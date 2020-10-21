Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Compare KDFI to Popular Bond Sector Diversified Funds and ETFs
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in components of the index. As of each monthly reconstitution, the underlying index will be fully invested in one of the three following sub-indexes: FTSE US Treasury 1-5 Years Index; FTSE US Treasury 7-10 Years Index; and FTSE US High-Yield Market BB/B-Rated Capped Custom Index. It is non-diversified.
|Period
|KDFI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-14.9%
|-38.9%
|302.0%
|97.85%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-30.9%
|18.8%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|8.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.5%
|10.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.4%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KDFI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|N/A
|-35.1%
|15.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-48.0%
|3.1%
|N/A
|2017
|N/A
|-14.8%
|11.2%
|N/A
|2016
|N/A
|-11.2%
|10.7%
|N/A
|2015
|N/A
|-51.1%
|4.8%
|N/A
|KDFI
|Category Low
|Category High
|KDFI % Rank
|Net Assets
|32.1 M
|2.71 M
|125 B
|92.37%
|Number of Holdings
|184
|3
|7722
|74.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.88 M
|-3.22 B
|29.7 B
|80.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.63%
|4.9%
|100.0%
|56.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KDFI % Rank
|Bonds
|93.18%
|-256.79%
|258.37%
|35.65%
|Cash
|6.06%
|-164.01%
|356.79%
|44.66%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.75%
|0.00%
|160.39%
|58.15%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-65.68%
|160.07%
|94.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.52%
|96.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-14.86%
|100.67%
|85.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KDFI % Rank
|Corporate
|93.92%
|0.00%
|99.47%
|1.83%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.08%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|56.04%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|68.51%
|97.75%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.82%
|99.44%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|96.07%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.16%
|99.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KDFI % Rank
|US
|86.59%
|-256.79%
|241.12%
|18.54%
|Non US
|6.59%
|-23.27%
|123.13%
|84.55%
|KDFI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.46%
|0.01%
|24.26%
|97.38%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|2.25%
|17.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|16.75%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|KDFI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|6.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|KDFI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KDFI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|292.00%
|0.00%
|493.00%
|91.60%
|KDFI
|Category Low
|Category High
|KDFI % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.57%
|0.00%
|6.30%
|2.93%
|KDFI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|KDFI
|Category Low
|Category High
|KDFI % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.78%
|-1.55%
|18.14%
|13.31%
|KDFI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.099
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.062
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.056
|May 29, 2020
|$0.040
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.033
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.071
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.121
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.049
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.011
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 06, 2019
0.82
0.8%
Braxton Wall, Managing Member, Principal, Portfolio Manager and Chief Compliance Officer of SkyRock, has served as the portfolio manager of the Fund since its commencement of operations. Mr. Wall has 11 years of experience in fixed income trading and is an owner and registered representative of Falcon Square, a broker-dealer specializing in fixed-income trading. At Falcon Square he covers institutional fixed income accounts specializing in high yield and investment grade corporate bonds, municipal bonds, agencies, and CMBS. Prior to Falcon Square, Mr. Wall worked at Carolina Capital Markets (2008-2013) in institutional fixed income sales & trading and supervised the Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJ) for the firm’s Raleigh branch. Mr. Wall received a B.A. of Economics from the University of North Carolina—Chapel Hill in 2008. He holds Series 7, 24, 53, and 63 licenses.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|29.4
|5.45
|1.53
