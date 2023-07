The Fund seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the JPMorgan Emerging Markets Risk-Aware Bond Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. The Underlying Index is comprised of liquid, U.S. dollar-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign fixed and floating rate debt securities from emerging markets selected using a rules-based methodology that was developed and is owned by the adviser. The Underlying Index defines “quasi-sovereign debt securities” as debt securities issued by an entity that is 100% guaranteed or 100% owned by a national government. The Underlying Index is owned, maintained and calculated by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (JPMS or the Index Provider), which selects securities in accordance with the methodology from among the components of the J.P. Morgan Emerging Market Bond Index Global Diversified, which was developed and is maintained by the Index Provider. The adviser licenses the Underlying Index from the Index Provider. The Index Provider and the adviser are both wholly-owned subsidiaries of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a publicly-held financial services holding company. The Underlying Index starts with the J.P. Morgan Emerging Market Bond Index Global Diversified and applies a proprietary methodology that filters for liquidity and for country risk and allocates risk based on credit rating. Historically, the J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global Diversified has included bonds issued by the countries of Angola, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cote D’Ivoire, Croatia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Gabon, Georgia, Ghana, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russian Federation, Senegal, Serbia, Slovakia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, Uruguay, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia; however, this universe of countries may change in accordance with the Index Provider’s determination of eligible emerging market countries and there is no assurance that a particular country will be represented in the Underlying Index at any given time. The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to closely correspond to the performance of the Underlying Index. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not seek to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. The Fund uses a combination of stratified sampling and optimization techniques in order to seek to track the performance of the Underlying Index. The Fund’s goal in utilizing these techniques is to minimize tracking error to the Underlying Index. Stratified sampling involves grouping the securities in the Underlying Index into subgroups (for example, grouping the securities by ratings, maturity, sector or country) and selecting securities from each subgroup to match the aggregate weights of the Underlying Index. Optimization utilizes mathematical techniques to select securities by trading off between the desired characteristics of the Underling Index (for example, the risk and return of securities in the Underlying Index) and specified constraints (for example, trade size, issuer ratings, sectors, duration of securities, bid/ask spreads, and portfolio turnover). The Fund aims to ensure that the Fund’s exposures to important risk factors including, but not limited to, interest rate exposure, credit exposure and country and regional exposure, are aligned as closely as possible with the Underlying Index. To the extent the Fund uses the stratified sampling and optimization strategy, it would hold a significant number of the constituent securities of the Underlying Index, but may not track the Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire Underlying Index. Even when the Fund is utilizing a stratified sampling and optimization strategy, it must invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. The Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced monthly within each country and semi-annually across countries in accordance with the rebalancing of the Underlying Index. In addition, the Fund may take into account other considerations including, but not limited to, transaction costs, liquidity, capacity, tax implications and the bid/ask spread of the Fund when implementing the Fund’s stratified sampling and optimization techniques. The Fund will use quantitative models in some instances to quantify the tradeoffs of these considerations and the Fund’s alignment with the Underlying Index. The Fund may invest without limit in securities that are rated below investment grade (also known as junk bonds or high yield securities) by Moody’s Investor Service, Inc. (Moody’s), Standard & Poor’s Corporation (S&P), Fitch Ratings (Fitch) or the equivalent by another national rating organization or securities that are unrated but are deemed by the adviser to be of comparable quality. As part of its principal investment strategy, the Fund may invest in private placements. The Fund’s debt investments are not subject to specific duration or average weighted maturity limitations. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in exchange-traded futures contracts, credit default swaps and other exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to seek performance that corresponds to the Underlying Index, particularly in emerging markets where it is otherwise difficult to gain access, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which the adviser believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. To the extent that the securities in the Underlying Index are concentrated in one or more industries or groups of industries, the Fund may concentrate in such industries or groups of industries. The Fund is non-diversified.