive AG (“Index Provider”) defines emerging market companies as those having one of the following countries of risk: Brazil, Chile, China, Czech Republic, Colombia, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey or United Arab Emirates (“UAE”). The Underlying Index may include small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap companies, but excludes shares listed locally in the UAE.

To be included in the Underlying Index at the time of rebalancing, securities must: (1) be issued by companies with a minimum market capitalization of $1 billion (or $5 billion in the case of China A-Shares); (2) have a minimum average daily trading volume of $1 million as measured over the most recent one-and six-month periods, unless they do not have a six-month history in which case a three-month period will be used; (3) have traded on 90% of the eligible trading days over the last three or six months, as applicable; and (4) trade at a price below $10,000 per share.

As of each rebalance date, the Underlying Index is weighted according to each constituent’s free float-adjusted market capitalization, as modified so that no issuer constitutes more than 4.5% of the Underlying Index and the issuers of any one country do not constitute more than 45% of the Underlying Index. Any excess weights are redistributed pro rata among the other index constituents. The Underlying Index includes only securities of issuers that have a free float market capitalization of 10% or more of their total market capitalization. Free-float market capitalization is calculated by multiplying a security’s price by the number of shares available in the market, rather than the total number of shares outstanding. China A-Shares eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index must be tradeable through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program or Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that Krane believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities and depositary receipts of issuers whose securities are not constituents of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including exchange traded funds or “ETFs”) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). The other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or its affiliates.

The following China-related securities may be included in the Underlying Index and/or represent investments of the Fund:

● China A-Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China that are traded on the Chinese exchanges and denominated in domestic renminbi. China A-Shares are primarily purchased and sold in the domestic Chinese market. To the extent the Fund invests in China A-Shares, it expects to do so through the trading and clearing facilities of a participating exchange located outside of mainland China (“Stock Connect Programs”). A Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“RQFII”) or Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”) license may also be acquired to invest directly in China A-Shares.

● China B-Shares, which are shares of companies listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchange but quoted and traded in foreign currencies (such as Hong Kong Dollars or U.S. Dollars), which were primarily created for trading by foreign investors.

● China H-Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (“H-Shares”), where they are traded in Hong Kong dollars and may be traded by foreign investors.

● China N-Shares, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on an American stock exchange, such as NYSE or NASDAQ (“N-Shares”).

● P-Chips, which are shares of private sector companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlling private Chinese shareholders, which are incorporated outside of mainland China and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.

● Red Chips, which are shares of companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlled by the central, provincial or municipal governments of the PRC, whose shares are traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.

● S-Chips, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on the Singapore Exchange. S-Chip shares are issued by companies incorporated anywhere, but many are registered in Singapore, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, or Bermuda.

Although the Fund reserves the right to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Underlying Index, the Fund expects to use representative sampling to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index.

As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included 97 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of approximately $995.2 million to $138.8 billion and an average market capitalization of approximately $8.6 billion and the largest markets represented in the Underlying Index were China and South Korea. The Underlying Index is rebalanced semi-annually.

The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry.

The Fund may engage in securities lending.