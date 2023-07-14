Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|JPRE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-49.2%
|11.9%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-47.4%
|116.8%
|2.11%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-21.4%
|30.0%
|2.71%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.5%
|17.5%
|2.97%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.4%
|11.0%
|3.31%
* Annualized
|JPRE
|Category Low
|Category High
|JPRE % Rank
|Net Assets
|393 M
|1.28 M
|78.4 B
|33.46%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|20
|642
|89.19%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|511 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|27.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|61.03%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|14.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JPRE % Rank
|Stocks
|98.44%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|76.35%
|Cash
|1.72%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|15.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|59.80%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|62.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|56.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|58.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JPRE % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.09%
|53.74%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|64.41%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|21.00%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|57.30%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|54.45%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|58.72%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|54.80%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|57.65%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.53%
|53.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|75.80%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|55.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JPRE % Rank
|US
|98.44%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|68.92%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|74.32%
|JPRE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.69%
|0.07%
|4.72%
|88.14%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|30.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|25.00%
|JPRE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|JPRE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JPRE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.11%
|380.00%
|N/A
|JPRE
|Category Low
|Category High
|JPRE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.31%
|0.00%
|20.32%
|82.15%
|JPRE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|JPRE
|Category Low
|Category High
|JPRE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|N/A
|JPRE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.469
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.419
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1997
24.43
24.4%
Scott Blasdell, managing director, is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group responsible for Large Cap Value portfolios. An employee since 1999, Scott started as a research analyst covering REITs then in 2001 became portfolio manager of JPMorgan’s REIT strategies. In 2008, Scott moved to the U.S. Disciplined Equity Team to manage large cap core and value strategies. Prior to JPMorgan, Scott worked as a research analyst at Merrill Lynch Asset Management and Wellington Management. Scott earned a B.A. in economics from Williams College and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is also a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1997
24.43
24.4%
Jason Ko, executive director, is a co-portfolio manager of the U.S./Global/International REIT strategy. An employee since 2002, Jason works with a team covering the REIT sector for the U.S. Equity Group. Previously, Jason worked as a research associate focusing on REITs and cyclicals sectors and as an investment assistant in the U.S. Active Equity Group. Jason holds a B.S. in electrical engineering and a B.A. in economics from Brown University. He is also a CFA charterholder
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.92
|2.23
