Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of Chinese exchange-listed equity securities. The securities eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index include all types of publicly issued shares of Chinese issuers, such as A-Shares, B-Shares, H-Shares, P-Chips and Red Chips, which are described below. The issuers included in the Underlying Index may include mid-cap and large-cap companies.

To determine the investable universe of Chinese equity securities for the Underlying Index, the index provider, MSCI, Inc. (“Index Provider”), applies investibility screens to individual securities based on the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes Methodology, along with MSCI’s investability and minimum size criteria for emerging markets. Underlying Index constituents are weighted by the security’s free-float adjusted market capitalization, as calculated based on MSCI’s Foreign Inclusion Factor (“FIF”) and subject to Foreign Ownership Limits (“FOLs”). The FIF of a security is defined as the proportion of shares outstanding that is available for investment in the public equity markets by foreign investors. For China A-Shares, an FIF of 100% is applied to their free-float adjusted market capitalization for calculating their final weight in the Underlying Index. The FOL of a security is defined as the proportion of share capital of the security that is available for purchase to foreign investors.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but that Krane believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities and depositary receipts of issuers whose securities are not constituents of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including exchange traded funds or “ETFs”) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). The other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or its affiliates.

The following China-related securities may be included in the Underlying Index and/or represent investments of the Fund:

● China A-Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China that are traded on the Chinese exchanges and denominated in domestic renminbi. China A-Shares are primarily purchased and sold in the domestic Chinese market. To the extent the Fund invests in China A-Shares, it expects to do so through the trading and clearing facilities of a participating exchange located outside of mainland China (“Stock Connect Programs”). A Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“RQFII”) or Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”) license may also be acquired to invest directly in China A-Shares.

● China B-Shares, which are shares of companies listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchange but quoted and traded in foreign currencies (such as Hong Kong Dollars or U.S. Dollars), which were primarily created for trading by foreign investors.

● China H-Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (“H-Shares”), where they are traded in Hong Kong dollars and may be traded by foreign investors.

● China N-Shares, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on an American stock exchange, such as NYSE or NASDAQ (“N-Shares”).

● P-Chips, which are shares of private sector companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlling private Chinese shareholders, which are incorporated outside of mainland China and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.

● Red Chips, which are shares of companies with a majority of their business operations in mainland China and controlled by the central, provincial or municipal governments of the PRC, whose shares are traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong dollars.

● S-Chips, which are shares of companies with business operations in mainland China and listed on the Singapore Exchange. S-Chip shares may be issued by companies incorporated anywhere, but many are registered in Singapore, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, or Bermuda.

Although the Fund reserves the right to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Underlying Index, the Fund expects to use representative sampling to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index.

As of May 31, 2022, the Underlying Index included 810 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of approximately $332 million to $266 billion and an average market capitalization of approximately $4.4 billion.

To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of May 31, 2022, issuers in the Consumer Discretionary sector (19.78%) and Financials sector (16.93%) represented significant portions of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly.

The Fund may engage in securities lending.