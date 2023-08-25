Home
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

As of 08/25/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

KraneShares Dynamic Emerging Markets Strategy ETF

KEM | ETF

$25.04

-

-

0.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
$25.04
$25.04

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

YIELD

Exp Ratio

KEM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    KraneShares Dynamic Emerging Markets Strategy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Krane Funds Advisors, LLC
  • Inception Date
    Aug 25, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in the following two Underlying ETFs: KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (“KEMX”) and KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (“KALL”). Each Underlying ETF seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond to the price and yield performance of its respective underlying index.

KEMX seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index, which is designed to measure the equity market performance of mid and large-cap companies of emerging market countries, excluding China. The MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index includes equity securities that are issued by companies whose free-float market capitalizations are in the top 85% of the emerging market from which they come. As of May 31, 2023, the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index included 662 securities and is rebalanced quarterly.
KALL seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the MSCI China All Shares Index, which is designed to measure the performance of Chinese exchange-listed equity securities including all types of publicly issued shares of Chinese issuers, such as A-Shares, B-Shares, H-Shares, P-Chips and Red Chips. The MSCI China All Shares Index may include constituents that are not included in the Parent Index and are weighted by the security’s free-float adjusted market capitalization. As of May 31, 2023, the MSCI China All Shares Index included 785 securities and is rebalanced quarterly.

In order to achieve its investment objective, the Fund is actively managed and seeks to mitigate downside risk while attempting to outperform broad emerging markets by dynamically adjusting its allocations between the Underlying ETFs and cash and cash equivalents. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of issuers located in emerging markets, including other investments, such as investment companies, that provide investment exposure to such securities.

In allocating the Fund’s assets to the Underlying ETFs, a baseline allocation between China and other emerging markets is set based on the current weightings of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (“Parent Index”), which includes China and the other emerging markets. On a quarterly basis, the Fund then adjusts the baseline allocation between China and other emerging markets up to 30% based on valuation measures, such as price to book ratio, price to equity ratio, price to earnings ratio, and dividend yield. The moving averages of the Parent Index are also considered. For example, if the baseline allocation of China as compared to other emerging markets in the Parent Index is 40% and 60%, respectively, the quarterly allocation to China will be between 10% and 70%. The allocation adjustments can occur more frequently than quarterly, such as during periods of extreme market volatility or when other triggers are met. In addition, the Fund can allocate up to 10% to cash and cash equivalents based on market conditions. The Underlying ETFs may invest in securities that are not included in the Parent Index.

Each Underlying ETF may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in its respective underlying index, but that Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Adviser”) believes will help the Underlying ETF track its underlying index. These investments may include equity securities and depositary receipts of issuers whose securities are not constituents of the underlying index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including exchange traded funds or “ETFs”) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). The other investment companies in which an Underlying ETF may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by the Adviser and/or its affiliates.

Although each Underlying ETF reserves the right to replicate (or hold all components of) its respective underlying index, each Underlying ETF expects to use representative sampling to track its respective underlying index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to an underlying index.

The Fund may engage in securities lending.

Read More

KEM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

KEM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KEM Category Low Category High KEM % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KEM % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

KEM - Expenses

Operational Fees

KEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.10% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

KEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

KEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

KEM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KEM Category Low Category High KEM % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KEM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KEM Category Low Category High KEM % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KEM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

KEM - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

