The Fund seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the JP Morgan Diversified Factor US Mid Cap Equity Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. The Underlying Index is comprised of U.S. equity securities selected to represent a diversified set of factor characteristics, as described below. The Fund’s adviser is the sponsor of the Underlying Index and developed the proprietary factors on which the Underlying Index is based. FTSE International Limited, the Benchmark Administrator, administers, calculates and governs the Underlying Index. Holdings in the Underlying Index are selected primarily from the constituents of the Russell Midcap Index, a broader Russell index, which is comprised of mid-cap equity securities in the United States. Through diversification, the Underlying Index is designed to evenly distribute risk across sectors and individual securities. In the Underlying Index, weightings to sectors are adjusted based on their historical volatility to attempt to balance risk across sectors in the overall portfolio. The Underlying Index is diversified across the following sectors: basic materials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, real estate, technology, telecommunications and utilities. The rules based proprietary multi-factor selection process utilizes the following characteristics: value, momentum, and quality. The Underlying Index is designed so that each of the individual characteristics is given equal input in security selection. Over time, the factors will have varying degrees of influence on the performance of the Underlying Index. The Fund’s securities are mid-cap equity securities of U.S. companies, including common stock, preferred stock and real estate investment trusts. As of January 31, 2023, there were 359 companies represented in the Underlying Index and the market capitalizations of those companies ranged from $430 million to $54.2 billion. The number of components and the market capitalizations of the companies are subject to change over time. UNDERLYING INDEX CHARACTERISTICS Value — Targets equity securities with attractive prices relative to their sector peers based on fundamental characteristics of book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield. Momentum — A tendency that stocks that are rising in price tend to continue to rise, while those that are falling tend to continue to fall. Targets equity securities which have higher risk-adjusted returns relative to those of their sector peers over a twelve month period. The twelve month returns are divided by the twelve month volatility of the returns to get the risk-adjusted returns. Quality — Targets equity securities with higher quality characteristics relative to their sector peers as measured by profitability, earnings quality and solvency/financial risk. The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to closely correspond to the performance of the Underlying Index. Unlike many actively-managed investment companies, the Fund does not seek to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. The Fund’s intention is to replicate the constituent securities of the Underlying Index as closely as possible. “Replication” is a passive indexing strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as the underlying index. However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase or hold all of, or only, the constituent securities in their respective weightings in the Underlying Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may utilize a “representative sampling” strategy whereby securities are chosen in order to attempt to approximate the investment characteristics of the constituent securities. To the extent the Fund uses a representative sampling strategy, it would hold a significant number of the constituent securities of the Underlying Index, but may not track the Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire Underlying Index. Even when the Fund is utilizing representative sampling, it must invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. The Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced quarterly in accordance with the quarterly rebalancing of the Underlying Index. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in exchange-traded futures contracts to seek performance that corresponds to the Underlying Index. To the extent that the securities in the Underlying Index are concentrated in one or more industries or groups of industries, the Fund may concentrate in such industries or groups of industries.