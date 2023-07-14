Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index, modified per the 10/40 Constraint (as defined below), which is designed to measure the equity market performance of Chinese companies that have high environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) ratings relative to their industry peers, as determined by MSCI Inc., the provider of the Underlying Index (“Index Provider”). The securities eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index include all types of publicly issued shares of Chinese issuers, such as A-Shares, B-Shares, H-Shares, P-Chips and Red Chips, which are described below. The issuers included in the Underlying Index may include small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap companies.

In determining the securities eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, the Index Provider uses three screens.

● First, the Index Provider rates companies within each industry depending on how well they manage ESG risks and opportunities facing the company, such as climate change, product liability, corporate governance and corporate behavior, relative to the company’s industry peers.

● Second, the Index Provider conducts an assessment of controversies concerning the negative ESG impact of the company’s operations, products and services. The evaluation framework used to assess controversies is designed to reflect the international norms represented by the UN Declaration of Human Rights, the International Labor Organization Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, and the UN Global Compact.

● Third, the Index Provider identifies companies that are involved in certain businesses, such as alcohol, tobacco, civilian firearms, gambling, nuclear power, and conventional and controversial weapons.

To be included in the Underlying Index, a company must be positively assessed under the first two screens and identified by the Index Provider as not being materially involved in the businesses assessed under the third screen. Securities that do not meet the criteria for either of the first two screens are excluded from the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index may include issuers in the following sectors: Consumer Discretionary, Financials, Industrials, Health Care, Communication Services, Real Estate, Utilities, Information Technology, Consumer Staples, Materials, and Energy. For each sector, the Index Provider ranks each eligible security and includes securities with the highest ESG ratings representing 50% of the market capitalization in each sector, with a minimum cumulative sector coverage of 45%.

The Underlying Index is modified so that, as of the rebalance date, no issuer constitutes more than 10% of the Underlying Index and so that the cumulative weight of all constituents with a weight of over 5% does not exceed 40% of the Underlying Index (the “10/40 Constraint”).

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that Krane believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments are subject to the ESG screens and may include equity securities and depositary receipts of issuers whose securities are not constituents of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including exchange traded funds or “ETFs”) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). The other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or its affiliates.

The following China-related securities may be included in the Underlying Index and/or represent investments of the Fund:

● China A-Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China that are traded on the Chinese exchanges and denominated in domestic renminbi. China A-Shares are primarily purchased and sold in the domestic Chinese market. To the extent the Fund invests in China A-Shares, it expects to do so through the trading and clearing facilities of a participating exchange located outside of mainland China (“Stock Connect Programs”). A Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“RQFII”) or Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”) license may also be acquired to invest directly in China A-Shares.

● China B-Shares, which are shares of companies listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchange but quoted and traded in foreign currencies (such as Hong Kong Dollars or U.S. Dollars), which were primarily created for trading by foreign investors.

● China H-Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (“H-Shares”), where they are traded in Hong Kong dollars and may be traded by foreign investors.

● China N-Shares, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on an American stock exchange, such as NYSE or NASDAQ (“N-Shares”).

● P-Chips, which are shares of private sector companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlling private Chinese shareholders, which are incorporated outside of mainland China and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.

● Red Chips, which are shares of companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlled by the central, provincial or municipal governments of the PRC, whose shares are traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.

● S-Chips, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on the Singapore Exchange. S-Chip shares are issued by companies incorporated anywhere, but many are registered in Singapore, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, or Bermuda.

Although the Fund reserves the right to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Underlying Index, the Fund expects to use representative sampling to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index.

As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included 163 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of approximately $207 million to $103 billion and had an average market capitalization of approximately $6.9 billion. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly.

The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2022, issuers in the Consumer Discretionary sector (40.88%) and Financials sector (16.02%) each represented a significant portion of the Underlying Index.

The Fund may engage in securities lending.