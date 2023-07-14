Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.4%
1 yr return
-1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$14 M
Holdings in Top 10
52.2%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index includes securities issued (or depositary receipts sponsored) by 30 Chinese companies classified by Fuzzy Logix, Inc. (doing business as “FastINDX”) (“Index Provider”) under the Fuzzy Logic Classification System as being in one of the following industries (collectively, “5G and Semiconductor-Related Industries”): Semiconductor Manufacturing, Semiconductor Equipment and Services, Manufacturing Equipment and Services, Internet and Data Services, Electronic Equipment Manufacturing, Electronic Components, Consumer Electronics, Computer Hardware and Storage, Communications Equipment and Commercial Electronics. The securities included in the Underlying Index include China A-Shares available for investment through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect or Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Programs and all securities listed in Hong Kong or the United States with China as the country of domicile. Securities must have an average daily traded value of over $1 million.
The top 30 securities by free-float market capitalization are included in the Underlying Index, subject to a 10% cap on each constituent. The Underlying Index is reconstituted quarterly. At each quarterly reconstitution, (a) a single constituent cannot exceed 10% of the Underlying Index and (b) if 45% of the Underlying Index consists of companies that are more than 5% of the Underlying Index, the individual weights of companies that are above 5% will be adjusted until 45% of the Underlying Index consists of companies that are less than 5%. During this process, the weighting of companies below 5% of the Underlying Index also will be adjusted. In addition, to minimize turnover in the Underlying Index, new companies will not be added to the Underlying Index until they are ranked 25 or higher and existing constituent of the Underlying Index will not be removed until they are ranked below 35. A newly listed initial public offering (“IPO”) may be added to the Underlying Index prior to the quarterly reconstitution if the three-day average market capitalization is greater than $10 billion after the IPO starts trading on an exchange.
The following China-related securities may be included in the Underlying Index and/or represent investments of the Fund:
|●
|China A-Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China that are traded on the Chinese exchanges and denominated in domestic renminbi. China A-Shares are primarily purchased and sold in the domestic Chinese market. To the extent the Fund invests in China A-Shares, it expects to do so through the trading and clearing facilities of a participating exchange located outside of mainland China (“Stock Connect Programs”). A Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“RQFII”) or Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”) license may also be acquired to invest directly in China A-Shares.
|●
|China B-Shares, which are shares of companies listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchange but quoted and traded in foreign currencies (such as Hong Kong Dollars or U.S. Dollars), which were primarily created for trading by foreign investors.
|●
|China H-Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (“H-Shares”), where they are traded in Hong Kong dollars and may be traded by foreign investors.
|●
|China N-Shares, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on an American stock exchange, such as NYSE or NASDAQ (“N-Shares”).
|●
|P-Chips, which are shares of private sector companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlling private Chinese shareholders, which are incorporated outside of mainland China and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.
|●
|Red Chips, which are shares of companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlled by the central, provincial or municipal governments of the PRC, whose shares are traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that the Fund’s investment adviser, Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Krane” or “Adviser”), believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities and depositary receipts of issuers whose securities are not constituents of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including exchange traded funds or “ETFs”) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). The other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or its affiliates.
In addition to the China-related securities, which are described above, the following China-related securities may be included in this 20% basket:
|●
|S-Chips, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on the Singapore Exchange. S-Chip shares are issued by companies incorporated anywhere, but many are registered in Singapore, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, or Bermuda.
Although the Fund reserves the right to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Underlying Index, the Fund expects to use representative sampling to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index.
As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included 30 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of approximately $1.7 billion to $35.9 billion and had an average market capitalization of approximately $14.1 billion. The Underlying Index is reconstituted quarterly.
The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2022, issuers in the Information Technology sector represented a significant portion (96%) of the Underlying Index.
The Fund may engage in securities lending.
|Period
|KFVG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.4%
|-16.7%
|11.8%
|97.69%
|1 Yr
|-1.4%
|-35.2%
|19.7%
|95.90%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-23.1%
|23.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.1%
|15.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.3%
|11.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KFVG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-42.0%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|1.67%
|2021
|0.3%
|-28.6%
|30.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-34.7%
|11.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.7%
|32.0%
|N/A
|Period
|KFVG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-26.8%
|11.8%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-35.2%
|19.7%
|95.90%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.1%
|23.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.2%
|15.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.3%
|11.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KFVG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-42.0%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|1.67%
|2021
|0.3%
|-28.6%
|30.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-34.7%
|11.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.7%
|32.0%
|N/A
|KFVG
|Category Low
|Category High
|KFVG % Rank
|Net Assets
|14 M
|1.4 M
|6.58 B
|69.47%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|6
|961
|92.97%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.85 M
|706 K
|4.22 B
|67.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.17%
|6.6%
|99.9%
|39.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KFVG % Rank
|Stocks
|100.07%
|0.00%
|102.18%
|81.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.32%
|58.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|53.13%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-2.18%
|11.89%
|11.72%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.90%
|52.71%
|KFVG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.09%
|3.14%
|86.15%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|47.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|24.53%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.26%
|N/A
|KFVG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|KFVG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KFVG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|4.00%
|278.00%
|N/A
|KFVG
|Category Low
|Category High
|KFVG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.31%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|72.52%
|KFVG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annual
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|KFVG
|Category Low
|Category High
|KFVG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.76%
|4.74%
|86.40%
|KFVG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 23, 2020
1.52
1.5%
James Maund, Head of Capital Markets at Krane Funds Advisors LLC. He joined the Krane Funds Advisors in 2020 and has been in the investment management industry since 2005. Previously, he was a Vice President in the Institutional ETF Group and a member of the ETF Capital Markets Group at State Street Global Advisors (2010-2019); and an ETF trader at Goldman Sachs & Co (2005-2010). Mr. Maund graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wesleyan University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 23, 2020
1.52
1.5%
Jonathan Shelon, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Krane, also serves as a portfolio manager of each Fund and supports Mr. Schlarbaum and Krane’s investment team with respect to each Fund. Mr. Shelon has been a portfolio manager of each Fund since August 2018 (in the case of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF, KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF and KraneShares Zacks New China ETF) or since inception (in the case of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Staples Index ETF and KraneShares MSCI China A Inclusion Hedged Index ETF,). Mr. Shelon joined Krane in 2015 as a Managing Partner. Mr. Shelon has spent the majority of his career managing investment portfolios and diverse teams at leading asset management organizations. Most recently, he was the Chief Investment Officer of a 40-person global Specialized Strategies Team at J.P. Morgan with $40 billion AUM. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Mr. Shelon spent ten years as a portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments since 2001 where he was responsible for the investment performance, process and evolution of their target-date strategies for retirement savings, college savings and income generation. Prior to joining, he was a quantitative consultant at Callan Associates, Inc.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.32
|4.11
|3.22
