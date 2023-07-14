Dividend Investing Ideas Center
0.2%
1 yr return
-2.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.4%
Net Assets
$4.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.3%
Expense Ratio 0.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to measure the performance of Chinese onshore renminbi (“RMB”)-denominated fixed income securities (“RMB Bonds”) issued into the China Interbank Bond Market (“CIBM”), which is a quote-driven over-the-counter market for institutional investors.
The Underlying Index includes debt issued by: (1) the Chinese government and Chinese government-related entities, including certain Chinese policy banks, with par values of at least RMB 5 billion; and (2) corporations with par values of at least RMB 1.5 billion. The Underlying Index includes only debt that pays fixed interest rates and includes debt of any maturity.
The weightings of the Underlying Index constituents are weighted so that, as of each reconstitution date:
|●
|RMB Bonds issued by the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) represent approximately 25% of the weight of the Underlying Index;
|●
|RMB Bonds issued by policy banks (namely, the Agricultural Development Bank of China, China Development Bank and Export-Import Bank of China) represent approximately 25% of the weight of the Underlying Index; and
|●
|RMB Bonds issued by corporations or other government-related entities (“Corporate RMB Bonds”) represent approximately 50% of the Underlying Index, with the weight of any individual such issuer capped at 9%.
To be included in the Underlying Index, Corporate RMB Bonds must be rated by Fitch Ratings, Ltd. (“Fitch”), Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and/or Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”) as BBB-, Baa3 or BBB-, respectively, or higher. Each Corporate RMB Bond’s rating will be established as follows: if three ratings are available, then the highest and lowest ratings will be disregarded and the middle rating will be used; if two ratings are available, then the lowest rating will be used; and if only one rating is available, then that rating is used.
The following are excluded from the Underlying Index: unrated Corporate RMB Bonds; floating rate and zero coupon securities; bonds with equity features (i.e. convertible bonds and warrants); derivatives, structured products; securitized bonds; private placements; retail bonds; inflation-linked bonds; bonds issued on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges; bonds classified as “Financial Institutions”, including bonds issued by Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, China Cinda Holdings Company, China Citic Bank International, China Construction Bank Corporation, China Huarong Asset Management and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited; special bonds issued directly by the Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China.
To gain exposure to the Underlying Index, the Fund will invest directly in RMB Bonds traded in the CIBM. The Fund may invest in the CIBM through: a People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) program that permits foreign investors to invest in RMB Bonds traded in the onshore market (“CIBM Program”); a Bond Connect Company Limited program (“Bond Connect”) that allows foreign investors, such as the Fund, to invest in RMB Bonds through a Hong Kong account; or through a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“RQFII”) or Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”) license that may be or has been obtained by the Fund’s adviser, Krane. The Fund currently invests directly in RMB Bonds traded in the CIBM through Bond Connect or the CIBM Program, but Krane may choose to use a RQFII or QFII license in the future.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that Krane believes will help the Fund track its Underlying Index. These may include: RMB-denominated securities principally traded in the off-shore RMB (or “CNH”) market, which is an over-the-counter (“OTC”) market located in jurisdictions outside of Mainland China, such as Hong Kong and Singapore; RMB Bonds traded in the Chinese exchange-traded bond market (“Exchange-Traded Bond Market”), which is an electronic automatic matching system where securities are traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges; debt securities issued in any currency denomination in other political jurisdictions, including Hong Kong and Singapore; variable and floating rate securities; unrated and high yield securities (or “junk bonds”); and derivatives (including swaps, futures, forwards and options). The Fund may also hold cash in a deposit account in China or invest in U.S. money market funds or other U.S. cash equivalents. Foreign investment companies in which the Fund may invest include RMB-denominated short-term bond funds domiciled in the PRC (“PRC Investment Companies”). The other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or its affiliates. The Fund will not hold cash in a Chinese deposit account if it would cause the Fund to (i) invest more than 5% of its total assets in such deposit account; or (ii) invest more than 10% of its total assets in such deposit accounts.
Although the Fund reserves the right to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Underlying Index, the Fund expects to use representative sampling to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index.
As of May 30, 2022, the credit ratings for the constituents in the Underlying Index ranged from unrated to AAA, as determined by Chinese credit rating organizations.
The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was concentrated in Chinese government/Chinese government-related debt. The Underlying Index is rebalanced and reconstituted monthly.
The Fund may engage in securities lending.
|Period
|KBND Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-23.5%
|4.6%
|53.26%
|1 Yr
|-2.0%
|-24.3%
|3.5%
|9.01%
|3 Yr
|2.9%*
|-18.9%
|13.6%
|1.24%
|5 Yr
|1.4%*
|-21.4%
|6.5%
|1.34%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.8%
|5.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KBND Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.8%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|1.48%
|2021
|2.0%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|0.91%
|2020
|3.0%
|-12.0%
|25.9%
|95.67%
|2019
|0.3%
|-19.2%
|4.2%
|98.74%
|2018
|0.0%
|-7.2%
|9.9%
|0.34%
|Period
|KBND Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-23.5%
|4.6%
|96.32%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-24.3%
|3.5%
|9.30%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.9%
|13.6%
|1.24%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.4%
|6.5%
|1.34%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.8%
|9.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|KBND Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.8%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|1.48%
|2021
|2.0%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|1.21%
|2020
|3.0%
|-7.1%
|25.9%
|95.67%
|2019
|0.3%
|-19.2%
|10.9%
|98.74%
|2018
|0.0%
|-7.2%
|9.9%
|0.34%
|KBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|KBND % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.6 M
|49.1 K
|15.5 B
|92.39%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|4
|2121
|96.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.15 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|83.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.26%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|15.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|KBND % Rank
|Bonds
|91.54%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|88.25%
|Cash
|8.46%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|10.32%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|68.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|54.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|82.23%
|KBND Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.68%
|0.01%
|2.87%
|93.70%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|46.91%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.59%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|N/A
|KBND Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|KBND Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|KBND Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|302.00%
|1.31%
|KBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|KBND % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.39%
|0.00%
|30.37%
|5.34%
|KBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|KBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|KBND % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|98.25%
|KBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$1.601
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2021
1.08
1.1%
James Maund, Head of Capital Markets at Krane Funds Advisors LLC. He joined the Krane Funds Advisors in 2020 and has been in the investment management industry since 2005. Previously, he was a Vice President in the Institutional ETF Group and a member of the ETF Capital Markets Group at State Street Global Advisors (2010-2019); and an ETF trader at Goldman Sachs & Co (2005-2010). Mr. Maund graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wesleyan University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Jonathan Shelon, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Krane, also serves as a portfolio manager of each Fund and supports Mr. Schlarbaum and Krane’s investment team with respect to each Fund. Mr. Shelon has been a portfolio manager of each Fund since August 2018 (in the case of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF, KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF and KraneShares Zacks New China ETF) or since inception (in the case of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, KraneShares MSCI All China Consumer Staples Index ETF and KraneShares MSCI China A Inclusion Hedged Index ETF,). Mr. Shelon joined Krane in 2015 as a Managing Partner. Mr. Shelon has spent the majority of his career managing investment portfolios and diverse teams at leading asset management organizations. Most recently, he was the Chief Investment Officer of a 40-person global Specialized Strategies Team at J.P. Morgan with $40 billion AUM. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Mr. Shelon spent ten years as a portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments since 2001 where he was responsible for the investment performance, process and evolution of their target-date strategies for retirement savings, college savings and income generation. Prior to joining, he was a quantitative consultant at Callan Associates, Inc.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.36
|6.11
