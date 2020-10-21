Welcome to Dividend.com
KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

etf
KDFI
Dividend policy
Active
Price as of:
$21.13 -0.1 0%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
KDFI - Snapshot

Vitals

  • YTD Return -14.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return N/A
  • Net Assets $32.1 M
  • Holdings in Top 10 24.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.22
$18.36
$25.09

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio 0.46%

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover 292.00%

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme Bond Sector Diversified
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Nontraditional Bond

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*

KDFI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -15.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    KraneShares
  • Inception Date
    Dec 06, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    1549686
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Braxton Wall

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in components of the index. As of each monthly reconstitution, the underlying index will be fully invested in one of the three following sub-indexes: FTSE US Treasury 1-5 Years Index; FTSE US Treasury 7-10 Years Index; and FTSE US High-Yield Market BB/B-Rated Capped Custom Index. It is non-diversified.

KDFI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KDFI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -14.9% -38.9% 302.0% 97.85%
1 Yr N/A -30.9% 18.8% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -11.8% 8.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.5% 10.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.4% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KDFI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 N/A -35.1% 15.3% N/A
2018 N/A -48.0% 3.1% N/A
2017 N/A -14.8% 11.2% N/A
2016 N/A -11.2% 10.7% N/A
2015 N/A -51.1% 4.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KDFI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -15.2% -38.9% 302.0% 97.85%
1 Yr N/A -33.3% 18.8% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -13.6% 8.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -16.5% 10.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.4% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KDFI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 N/A -35.1% 15.3% N/A
2018 N/A -48.0% 8.0% N/A
2017 N/A -14.8% 15.2% N/A
2016 N/A -11.2% 17.7% N/A
2015 N/A -51.1% 5.4% N/A

KDFI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KDFI Category Low Category High KDFI % Rank
Net Assets 32.1 M 2.71 M 125 B 92.37%
Number of Holdings 184 3 7722 74.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.88 M -3.22 B 29.7 B 80.90%
Weighting of Top 10 24.63% 4.9% 100.0% 56.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SPDRÂ® Blmbg Barclays High Yield Bd ETF 4.96%
  2. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bd ETF 4.22%
  3. Gamestop Corp 6.75% 2.48%
  4. POLARIS INTERMEDIATE 8.5% 1.97%
  5. MGIC Investment Corp. 5.25% 1.94%
  6. Xerox Holdings Corporation 5% 1.91%
  7. United Rentals, Inc. 3.88% 1.91%
  8. Gamestop Corp 10% 1.84%
  9. Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0% 1.71%
  10. Teekay Corporation 9.25% 1.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KDFI % Rank
Bonds 		93.18% -256.79% 258.37% 35.65%
Cash 		6.06% -164.01% 356.79% 44.66%
Convertible Bonds 		0.75% 0.00% 160.39% 58.15%
Stocks 		0.00% -65.68% 160.07% 94.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 28.52% 96.21%
Other 		0.00% -14.86% 100.67% 85.39%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KDFI % Rank
Corporate 		93.92% 0.00% 99.47% 1.83%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.08% 0.00% 100.00% 56.04%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 68.51% 97.75%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 98.82% 99.44%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 96.07%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.16% 99.30%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High KDFI % Rank
US 		86.59% -256.79% 241.12% 18.54%
Non US 		6.59% -23.27% 123.13% 84.55%

KDFI - Expenses

Operational Fees

KDFI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.46% 0.01% 24.26% 97.38%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 2.25% 17.33%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 16.75%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

KDFI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 6.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

KDFI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KDFI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 292.00% 0.00% 493.00% 91.60%

KDFI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KDFI Category Low Category High KDFI % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.57% 0.00% 6.30% 2.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KDFI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KDFI Category Low Category High KDFI % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.78% -1.55% 18.14% 13.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KDFI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Dividend Payout History

View More +

KDFI - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Braxton Wall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 06, 2019

0.82

0.8%

Braxton Wall, Managing Member, Principal, Portfolio Manager and Chief Compliance Officer of SkyRock, has served as the portfolio manager of the Fund since its commencement of operations. Mr. Wall has 11 years of experience in fixed income trading and is an owner and registered representative of Falcon Square, a broker-dealer specializing in fixed-income trading. At Falcon Square he covers institutional fixed income accounts specializing in high yield and investment grade corporate bonds, municipal bonds, agencies, and CMBS. Prior to Falcon Square, Mr. Wall worked at Carolina Capital Markets (2008-2013) in institutional fixed income sales & trading and supervised the Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJ) for the firm’s Raleigh branch. Mr. Wall received a B.A. of Economics from the University of North Carolina—Chapel Hill in 2008. He holds Series 7, 24, 53, and 63 licenses.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 29.4 5.45 1.53

