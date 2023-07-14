Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.9%
1 yr return
9.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$26.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
120.2%
Expense Ratio 0.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund attempts to maintain exposure to carbon credit futures that are substantially the same as those included in the Index, which is an index comprised of futures contracts on emission allowances issued by a “cap and trade” regulatory regime that seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over time. The Index is designed to measure the performance of a portfolio of futures contracts on carbon credits issued under the European Union Emissions Trading System “cap and trade” regime (“carbon credit futures”). An emission allowance or carbon credit is a unit of emissions (typically one ton of CO2) that the owner of the allowance or credit is permitted to emit. A cap and trade regime seeks to gradually reduce such emission allowances or carbon credits over time to incentivize companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to curb climate change. The Index includes only carbon credit futures that mature in December of the next one to two years. The Fund may also invest directly and indirectly in certain debt instruments.
The Fund will utilize a subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) for purposes of investing in carbon credit futures. The Subsidiary is a corporation operating under Cayman Islands law that is wholly-owned and controlled by the Fund. The Subsidiary is advised by the Adviser. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the value of its total assets (ignoring any subsequent market appreciation in the Subsidiary’s value), which limitation is imposed by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and is measured at the end of each quarter. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund and will follow the same investment policies and restrictions as the Fund. Except as noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of its Subsidiary, and references to the Fund include the Subsidiary.
While the Fund will generally seek to obtain exposure to the same carbon credit futures that are in the Index, the Fund and Subsidiary may not replicate the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in carbon credit futures with different maturity dates (i.e., not one of the next two Decembers), the Fund may weight the carbon credit futures differently than the Index, or the Fund may purchase carbon credit futures on different dates than the rebalancing date for the Index.
The Fund may also invest in other instruments that are consistent with its investment objective. For example, the Fund may invest in emission allowances issued under a cap and trade regime, futures contracts that are not carbon credit futures, options on futures contracts, swap contracts, and other investment companies and notes, which may or may not be exchange-traded.
|
What is a “cap and trade” regime?
In a “cap and trade” regime, a limit (“cap”) is typically set by a regulator, such as a government entity or supranational organization, on the total amount of specific greenhouse gases, such as CO2, that can be emitted by regulated entities, such as manufacturers or energy producers. Capping and reducing the cap on greenhouse gases is viewed as a key policy tool for reaching climate change objectives. The regulator then issues or sells “emission allowances” to regulated entities which may then buy or sell (“trade”) the emission allowances on the open market. To the extent that the regulator may then reduce the cap on emission allowances, regulated entities are thereby incentivized to reduce their emissions; otherwise they must purchase emission allowances on the open market, where the price of such allowances will likely be increasing as a result of demand, and regulated entities that reduce their emissions will be able to sell unneeded emission allowances for profit. The opposite could also occur and the regulator may increase the cap on emission allowances, which would likely increase emissions and decrease the price of allowances. Commodity futures contracts linked to the value of emission allowances are known as carbon credit futures.
The debt instruments in which the Fund intends to invest include government securities and corporate or other non-government fixed-income securities with maturities of up to 12 months. The Fund may invest in debt instruments indirectly through short-term bond funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may also invest in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds.
The Commodities Futures Trading Commission (the “CFTC”) has adopted certain requirements that subject registered investment companies and their advisers to regulation by the CFTC if a registered investment company invests more than a prescribed level of its net assets in CFTC-regulated futures, options and swaps, or if a registered investment company markets itself as providing investment exposure to such instruments. Due to the Fund’s potential use of CFTC-regulated futures and swaps above CFTC Rule 4.5 limits, it will be considered a “commodity pool” under the Commodity Exchange Act upon commencement of operations.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings, if any) in instruments that provide exposure to European carbon allowances. The notional value of any investments by the Fund (including its Subsidiary) that provide such exposure, including investments in derivatives (such as futures contracts on allowances issued by the European Union as part of its Emission Trading System), will be counted toward satisfaction of this 80% policy. In addition, investments in futures contracts on carbon allowances (or credits) issued under a “cap and trade” regime of any country in Europe would be counted toward satisfaction of this 80% policy.
The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry (using the notional value of any futures in which it invests).
|Period
|KEUA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-39.0%
|55.2%
|12.21%
|1 Yr
|9.6%
|-60.4%
|1743.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-24.7%
|188.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-26.1%
|82.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-20.5%
|27.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KEUA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.7%
|-58.5%
|2475.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-38.3%
|438.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-81.2%
|208.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-29.0%
|34.3%
|N/A
|Period
|KEUA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-49.6%
|119.0%
|28.17%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-60.4%
|1743.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-24.7%
|188.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-26.1%
|82.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.5%
|28.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KEUA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.7%
|-58.5%
|2475.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-38.3%
|438.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-81.2%
|208.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-29.0%
|34.3%
|N/A
|KEUA
|Category Low
|Category High
|KEUA % Rank
|Net Assets
|26.9 M
|348 K
|63.1 B
|76.65%
|Number of Holdings
|2
|1
|846
|87.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|19.5 M
|0
|63.2 B
|98.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|120.19%
|20.7%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KEUA % Rank
|Other
|120.19%
|-47.59%
|165.73%
|25.50%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.26%
|17.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.89%
|30.41%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-81.87%
|100.00%
|56.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|96.71%
|76.16%
|KEUA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.78%
|0.10%
|3.08%
|41.63%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|74.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.37%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|N/A
|KEUA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|KEUA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KEUA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|460.74%
|N/A
|KEUA
|Category Low
|Category High
|KEUA % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.18%
|48.61%
|KEUA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Other
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|KEUA
|Category Low
|Category High
|KEUA % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-55.71%
|52.26%
|N/A
|KEUA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 29, 2021
0.67
0.7%
James Maund, Head of Capital Markets at Krane Funds Advisors LLC. He joined the Krane Funds Advisors in 2020 and has been in the investment management industry since 2005. Previously, he was a Vice President in the Institutional ETF Group and a member of the ETF Capital Markets Group at State Street Global Advisors (2010-2019); and an ETF trader at Goldman Sachs & Co (2005-2010). Mr. Maund graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wesleyan University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 29, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Jonathan Shelon, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Krane, also serves as a portfolio manager of each Fund and supports Mr. Schlarbaum and Krane’s investment team with respect to each Fund. Mr. Shelon has been a portfolio manager of each Fund since August 2018 (in the case of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF, KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF and KraneShares Zacks New China ETF) or since inception (in the case of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Staples Index ETF and KraneShares MSCI China A Inclusion Hedged Index ETF,). Mr. Shelon joined Krane in 2015 as a Managing Partner. Mr. Shelon has spent the majority of his career managing investment portfolios and diverse teams at leading asset management organizations. Most recently, he was the Chief Investment Officer of a 40-person global Specialized Strategies Team at J.P. Morgan with $40 billion AUM. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Mr. Shelon spent ten years as a portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments since 2001 where he was responsible for the investment performance, process and evolution of their target-date strategies for retirement savings, college savings and income generation. Prior to joining, he was a quantitative consultant at Callan Associates, Inc.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|17.03
|5.81
|11.51
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...