In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund employs a covered call strategy. The Fund invests 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the component securities of the CSI Overseas China Internet Index (“Index”) or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Index and writes (sells) covered call options on the Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to writing covered call options on the Index. Currently, the Fund intends to invest in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (“Underlying Fund”), which is an exchange-traded fund advised by Krane that seeks to track the Index, and to write (sell) covered call options on the Underlying Fund. The Fund intends to write covered call options on the Underlying Fund on the full amount of its investment in the Underlying Fund.

Each month, the Fund will write (sell) at the money FLexible EXchange® call options (“FLEX options”) on the Underlying Fund. The Fund will cover such options by holding the Underlying Fund. FLEX options are exchange-traded options contracts with uniquely customizable terms like exercise price, style, and expiration date. Each FLEX option written will generally (i) have an expiration date greater than 30 days; (ii) have an exercise price generally at the prevailing market price of the Underlying Fund; and (iii) be traded on a national securities exchange. The Fund will attempt to hold each FLEX option written until expiration. However, if there are redemptions in the Fund, it may not be able to hold such options until expiration. In addition, each FLEX option written generally will only be subject to exercise on its expiration date.

A covered call strategy is generally considered to be an investment strategy in which an investor buys a security, and sells (or “writes”) a call option on that security in an attempt to generate more income. Each time the Fund writes a covered call option, the Fund receives a payment of money from the investor who buys the option from the Fund, which is called the premium. If the value of the Fund declines because of a decline in the value of the Index, the premium that the Fund received for writing the call option offsets this loss to some extent. By writing covered call options in return for the receipt of premiums, the Fund will give up the opportunity to benefit from potential increases in the value of the Underlying Fund above the exercise prices of such options, but will continue to bear the risk of declines in the value of the Underlying Fund.

The Fund’s covered call options may partially protect the Fund from a decline in the price of the Index through means of the premiums received by the Fund. However, when the Index is rallying rapidly, the Fund is expected to underperform the Index.

The Index is designed to measure the equity market performance of investable publicly traded “China-based companies” whose primary business or businesses are in the Internet and Internet-related sectors (“China Internet Companies”) (as defined below), and are listed outside of mainland China, as determined by China Securities Index Co., Ltd. (“Index Provider”).

● The Index Provider defines China-based companies as those that: (i) are incorporated in mainland China; (ii) have their headquarters in mainland China; or (iii) derive at least 50% of its revenue from goods produced or sold, or services performed, in mainland China.

● China Internet Companies include, but are not limited to, companies that develop and market Internet software and/or provide Internet services; manufacture home entertainment software and educational software for home use; provide retail or commercial services primarily through the Internet; and develop and market mobile Internet software and/or provide mobile Internet services.

The Index excludes securities that during the past year had a daily average trading value of less than $3 million or a daily average market cap of less than $2 billion. Constituents of the Index are ranked by free-float market capitalization in U.S. Dollars and then weighted so that no constituent exceeds 10% at each rebalance.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in instruments that are not included in the 80% test noted above. These investments include equity securities and depositary receipts of issuers that are not constituents of the Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options) that do not have economic characteristics similar to writing covered call options on the Index, other investment companies (including exchange traded funds or “ETFs”) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). The Fund may write (sell) covered call options on these investments. The investment companies in which the Fund will invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or its affiliates.

The following China-related securities may be included in the Index and/or represent investments of the Fund:

● China A-Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China that are traded on the Chinese exchanges and denominated in domestic renminbi. China A-Shares are primarily purchased and sold in the domestic Chinese market. To the extent the Fund invests in China A-Shares, it expects to do so through the trading and clearing facilities of a participating exchange located outside of mainland China (“Stock Connect Programs”). A Qualified Foreign Investor (“QFI”) license may also be acquired to invest directly in China A-Shares.

● China B-Shares, which are shares of companies listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchange but quoted and traded in foreign currencies (such as Hong Kong Dollars or U.S. Dollars), which were primarily created for trading by foreign investors.

● China H-Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (“H-Shares”), where they are traded in Hong Kong dollars and may be traded by foreign investors.

● China N-Shares, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on an American stock exchange, such as NYSE or NASDAQ (“N-Shares”).

● P-Chips, which are shares of private sector companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlling private Chinese shareholders, which are incorporated outside of mainland China and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.

● Red Chips, which are shares of companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlled by the central, provincial or municipal governments of the PRC, whose shares are traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.

● S-Chips, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on the Singapore Exchange. S-Chip shares are issued by companies incorporated anywhere, but many are registered in Singapore, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, or Bermuda.

As of May 31, 2022, the Index was comprised of 48 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of approximately $148.14 million to $443.52 billion and an average market capitalization of approximately $24.4 billion. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually.

The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2022, issuers in the Communication Services sector (40.5%) and Consumer Discretionary sector (38.5%) represented significant portions of the Index.

Although the Underlying Fund reserves the right to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Index, the Underlying Fund expects to use representative sampling to track the Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Index. In addition, the Underlying Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Index, but that Krane believes will help the Underlying Fund track the Index. The Underlying Fund’s prospectus and other reports are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Underlying Fund is traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc. under the ticker symbol KWEB.