Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

KHYB | Active ETF

$26.03

$19.6 M

7.89%

$2.05

0.68%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.6%

1 yr return

5.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

Net Assets

$19.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.0
$23.81
$28.08

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

KHYB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Krane Funds Advisors, LLC
  • Inception Date
    Jun 26, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Wai Hoong Leong

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities of issuers located in the Asia-Pacific region and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities.

The Fund may invest in fixed income securities, of any credit quality, duration or maturity, issued by corporate, quasi-sovereign (including government-linked agencies, supranational organizations, etc.) and sovereign issuers. The Fund seeks to invest in high income producing instruments and will seek to invest primarily in fixed income securities that are below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”) or unrated. Below investment grade securities are generally defined as those fixed income securities that, at the time of investment, are rated below the four highest categories (i.e., rated Ba1/BB+ or lower) by at least one independent credit rating agency or, if unrated, are determined by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. or its affiliates (“Nikko, or the “Sub-Adviser”) to be of comparable quality.

The Asia-Pacific region is defined to encompass countries represented in the J.P. Morgan Asia Credit Index or countries classified in Bloomberg’s country of risk from the Asia-Pacific or Central Asia regions, including developed and emerging market countries.

An issuer is considered to be “located” in a country or a region, and a security or instrument is deemed to be an Asia-Pacific (or specific country) security or instrument, if it has substantial ties to that country or region. The Sub-Adviser currently makes that determination based primarily on one or more of the following criteria: (A) with respect to a company or issuer, whether (i) it is organized under the laws of that country or any country in that region; (ii) it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed, or has at least 50% of its assets located, within that country or region; (iii) it has the primary trading markets for its securities in that country or region; (iv) it has its principal place of business in or is otherwise headquartered in that country or region; or (v) it is a governmental entity or an agency, instrumentality or a political subdivision of that country or any country in that region; and (B) with respect to an instrument or issue, whether (i) its issuer is headquartered or organized in that country or region; (ii) it is issued to finance a project with significant assets or operations in that country or region; (iii) it is principally secured or backed by assets located in that country or region; (iv) it is a component of or its issuer is included in a recognized securities index for the country or region; or (v) it is denominated in the currency of an Asia-Pacific country and addresses at least one of the other above criteria. The term “located” and the associated criteria listed above have been defined in such a way that Nikko has latitude in determining whether an issuer should be included within a region or country.

Nikko uses top-down macro research and bottom-up credit research to construct the Fund’s portfolio using a proprietary process that involves, among other factors, a combination of quantitative and qualitative factors to assess an issuer’s credit profile, and Nikko’s assessment of a security’s value and relative value compared to other similar securities. Nikko monitors the Fund’s portfolio securities to ensure that the investment thesis remains valid and will exit a position if its assessment of a security has changed.

The Fund is non-diversified and therefore may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or smaller number of issuers than diversified funds. The Fund also may invest a large percentage of its net assets in issuers in a single region or country within the Asia-Pacific region and may invest in issuers of any market capitalization. The Fund currently expects to invest more than 25% of its assets in the real estate sector. The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), if the investment companies invest principally in the types of investments in which the Fund may invest directly.

The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options) as a means of hedging risk and/or for investment purposes, which may include altering the Fund’s exposure to currencies, interest rates, sectors and individual issuers.

The Fund may engage in securities lending.

Read More

KHYB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KHYB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.6% -23.5% 4.6% 96.88%
1 Yr 5.5% -24.3% 3.5% 99.71%
3 Yr -7.2%* -18.9% 13.6% 14.86%
5 Yr -2.3%* -21.4% 6.5% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -15.8% 5.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KHYB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.2% -58.7% 15.1% 42.90%
2021 -6.4% -12.8% 25.4% 24.77%
2020 1.4% -12.0% 25.9% 1.86%
2019 2.1% -19.2% 4.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 9.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KHYB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.5% 4.6% 97.73%
1 Yr N/A -24.3% 3.5% 99.71%
3 Yr N/A* -18.9% 13.6% 14.86%
5 Yr N/A* -21.4% 6.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.8% 9.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KHYB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.2% -58.7% 15.1% 43.20%
2021 -6.4% -12.8% 25.4% 24.77%
2020 1.4% -7.1% 25.9% 1.86%
2019 2.1% -19.2% 10.9% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 9.9% N/A

KHYB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KHYB Category Low Category High KHYB % Rank
Net Assets 19.6 M 49.1 K 15.5 B 83.94%
Number of Holdings 78 4 2121 87.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.4 M -134 M 1.25 B 85.96%
Weighting of Top 10 23.35% 2.2% 95.0% 56.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MEDCO BELL PTE LTD 6.375000% 01/30/2027 2.70%
  2. SHUI ON DEVELOPMENT HOLDING LTD 5.750000% 11/12/2023 2.44%
  3. MELCO RESORTS FINANCE LTD 4.875000% 06/06/2025 2.11%
  4. YANLORD LAND HK CO LTD 6.800000% 02/27/2024 2.08%
  5. CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD 7.375000% 05/02/2023 1.99%
  6. CELESTIAL MILES LTD 5.750000% MATURITY: PERPETUAL 1.95%
  7. GREENKO SOLAR MAURITIUS LTD 5.550000% 01/29/2025 1.91%
  8. PETRON CORP 4.600000% MATURITY: PERPETUAL 1.90%
  9. PERIAMA HOLDINGS LLC/DE 5.950000% 04/19/2026 1.88%
  10. HPCL-MITTAL ENERGY LTD 5.250000% 04/28/2027 1.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KHYB % Rank
Bonds 		96.09% -0.02% 116.66% 86.82%
Cash 		3.91% -16.66% 101.67% 14.61%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 26.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2.58%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 8.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 16.05%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KHYB % Rank
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 64.87% 52.15%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 99.89% 10.32%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.31% 14.33%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 93.26% 10.60%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2.58%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.79% 98.85%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KHYB % Rank
US 		96.09% -74.21% 36.99% 45.85%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 159.42% 89.40%

KHYB - Expenses

Operational Fees

KHYB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.01% 2.87% 81.38%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.10% 46.07%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 1.22%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.65% N/A

Sales Fees

KHYB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

KHYB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KHYB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 302.00% 44.44%

KHYB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KHYB Category Low Category High KHYB % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.89% 0.00% 30.37% 3.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KHYB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KHYB Category Low Category High KHYB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.28% 9.04% 8.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KHYB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

KHYB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Wai Hoong Leong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2021

0.83

0.8%

Mark Chin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2021

0.83

0.8%

Mark Youda Chin is Portfolio Manager in the Asian Fixed Income investment team. He manages both relative return and absolute return mandates, and is also responsible for shaping portfolio strategies across the firm’s Asian Credit portfolios. Prior to his role as a portfolio manager, he was a credit analyst covering the Asian Financial sector and his scope encompasses non-bank financial institutions across Asia. He joined Nikko AM in 2013 and has more than 14 years of experience in the financial sector. Mark holds a First Class Honours degree in Finance from University College Dublin, Ireland and an MBA from Lancaster University Management School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.36 6.11

