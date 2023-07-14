The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing substantially all of its assets, and in any event under normal circumstances at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes), in equity securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), including REITs with relatively small market capitalizations. The Fund may invest in both equity REITs and mortgage REITs. Equity REITs take ownership interests in real estate. Mortgage REITs invest in mortgages (loans secured by interests in real estate). The Fund may also invest up to 15% of net assets in illiquid holdings. As investment adviser to the Fund, J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (“JPMIM”) manages the portfolio utilizing a disciplined investment process that focuses on stock selection rather than focusing on particular sectors or themes. JPMIM’s portfolio management team continuously screens the target universe of investments, selecting companies that exhibit superior financial strength, operating returns and attractive growth prospects. The REIT research team takes an in-depth look at each company’s ability to generate earnings over a long-term business cycle, rather than focusing solely on near-term expectations. These research efforts allow the team to determine each company’s normalized earnings (i.e., projected earnings adjusted to reflect what the company should earn at the midpoint of an economic cycle) and growth potential, from which they evaluate whether each company’s current price fully reflects its long-term value. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors on the companies in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on a proprietary analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues on the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with company management. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of companies may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors. The Fund is non-diversified.