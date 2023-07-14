Home
Vitals

YTD Return

5.6%

1 yr return

-1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$393 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$43.6
$39.19
$53.86

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

JPRE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan Realty Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    JPMorgan Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Scott Blasdell

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing substantially all of its assets, and in any event under normal circumstances at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes), in equity securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), including REITs with relatively small market capitalizations. The Fund may invest in both equity REITs and mortgage REITs. Equity REITs take ownership interests in real estate. Mortgage REITs invest in mortgages (loans secured by interests in real estate). The Fund may also invest up to 15% of net assets in illiquid holdings.As investment adviser to the Fund, J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (“JPMIM”) manages the portfolio utilizing a disciplined investment process that focuses on stock selection rather than focusing on particular sectors or themes. JPMIM’s portfolio management team continuously screens the target universe of investments, selecting companies that exhibit superior financial strength, operating returns and attractive growth prospects.The REIT research team takes an in-depth look at each company’s ability to generate earnings over a long-term business cycle, rather than focusing solely on near-term expectations. These research efforts allow the team to determine each company’s normalized earnings (i.e., projected earnings adjusted to reflect what the company should earn at the midpoint of an economic cycle) and growth potential, from which they evaluate whether each company’s current price fully reflects its long-term value. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors on the companies in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on a proprietary analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues on the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with company management. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of companies may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors.The Fund is non-diversified.
Read More

JPRE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JPRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -49.2% 11.9% N/A
1 Yr -1.3% -47.4% 116.8% 2.11%
3 Yr 0.0%* -21.4% 30.0% 2.71%
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.5% 17.5% 2.97%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.4% 11.0% 3.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JPRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -51.3% 81.2% N/A
2021 N/A -21.3% 31.3% N/A
2020 N/A -14.7% 41.4% N/A
2019 N/A -26.4% 9.4% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 7.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JPRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -49.2% 11.9% N/A
1 Yr N/A -47.4% 116.8% 2.45%
3 Yr N/A* -21.4% 30.0% 3.09%
5 Yr N/A* -14.5% 20.9% 4.22%
10 Yr N/A* -9.4% 13.9% 4.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JPRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -51.3% 81.2% N/A
2021 N/A -21.3% 31.3% N/A
2020 N/A -14.7% 41.4% N/A
2019 N/A -26.4% 9.4% N/A
2018 N/A -10.7% 8.2% N/A

JPRE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JPRE Category Low Category High JPRE % Rank
Net Assets 393 M 1.28 M 78.4 B 33.46%
Number of Holdings 33 20 642 89.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 511 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 27.03%
Weighting of Top 10 61.03% 15.9% 99.8% 14.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis, Inc. 14.97%
  2. Equinix, Inc. 7.85%
  3. Realty Income Corp. 7.08%
  4. Ventas, Inc. 4.97%
  5. Sun Communities, Inc. 4.91%
  6. JPMorgan Prime Money Market Fund, Class IM 4.16%
  7. Public Storage 4.14%
  8. WP Carey, Inc. 4.10%
  9. UDR, Inc. 3.95%
  10. Welltower, Inc. 3.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JPRE % Rank
Stocks 		98.44% 0.01% 106.94% 76.35%
Cash 		1.72% -98.06% 25.84% 15.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 59.80%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 62.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 56.76%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 58.78%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JPRE % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 9.09% 53.74%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 64.41%
Real Estate 		0.00% 34.46% 100.00% 21.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 57.30%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 54.45%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 58.72%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 54.80%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 57.65%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 1.53% 53.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 75.80%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 55.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JPRE % Rank
US 		98.44% 0.01% 101.17% 68.92%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 74.32%

JPRE - Expenses

Operational Fees

JPRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.69% 0.07% 4.72% 88.14%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 30.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 25.00%

Sales Fees

JPRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

JPRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JPRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.11% 380.00% N/A

JPRE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JPRE Category Low Category High JPRE % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.31% 0.00% 20.32% 82.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JPRE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JPRE Category Low Category High JPRE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.14% 6.05% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JPRE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

JPRE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Blasdell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1997

24.43

24.4%

Scott Blasdell, managing director, is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group responsible for Large Cap Value portfolios. An employee since 1999, Scott started as a research analyst covering REITs then in 2001 became portfolio manager of JPMorgan&rsquo;s REIT strategies. In 2008, Scott moved to the U.S. Disciplined Equity Team to manage large cap core and value strategies. Prior to JPMorgan, Scott worked as a research analyst at Merrill Lynch Asset Management and Wellington Management. Scott earned a B.A. in economics from Williams College and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Jason Ko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1997

24.43

24.4%

Jason Ko, executive director, is a co-portfolio manager of the U.S./Global/International REIT strategy. An employee since 2002, Jason works with a team covering the REIT sector for the U.S. Equity Group. Previously, Jason worked as a research associate focusing on REITs and cyclicals sectors and as an investment assistant in the U.S. Active Equity Group. Jason holds a B.S. in electrical engineering and a B.A. in economics from Brown University. He is also a CFA charterholder

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.92 2.23

