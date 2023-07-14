Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.1%
1 yr return
2.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$514 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.2%
Expense Ratio 0.41%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JPIE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-21.8%
|17.7%
|94.44%
|1 Yr
|2.0%
|-26.4%
|18.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.6%
|52.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-33.0%
|28.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-27.0%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JPIE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.1%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-14.3%
|103.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-13.4%
|10.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|4.1%
|N/A
|JPIE
|Category Low
|Category High
|JPIE % Rank
|Net Assets
|514 M
|100
|124 B
|75.89%
|Number of Holdings
|734
|2
|8175
|38.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|46.9 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|85.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.22%
|4.3%
|100.0%
|44.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JPIE % Rank
|Bonds
|75.65%
|-150.81%
|188.92%
|53.94%
|Other
|23.98%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|35.41%
|Cash
|1.50%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|36.24%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|68.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.88%
|53.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|37.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JPIE % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.50%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|45.83%
|Derivative
|0.16%
|0.00%
|72.98%
|55.14%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|14.86%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|51.81%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|39.17%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|73.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JPIE % Rank
|US
|75.65%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|25.31%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-136.75%
|90.11%
|74.97%
|JPIE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.41%
|0.01%
|6.46%
|96.77%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|8.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|JPIE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JPIE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JPIE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|JPIE
|Category Low
|Category High
|JPIE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.44%
|0.00%
|17.29%
|61.36%
|JPIE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|JPIE
|Category Low
|Category High
|JPIE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|31.06%
|JPIE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 07, 2023
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2023
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2023
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2023
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2023
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2023
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2023
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2022
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2022
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2022
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2022
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2022
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2022
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2022
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2022
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2022
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2021
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Director, Fund Manager and Head of Global Research. Director of Veritas Asset Management (UK) Limited and Fund Manager of the Real Return Global Fund and Veritas Global Focus Fund. Joined The Real Return Group in 2003. Analyst and Portfolio Manager WP Stewart 2001 to 2003. Analyst and Portfolio Manager Newton Investment Management 1996 to 2001. Tax Consultant, Price Waterhouse 1993 to 1996. Education: Chartered Accountant, BSc, ASIP.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Thomas J. Hauser, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. He has co-managed Series F since November 2014 and Series P since January 2017. Mr. Hauser joined Guggenheim Partners (or its affiliate or predecessor) in 2002 and is a member of Guggenheim’s Corporate Credit Group. He is also a member of the Investment Committee overseeing Guggenheim’s corporate credit investing activities. Prior to his role as a portfolio manager, Mr. Hauser ran a team with Joseph McCurdy covering a variety of sectors including Technology, Media and Telecom, Education, Metals and Mining, Homebuilding, Healthcare, and Energy and Power. He has over 10 years' experience in the high yield and leverage loan class. During his career at the firm, Mr. Hauser has been an analyst covering a variety of sectors, including the Energy, Power, Transportation and Chemical sectors. Mr. Hauser received his B.S. in Finance from St. Johns University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Mr. Norelli has managed the Fund since its inception and is an employee of the JPMIM since 2012. As part of that responsibility, the portfolio managers establish and monitor the overall duration, yield curve, and sector allocation strategies for the Fund. Mr. Norelli is a portfolio manager within the GFICC’s investment team, where he focuses on multi-asset class portfolios, asset allocation, macroeconomic strategy, and global market dynamics.Prior to joining JPMIM in 2012, Andrew was at Morgan Stanley for eleven years where he most recently served as co-head of the firm emerging markets credit trading desk. Andrew holds an A.B. in economics from Princeton University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
