$15.47
$13.2 M
0.00%
$0.00
0.79%
YTD Return
3.4%
1 yr return
0.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-17.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.5%
Net Assets
$13.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.1%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 53.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is composed of the equity securities of the 50 largest companies by market capitalization that derive the most revenue from an Emerging and Frontier Market (as defined below) and classified by the FactSet Revere Business Industry Classification system or FactSet Standard Classification system as in the consumer or technology sector. At each rebalance date, the Underlying Index assigns the following weights to its constituents based on their market capitalization from largest to smallest:
|Rank
|Weight
|1 to 10
|3.5%
|11 to 30
|2.5%
|31 to 50
|0.75%
Solactive AG (“Index Provider”) defines an “Emerging and Frontier Market” as: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Malaysia, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. However, the Underlying Index excludes stocks whose primary listing exchange is the Shanghai or the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and stocks or that are primarily traded over the counter.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that Krane believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities and depositary receipts of issuers whose securities are not constituents of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including exchange traded funds or “ETFs”) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). The other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or its affiliates.
The following China-related securities may be included in this 20% basket:
|●
|China A-Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China that are traded on the Chinese exchanges and denominated in domestic renminbi. China A-Shares are primarily purchased and sold in the domestic Chinese market. To the extent the Fund invests in China A-Shares, it expects to do so through the trading and clearing facilities of a participating exchange located outside of mainland China (“Stock Connect Programs”). A Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“RQFII”) or Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”) license may also be acquired to invest directly in China A-Shares.
|●
|China B-Shares, which are shares of companies listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchange but quoted and traded in foreign currencies (such as Hong Kong Dollars or U.S. Dollars), which were primarily created for trading by foreign investors.
|●
|China N-Shares, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on an American stock exchange, such as NYSE or NASDAQ (“N-Shares”).
|●
|P-Chips, which are shares of private sector companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlling private Chinese shareholders, which are incorporated outside of mainland China and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.
|●
|Red Chips, which are shares of companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlled by the central, provincial or municipal governments of the PRC, whose shares are traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.
|●
|S-Chips, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on the Singapore Exchange. S-Chip shares are issued by companies incorporated anywhere, but many are registered in Singapore, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, or Bermuda.
Although the Fund reserves the right to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Underlying Index, the Fund expects to use representative sampling to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index.
As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included 50 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of approximately $909.9 million to $444 billion and an average market capitalization of approximately $31.6 billion and the largest markets represented in the Underlying Index were South Korea and China.
To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2022, issuers in Consumer Discretionary (44.20%) and Communication Services sector (43.03%) represented significant portions of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly.
The Fund may engage in securities lending.
|Period
|KEMQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.4%
|-11.0%
|31.2%
|97.45%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-12.4%
|30.0%
|95.02%
|3 Yr
|-17.4%*
|-17.4%
|12.6%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-8.5%*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|98.61%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|66.99%
* Annualized
|Period
|KEMQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|KEMQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|KEMQ % Rank
|Net Assets
|13.2 M
|717 K
|102 B
|89.77%
|Number of Holdings
|63
|10
|6734
|78.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|19.9 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|78.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.05%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|39.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KEMQ % Rank
|Stocks
|99.78%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|10.00%
|Cash
|0.21%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|87.16%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|90.89%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|87.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|87.77%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|90.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KEMQ % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|39.48%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|0.39%
|Communication Services
|39.29%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|0.13%
|Technology
|8.82%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|96.12%
|Financial Services
|4.87%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|98.58%
|Healthcare
|2.70%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|69.86%
|Real Estate
|2.48%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|27.04%
|Industrials
|2.35%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|91.07%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|97.15%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|98.58%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|99.87%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|99.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KEMQ % Rank
|Non US
|97.78%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|29.65%
|US
|2.00%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|28.11%
|KEMQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|85.51%
|Management Fee
|0.78%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|34.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|12.91%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|KEMQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|KEMQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KEMQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|53.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|58.98%
|KEMQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|KEMQ % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|97.44%
|KEMQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|KEMQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|KEMQ % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|1.47%
|KEMQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.744
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.422
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2018
3.83
3.8%
Jonathan Shelon, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Krane, also serves as a portfolio manager of each Fund and supports Mr. Schlarbaum and Krane’s investment team with respect to each Fund. Mr. Shelon has been a portfolio manager of each Fund since August 2018 (in the case of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF, KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF and KraneShares Zacks New China ETF) or since inception (in the case of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Staples Index ETF and KraneShares MSCI China A Inclusion Hedged Index ETF,). Mr. Shelon joined Krane in 2015 as a Managing Partner. Mr. Shelon has spent the majority of his career managing investment portfolios and diverse teams at leading asset management organizations. Most recently, he was the Chief Investment Officer of a 40-person global Specialized Strategies Team at J.P. Morgan with $40 billion AUM. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Mr. Shelon spent ten years as a portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments since 2001 where he was responsible for the investment performance, process and evolution of their target-date strategies for retirement savings, college savings and income generation. Prior to joining, he was a quantitative consultant at Callan Associates, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 14, 2020
2.38
2.4%
James Maund, Head of Capital Markets at Krane Funds Advisors LLC. He joined the Krane Funds Advisors in 2020 and has been in the investment management industry since 2005. Previously, he was a Vice President in the Institutional ETF Group and a member of the ETF Capital Markets Group at State Street Global Advisors (2010-2019); and an ETF trader at Goldman Sachs & Co (2005-2010). Mr. Maund graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wesleyan University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
