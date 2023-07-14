Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

ETF
KBA
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.94 -0.31 -1.28%
primary theme
China Region Equity
KBA (ETF)

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.94 -0.31 -1.28%
primary theme
China Region Equity
KBA (ETF)

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.94 -0.31 -1.28%
primary theme
China Region Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

KBA | ETF

$23.94

$378 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

-6.6%

1 yr return

-17.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

Net Assets

$378 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.3
$22.88
$36.41

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

KBA | ETF

$23.94

$378 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.79%

KBA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -20.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    KraneShares
  • Inception Date
    Mar 04, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    15401568
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Qiong Wan

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of the Underlying Index and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities, including depositary receipts. The Underlying Index reflects the large- and mid-cap Chinese renminbi (“RMB”)-denominated equity securities listed on the Shenzhen or Shanghai Stock Exchanges (“A-Shares”) that are accessible through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect or Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (together, the “Stock Connect Programs”). The Underlying Index is constructed by selecting the two securities with the largest weights in each of the 11 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®) sectors in the large-capitalization portion of the MSCI China A Index (the “Parent Index”). The remaining securities are selected from the Parent Index by largest security weight until the total security count reaches 50. The Underlying Index constituents are then weighted based on (a) the free-float market capitalization weights of the Parent Index and (b) the GICS sector weight allocation of the Parent Index.

A-Shares are issued by companies incorporated in mainland China. Under current regulations in the People’s Republic of China (“China” or the “PRC”), foreign investors can invest in A-Shares only through certain institutional investors that have obtained a license and quota from the Chinese regulators or through the Stock Connect Programs. Bosera Asset Management (International) Co., Ltd. (“Bosera”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, has received a license as a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“RQFII”) from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”) and has received an A-Shares quota by China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (“SAFE”) for use by the investment products it manages, including the Fund. In addition, the Fund may invest in A-Shares through the Stock Connect Programs and, in the future, Bosera may also obtain a license on behalf of the Fund as a Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”), another program under Chinese law that would allow the Fund to invest in A-Shares.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that Krane and/or Bosera believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities and depositary receipts of issuers whose securities are not constituents of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including exchange traded funds or “ETFs”) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). The other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane, Bosera and/or its affiliates.

In addition to China A-Shares, which are described above, the Fund may invest in the following China-related securities:

China B-Shares, which are shares of companies listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchange but quoted and traded in foreign currencies (such as Hong Kong Dollars or U.S. Dollars), which were primarily created for trading by foreign investors.
China H-Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (“H-Shares”), where they are traded in Hong Kong dollars and may be traded by foreign investors.
China N-Shares, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on an American stock exchange, such as NYSE or NASDAQ (“N-Shares”).
P-Chips, which are shares of private sector companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlling private Chinese shareholders, which are incorporated outside of mainland China and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.
Red Chips, which are shares of companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlled by the central, provincial or municipal governments of the PRC, whose shares are traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.
S-Chips, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on the Singapore Exchange. S-Chip shares are issued by companies incorporated anywhere, but many are registered in Singapore, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, or Bermuda.

Although the Fund reserves the right to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Underlying Index, the Fund expects to use a representative sampling strategy to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the Underlying Index.

As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included 50 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of approximately $3.9 billion to $58 billion and an average market capitalization of approximately $14.3 billion. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly.

To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2022, issuers in the Financial sector (18.27%), Consumer Staples sector ( 16.61%), and Industrials sector (14.57%) represented a significant portion of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is provided by MSCI, Inc. (“Index Provider”).

The Fund may engage in securities lending.

Read More

KBA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KBA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.6% -22.0% 21.1% 66.67%
1 Yr -17.4% -29.2% 41.1% 82.50%
3 Yr -6.4%* -28.3% 22.7% 24.07%
5 Yr 3.1%* -21.0% 18.0% 7.69%
10 Yr 0.0%* -13.2% 12.6% 60.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KBA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.5% -40.5% 25.8% 1.77%
2021 1.6% -28.6% 19.4% 17.43%
2020 12.3% -6.6% 33.6% 25.26%
2019 7.9% -0.5% 11.1% 13.98%
2018 -5.9% -13.1% -0.3% 68.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period KBA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -20.1% -32.2% 31.3% 85.71%
1 Yr -22.3% -55.0% 60.3% 73.11%
3 Yr 9.9%* -25.1% 27.8% 9.52%
5 Yr 7.2%* -17.5% 13.7% 6.49%
10 Yr N/A* -13.2% 11.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period KBA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.5% -40.5% 25.8% 1.77%
2021 1.6% -28.6% 19.4% 17.43%
2020 12.3% -6.6% 33.6% 25.26%
2019 7.9% -0.5% 11.1% 13.98%
2018 -5.9% -13.1% -0.3% 72.15%

KBA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

KBA Category Low Category High KBA % Rank
Net Assets 378 M 1.4 M 7.72 B 16.67%
Number of Holdings 52 21 961 56.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 243 M 706 K 4.22 B 16.24%
Weighting of Top 10 45.67% 6.6% 81.8% 52.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO LTD-A COMMON STOCK 7.83%
  2. WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO -A COMMON STOCK 7.08%
  3. CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHN-A COMMON STOCK 6.63%
  4. ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO LTD-A COMMON STOCK 5.21%
  5. LONGI GREEN ENERGY TECHNOL-A COMMON STOCK 4.41%
  6. LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTR-A COMMON STOCK 3.44%
  7. BYD CO LTD -A COMMON STOCK 3.43%
  8. CHINA MERCHANTS BANK-A COMMON STOCK 3.39%
  9. TONGWEI CO LTD-A COMMON STOCK 2.82%
  10. BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LT-A COMMON STOCK 2.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High KBA % Rank
Stocks 		99.69% 0.00% 102.18% 26.27%
Cash 		0.31% -2.18% 11.89% 73.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 71.79%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 71.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 72.41%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 76.27%

KBA - Expenses

Operational Fees

KBA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.09% 20.92% 69.23%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.09% 1.50% 46.67%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 27.27%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

KBA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

KBA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

KBA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 4.00% 278.00% 36.26%

KBA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

KBA Category Low Category High KBA % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.85% 0.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

KBA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

KBA Category Low Category High KBA % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.74% -1.76% 4.74% 27.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

KBA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

KBA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Qiong Wan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2016

6.02

6.0%

Mrs. Qiong Wan, a Fund Manager at Bosera, worked in various capacities ranging from accounting to fund management. Mrs. Wan has more than ten years of work experience in the financial services industry and joined Bosera in March 2011 as a fund manager assistant on the Index & Quant Team. From December 2013 to June 2015, she served as a backup fund manager of the Bosera FTSE China A50 Index ETF, and from June 2015 to May 2016, she served as a fund manager on the Index & Quant Team. Mrs. Wan graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration from Central South University in June 2004 and earned a Master of Science in Quantitative Economics from Central South University in May 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 2.53

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×