Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-2.6%
1 yr return
5.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
Net Assets
$19.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.4%
Expense Ratio 0.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities of issuers located in the Asia-Pacific region and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities.
The Fund may invest in fixed income securities, of any credit quality, duration or maturity, issued by corporate, quasi-sovereign (including government-linked agencies, supranational organizations, etc.) and sovereign issuers. The Fund seeks to invest in high income producing instruments and will seek to invest primarily in fixed income securities that are below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”) or unrated. Below investment grade securities are generally defined as those fixed income securities that, at the time of investment, are rated below the four highest categories (i.e., rated Ba1/BB+ or lower) by at least one independent credit rating agency or, if unrated, are determined by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. or its affiliates (“Nikko, or the “Sub-Adviser”) to be of comparable quality.
The Asia-Pacific region is defined to encompass countries represented in the J.P. Morgan Asia Credit Index or countries classified in Bloomberg’s country of risk from the Asia-Pacific or Central Asia regions, including developed and emerging market countries.
An issuer is considered to be “located” in a country or a region, and a security or instrument is deemed to be an Asia-Pacific (or specific country) security or instrument, if it has substantial ties to that country or region. The Sub-Adviser currently makes that determination based primarily on one or more of the following criteria: (A) with respect to a company or issuer, whether (i) it is organized under the laws of that country or any country in that region; (ii) it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed, or has at least 50% of its assets located, within that country or region; (iii) it has the primary trading markets for its securities in that country or region; (iv) it has its principal place of business in or is otherwise headquartered in that country or region; or (v) it is a governmental entity or an agency, instrumentality or a political subdivision of that country or any country in that region; and (B) with respect to an instrument or issue, whether (i) its issuer is headquartered or organized in that country or region; (ii) it is issued to finance a project with significant assets or operations in that country or region; (iii) it is principally secured or backed by assets located in that country or region; (iv) it is a component of or its issuer is included in a recognized securities index for the country or region; or (v) it is denominated in the currency of an Asia-Pacific country and addresses at least one of the other above criteria. The term “located” and the associated criteria listed above have been defined in such a way that Nikko has latitude in determining whether an issuer should be included within a region or country.
Nikko uses top-down macro research and bottom-up credit research to construct the Fund’s portfolio using a proprietary process that involves, among other factors, a combination of quantitative and qualitative factors to assess an issuer’s credit profile, and Nikko’s assessment of a security’s value and relative value compared to other similar securities. Nikko monitors the Fund’s portfolio securities to ensure that the investment thesis remains valid and will exit a position if its assessment of a security has changed.
The Fund is non-diversified and therefore may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or smaller number of issuers than diversified funds. The Fund also may invest a large percentage of its net assets in issuers in a single region or country within the Asia-Pacific region and may invest in issuers of any market capitalization. The Fund currently expects to invest more than 25% of its assets in the real estate sector. The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), if the investment companies invest principally in the types of investments in which the Fund may invest directly.
The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options) as a means of hedging risk and/or for investment purposes, which may include altering the Fund’s exposure to currencies, interest rates, sectors and individual issuers.
The Fund may engage in securities lending.
|Period
|KHYB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.6%
|-23.5%
|4.6%
|96.88%
|1 Yr
|5.5%
|-24.3%
|3.5%
|99.71%
|3 Yr
|-7.2%*
|-18.9%
|13.6%
|14.86%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-21.4%
|6.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.8%
|5.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KHYB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.2%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|42.90%
|2021
|-6.4%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|24.77%
|2020
|1.4%
|-12.0%
|25.9%
|1.86%
|2019
|2.1%
|-19.2%
|4.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|9.9%
|N/A
|Period
|KHYB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-23.5%
|4.6%
|97.73%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-24.3%
|3.5%
|99.71%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.9%
|13.6%
|14.86%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.4%
|6.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.8%
|9.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KHYB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.2%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|43.20%
|2021
|-6.4%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|24.77%
|2020
|1.4%
|-7.1%
|25.9%
|1.86%
|2019
|2.1%
|-19.2%
|10.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|9.9%
|N/A
|KHYB
|Category Low
|Category High
|KHYB % Rank
|Net Assets
|19.6 M
|49.1 K
|15.5 B
|83.94%
|Number of Holdings
|78
|4
|2121
|87.97%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.4 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|85.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.35%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|56.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KHYB % Rank
|Bonds
|96.09%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|86.82%
|Cash
|3.91%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|14.61%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|26.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.58%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|8.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|16.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KHYB % Rank
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|64.87%
|52.15%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.89%
|10.32%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.31%
|14.33%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|10.60%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.58%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|98.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KHYB % Rank
|US
|96.09%
|-74.21%
|36.99%
|45.85%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|159.42%
|89.40%
|KHYB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.68%
|0.01%
|2.87%
|81.38%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|46.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.22%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|N/A
|KHYB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|KHYB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KHYB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|302.00%
|44.44%
|KHYB
|Category Low
|Category High
|KHYB % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.89%
|0.00%
|30.37%
|3.93%
|KHYB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|KHYB
|Category Low
|Category High
|KHYB % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|8.75%
|KHYB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.572
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2021
0.83
0.8%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2021
0.83
0.8%
Mark Youda Chin is Portfolio Manager in the Asian Fixed Income investment team. He manages both relative return and absolute return mandates, and is also responsible for shaping portfolio strategies across the firm’s Asian Credit portfolios. Prior to his role as a portfolio manager, he was a credit analyst covering the Asian Financial sector and his scope encompasses non-bank financial institutions across Asia. He joined Nikko AM in 2013 and has more than 14 years of experience in the financial sector. Mark holds a First Class Honours degree in Finance from University College Dublin, Ireland and an MBA from Lancaster University Management School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.36
|6.11
