The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. real estate-related companies. Such companies may include those in the real estate industry or real estate-related industries. These securities will be listed on a national securities exchange and may include common stocks, preferred stocks, and other equity securities, including, but not limited to, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and REIT-like entities (such as real estate operating companies (“REOCs”)). However, the Fund will not invest directly in real estate. The Fund may invest in shares of companies through initial public offerings. The Fund may invest in companies of any capitalization.

The Fund is classified as non‑diversified, which allows it to hold larger positions in companies, compared to a fund that is classified as diversified. As a fundamental policy, the Fund will concentrate 25% or more of its net assets in securities of issuers in real estate and real estate-related industries.

For purposes of the Fund’s principal investment strategies, companies in real estate-related industries are U.S. companies at the time of investment (i) that derive at least 50% of their revenue from ownership, construction, extraction, financing, management, operation, sales or development of real estate; (ii) that have at least 50% of their book value (balance sheet) in real estate assets; or (iii) where the market value of real estate holdings is greater than 50% of enterprise value.

A REIT is an entity dedicated to owning, and usually operating, income-producing real estate, or to financing real estate. REITs pool investors’ funds for investment primarily in income-producing real estate or real estate-related loans or interests. Under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, a REIT is not taxed on income it distributes to its shareholders if it complies with several requirements relating to its organization, ownership, assets and income, and a requirement that it generally distributes to its shareholders at least 90% of its taxable income (other than net capital gains) for each taxable year. A REOC is a publicly traded corporation that is engaged in real estate businesses, but that has not taken (or is not eligible for) the REIT tax election and therefore does not have a requirement to distribute any of its taxable income.

The Fund may also invest up to 15% of its net assets in securities of Canadian issuers. The Fund may use derivatives, including currency forwards and futures contracts, only for the purposes of currency hedging associated with potential investments in Canadian securities.

The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in cash or other short-term instruments, such as money market instruments or money market funds (including private funds operating as money market funds that are not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (“1940 Act”)), while deploying new capital, for liquidity management purposes, managing redemptions or for defensive purposes, including navigating unusual market conditions.

The Fund is “actively managed” and does not seek to replicate the composition or performance of an index. In choosing investments for the Fund, the portfolio managers apply a “bottom up” approach that utilizes the portfolio managers’ knowledge of issuers, including of such factors as a company’s balance sheet, valuation, strength of management, and risk-adjusted returns. To identify the universe of investible securities for the Fund, the portfolio managers also apply negative screens, which incorporate third-party inputs, to seek to avoid investing in (i) REITs that are involved in the operation of prison facilities and (ii) issuers that are United Nations Global Compact violators. At the portfolio managers’ discretion, the Fund will engage with companies regarding the adoption, or commitment to adopt, emission reduction targets. The portfolio managers will generally consider selling a stock if they believe that its future prospects have been accurately reflected in the market price, if the company no longer meets the social or environmental criteria noted above, or if their original investment thesis has changed.

The Fund may seek to earn additional income through lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions on a short-term or long-term basis, in an amount equal to up to one‑third of its total assets as determined at the time of the loan origination.