Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-28.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.9%

Net Assets

$86.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

57.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.4
$24.23
$39.95

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 164.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

KGRN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -22.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 27.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    KraneShares
  • Inception Date
    Oct 12, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    3850210
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Shelon

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index modified per the 10/40 Constraint (as defined below) designed to measure the equity market performance of Chinese companies in the industrial, utility, real estate and technology sectors that contribute to a more environmentally sustainable economy by making more efficient use of scarce natural resources or by mitigating environmental degradation (“clean technologies”). Companies in the Underlying Index derive at least 50% of their revenues, as determined by MSCI, Inc. (the “Index Provider”) from (1) alternative energy; (2) sustainable water; (3) green building; (4) pollution prevention; and (5) energy efficiency. The issuers included in the Underlying Index may include small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap companies.

  

The Underlying Index is modified so that, as of the rebalance date, no issuer constitutes more than 10% of the Underlying Index and so that the cumulative weight of all constituents with a weight of over 5% does not exceed 40% of the Underlying Index (the 10/40 Constraint”).

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that the Fund’s investment adviser, Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Krane” or “Adviser”), believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities and depositary receipts of issuers whose securities are not constituents of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including exchange traded funds or “ETFs”) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). The other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or its affiliates.

The following China-related securities may be included in the Underlying Index and/or represent investments of the Fund:

China A-Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China that are traded on the Chinese exchanges and denominated in domestic renminbi. China A-Shares are primarily purchased and sold in the domestic Chinese market. To the extent the Fund invests in China A-Shares, it expects to do so through the trading and clearing facilities of a participating exchange located outside of mainland China (“Stock Connect Programs”). A Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“RQFII”) or Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”) license may also be acquired to invest directly in China A-Shares.
China B-Shares, which are shares of companies listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchange but quoted and traded in foreign currencies (such as Hong Kong Dollars or U.S. Dollars), which were primarily created for trading by foreign investors.
China H-Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (“H-Shares”), where they are traded in Hong Kong dollars and may be traded by foreign investors.
China N-Shares, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on an American stock exchange, such as NYSE or NASDAQ (“N-Shares”).
P-Chips, which are shares of private sector companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlling private Chinese shareholders, which are incorporated outside of mainland China and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.
Red Chips, which are shares of companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlled by the central, provincial or municipal governments of the PRC, whose shares are traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.
S-Chips, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on the Singapore Exchange. S-Chip shares are issued by companies incorporated anywhere, but many are registered in Singapore, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, or Bermuda.

Although the Fund reserves the right to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Underlying Index, the Fund expects to use representative sampling to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index.

As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included 54 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of approximately $92 million to $14 billion and an average market capitalization of approximately $2.7 billion.

The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2022, issuers in the Consumer Discretionary sector (37.77%), Industrials sector (23.74%), and Information Technology sector (19.56%) represented significant portions of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly.

The Fund may engage in securities lending.

Read More

KGRN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KGRN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -22.0% 21.1% 13.33%
1 Yr -28.6% -29.2% 41.1% 99.17%
3 Yr 2.4%* -28.3% 22.7% 4.63%
5 Yr 7.9%* -21.0% 18.0% 3.30%
10 Yr 0.0%* -13.2% 12.6% 61.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KGRN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.5% -40.5% 25.8% 100.00%
2021 2.9% -28.6% 19.4% 11.01%
2020 33.6% -6.6% 33.6% 1.05%
2019 2.9% -0.5% 11.1% 89.25%
2018 -6.7% -13.1% -0.3% 79.75%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KGRN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -22.2% -32.2% 31.3% 91.60%
1 Yr -12.6% -55.0% 60.3% 34.45%
3 Yr 27.8%* -25.1% 27.8% 0.95%
5 Yr N/A* -17.5% 13.7% 5.88%
10 Yr N/A* -13.2% 11.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KGRN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.5% -40.5% 25.8% 100.00%
2021 2.9% -28.6% 19.4% 11.01%
2020 33.6% -6.6% 33.6% 1.05%
2019 2.9% -0.5% 11.1% 89.25%
2018 -6.7% -13.1% -0.3% 82.28%

KGRN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KGRN Category Low Category High KGRN % Rank
Net Assets 86.1 M 1.4 M 7.72 B 45.00%
Number of Holdings 58 21 961 52.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 80.8 M 706 K 4.22 B 23.93%
Weighting of Top 10 57.43% 6.6% 81.8% 17.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NIO INC - ADR DEPOSITARY RECEIPT 9.49%
  2. LI AUTO INC-CLASS A COMMON STOCK 8.96%
  3. CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHN-A COMMON STOCK 8.52%
  4. BYD CO LTD-H COMMON STOCK 7.93%
  5. XPENG INC - CLASS A SHARES COMMON STOCK 5.40%
  6. YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD COMMON STOCK 5.30%
  7. XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD COMMON STOCK 4.82%
  8. LONGI GREEN ENERGY TECHNOL-A COMMON STOCK 4.23%
  9. CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS COMMON STOCK 4.07%
  10. ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC COMMON STOCK 4.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KGRN % Rank
Stocks 		98.05% 0.00% 102.18% 54.24%
Cash 		1.95% -2.18% 11.89% 42.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 73.50%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 73.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 74.14%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 77.97%

KGRN - Expenses

Operational Fees

KGRN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.78% 0.09% 20.92% 71.79%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.09% 1.50% 47.50%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 31.82%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

KGRN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

KGRN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KGRN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 164.00% 4.00% 278.00% 92.31%

KGRN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KGRN Category Low Category High KGRN % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.37% 0.00% 23.85% 25.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KGRN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KGRN Category Low Category High KGRN % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.65% -1.76% 4.74% 87.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KGRN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

KGRN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Shelon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2018

3.83

3.8%

Jonathan Shelon, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Krane, also serves as a portfolio manager of each Fund and supports Mr. Schlarbaum and Krane’s investment team with respect to each Fund. Mr. Shelon has been a portfolio manager of each Fund since August 2018 (in the case of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF, KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF and KraneShares Zacks New China ETF) or since inception (in the case of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Staples Index ETF and KraneShares MSCI China A Inclusion Hedged Index ETF,). Mr. Shelon joined Krane in 2015 as a Managing Partner. Mr. Shelon has spent the majority of his career managing investment portfolios and diverse teams at leading asset management organizations. Most recently, he was the Chief Investment Officer of a 40-person global Specialized Strategies Team at J.P. Morgan with $40 billion AUM. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Mr. Shelon spent ten years as a portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments since 2001 where he was responsible for the investment performance, process and evolution of their target-date strategies for retirement savings, college savings and income generation. Prior to joining, he was a quantitative consultant at Callan Associates, Inc.

James Maund

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 14, 2020

2.38

2.4%

James Maund, Head of Capital Markets at Krane Funds Advisors LLC. He joined the Krane Funds Advisors in 2020 and has been in the investment management industry since 2005. Previously, he was a Vice President in the Institutional ETF Group and a member of the ETF Capital Markets Group at State Street Global Advisors (2010-2019); and an ETF trader at Goldman Sachs & Co (2005-2010). Mr. Maund graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wesleyan University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 2.53

