The Fund pursues its investment objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha Index (“Underlying Index”).

The Underlying Index is composed of common stocks of small- and medium-sized companies that are included in the Solactive Small/Mid Cap Index, a universe of 2,500 small- and medium-sized capitalization stocks. The Solactive Small/Mid Cap Index uses the total public market value, or “free-float,” capitalization of a stock to determine whether to include such stock in the Solactive Small/Mid Cap Index. The Underlying Index is designed to select small- and medium-sized capitalization stocks that are poised for “smart growth” by evaluating each company’s performance in three critical areas: growth, profitability, and capital efficiency. Using a proprietary quantitative methodology, such stocks are scored based on fundamental measures of their growth, profitability, and capital efficiency, and the top 10% of such eligible stocks scoring the highest become the constituents of the Underlying Index. To arrive at the top 10%, for each security in the stated universe, the quantitative methodology assigns a score in each of 10 different fundamental factors, relative to other eligible securities. The fundamental factors include measures that the Adviser believes are tied to a stock’s outperformance relative to other small/mid cap stocks, and indicate a company’s performance with respect to growth (such as the revenue growth rate over 2- 5- and 8- year periods), profitability (such as margin expansion, profit margin and earnings per share over time) and capital efficiency (such as returns on invested capital). The scores for each stock within a factor are then added together

across the 10 factors, with equal weighting, to arrive at an overall score for each stock. The stocks with the highest 10% of scores are then weighted within the Underlying Index according to their market capitalization. Finally, the stocks are sector-weighted to reflect the sector allocation weight of Janus Henderson Triton Fund, based on its most recent publicly available holdings. A stock may not represent more than 3% of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks risk adjusted outperformance relative to a market capitalization weighted universe of small- and medium-sized capitalization growth stocks. Market capitalizations within the Underlying Index will vary, but as of October 31, 2022, they ranged from approximately $5 million to $19.66 billion. The Underlying Index is rebalanced on a quarterly basis based on the methodology described above.

The Fund uses a “passive,” index-based approach in seeking performance that corresponds to the performance of the Underlying Index. The Fund generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in the securities composing the Underlying Index in proportion to the weightings in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances in which it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Underlying Index. The Adviser expects that over time, if the Fund has sufficient assets, the correlation between the Fund’s performance, before fees and expenses, and that of the Underlying Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.

The Fund may also invest in investments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Such investments include stocks, shares of other investment companies, cash and cash equivalents, including affiliated or non-affiliated money market funds (or unregistered cash management pooled investment vehicles that operate as money market funds).

To the extent the Underlying Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Underlying Index. As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index did not concentrate in a particular industry or group of industries. For more recent information, see the Fund’s daily portfolio holdings posted on the ETF portion of the Janus Henderson website.

The Fund may seek to earn additional income through lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions on a short-term or long-term basis, in an amount equal to up to one-third of its total assets as determined at the time of the loan origination.

The Underlying Index is compiled and administered by Janus Henderson Indices LLC (“JH Indices” or the “Index Provider”). JH Indices is affiliated with the Fund and the Adviser.