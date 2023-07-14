Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to measure the performance of Chinese onshore renminbi (“RMB”)-denominated fixed income securities (“RMB Bonds”) issued into the China Interbank Bond Market (“CIBM”), which is a quote-driven over-the-counter market for institutional investors.

The Underlying Index includes debt issued by: (1) the Chinese government and Chinese government-related entities, including certain Chinese policy banks, with par values of at least RMB 5 billion; and (2) corporations with par values of at least RMB 1.5 billion. The Underlying Index includes only debt that pays fixed interest rates and includes debt of any maturity.

The weightings of the Underlying Index constituents are weighted so that, as of each reconstitution date:

● RMB Bonds issued by the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) represent approximately 25% of the weight of the Underlying Index;

● RMB Bonds issued by policy banks (namely, the Agricultural Development Bank of China, China Development Bank and Export-Import Bank of China) represent approximately 25% of the weight of the Underlying Index; and

● RMB Bonds issued by corporations or other government-related entities (“Corporate RMB Bonds”) represent approximately 50% of the Underlying Index, with the weight of any individual such issuer capped at 9%.

To be included in the Underlying Index, Corporate RMB Bonds must be rated by Fitch Ratings, Ltd. (“Fitch”), Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and/or Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”) as BBB-, Baa3 or BBB-, respectively, or higher. Each Corporate RMB Bond’s rating will be established as follows: if three ratings are available, then the highest and lowest ratings will be disregarded and the middle rating will be used; if two ratings are available, then the lowest rating will be used; and if only one rating is available, then that rating is used.

The following are excluded from the Underlying Index: unrated Corporate RMB Bonds; floating rate and zero coupon securities; bonds with equity features (i.e. convertible bonds and warrants); derivatives, structured products; securitized bonds; private placements; retail bonds; inflation-linked bonds; bonds issued on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges; bonds classified as “Financial Institutions”, including bonds issued by Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, China Cinda Holdings Company, China Citic Bank International, China Construction Bank Corporation, China Huarong Asset Management and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited; special bonds issued directly by the Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China.

To gain exposure to the Underlying Index, the Fund will invest directly in RMB Bonds traded in the CIBM. The Fund may invest in the CIBM through: a People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) program that permits foreign investors to invest in RMB Bonds traded in the onshore market (“CIBM Program”); a Bond Connect Company Limited program (“Bond Connect”) that allows foreign investors, such as the Fund, to invest in RMB Bonds through a Hong Kong account; or through a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“RQFII”) or Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”) license that may be or has been obtained by the Fund’s adviser, Krane. The Fund currently invests directly in RMB Bonds traded in the CIBM through Bond Connect or the CIBM Program, but Krane may choose to use a RQFII or QFII license in the future.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that Krane believes will help the Fund track its Underlying Index. These may include: RMB-denominated securities principally traded in the off-shore RMB (or “CNH”) market, which is an over-the-counter (“OTC”) market located in jurisdictions outside of Mainland China, such as Hong Kong and Singapore; RMB Bonds traded in the Chinese exchange-traded bond market (“Exchange-Traded Bond Market”), which is an electronic automatic matching system where securities are traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges; debt securities issued in any currency denomination in other political jurisdictions, including Hong Kong and Singapore; variable and floating rate securities; unrated and high yield securities (or “junk bonds”); and derivatives (including swaps, futures, forwards and options). The Fund may also hold cash in a deposit account in China or invest in U.S. money market funds or other U.S. cash equivalents. Foreign investment companies in which the Fund may invest include RMB-denominated short-term bond funds domiciled in the PRC (“PRC Investment Companies”). The other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or its affiliates. The Fund will not hold cash in a Chinese deposit account if it would cause the Fund to (i) invest more than 5% of its total assets in such deposit account; or (ii) invest more than 10% of its total assets in such deposit accounts.

Although the Fund reserves the right to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Underlying Index, the Fund expects to use representative sampling to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index.

As of May 30, 2022, the credit ratings for the constituents in the Underlying Index ranged from unrated to AAA, as determined by Chinese credit rating organizations.

The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was concentrated in Chinese government/Chinese government-related debt. The Underlying Index is rebalanced and reconstituted monthly.

The Fund may engage in securities lending.