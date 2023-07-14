Dividend Investing Ideas Center
6.8%
1 yr return
0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$5.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
64.1%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|YTD
|6.8%
|-49.2%
|11.9%
|94.76%
|1 Yr
|0.3%
|-47.4%
|116.8%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-21.4%
|30.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.5%
|17.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.4%
|11.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-23.5%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-21.3%
|31.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-14.7%
|41.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-26.4%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|7.8%
|N/A
|YTD
|N/A
|-49.2%
|11.9%
|94.76%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-47.4%
|116.8%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.4%
|30.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.5%
|20.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.4%
|13.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-23.5%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-21.3%
|31.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-14.7%
|41.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-26.4%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.7%
|8.2%
|N/A
|Net Assets
|5.5 M
|1.28 M
|78.4 B
|95.86%
|Number of Holdings
|21
|20
|642
|97.97%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.06 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|94.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|64.14%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|9.00%
|Stocks
|97.57%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|45.27%
|Cash
|2.43%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|89.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|61.82%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|13.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|58.78%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|60.81%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.09%
|55.87%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|65.84%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|21.71%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|59.43%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|56.58%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|60.85%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|56.94%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|59.43%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.53%
|55.87%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|77.58%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|57.30%
|US
|94.51%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|55.07%
|Non US
|3.06%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|22.30%
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.07%
|4.72%
|81.69%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|34.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.11%
|380.00%
|25.47%
|Dividend Yield
|1.85%
|0.00%
|20.32%
|46.13%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|20.56%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Jul 07, 2023
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2023
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2022
|$0.326
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
Jun 22, 2021
0.94
0.9%
Daniel Greenberger is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Property Equities Team at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2017. Prior to joining Janus Henderson, Mr. Greenberger was co-founder and managing director from 2014 at Citrine Investment Group, where he designed and managed the firm’s value-oriented long/short real estate investment strategy. As vice president at GEM Realty Capital, he focused on listed property companies for their securities fund. He joined GEM in 2008 as a financial analyst and was a member of their investment team during his six years with the firm.
Jun 22, 2021
0.94
0.9%
"Greg Kuhl is a Portfolio Manager, Global Property Equities at Janus Henderson Investors and is responsible for co-managing the Global Real Estate strategy. Prior to joining Henderson in 2015, Greg was vice president, global REITs at Brookfield Investment Management, where he was a senior analyst for global long-only and global long/short strategies focused on property equities across North America, Europe, and Asia. Before this, he was an analyst on the public real estate securities team at Heitman providing recommendations on property equities in North America. He began his career at Accenture as a financial services/capital markets analyst. Greg received a BBA degree in finance with a concentration in psychology from the University of Notre Dame, graduating cum laude. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 14 years of financial industry experience."
|0.01
|28.42
|7.92
|2.23
