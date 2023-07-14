Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.6%
1 yr return
5.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
Net Assets
$335 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.3%
Expense Ratio 0.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JPIB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-21.8%
|17.7%
|94.58%
|1 Yr
|5.6%
|-26.4%
|18.0%
|28.06%
|3 Yr
|0.3%*
|-29.6%
|52.0%
|4.67%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-33.0%
|28.7%
|3.13%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-27.0%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JPIB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.4%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|5.44%
|2021
|0.1%
|-14.3%
|103.5%
|2.46%
|2020
|2.3%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|2.18%
|2019
|2.6%
|-13.4%
|10.9%
|99.66%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-12.3%
|4.1%
|N/A
|Period
|JPIB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-21.8%
|28.6%
|96.34%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-26.4%
|38.5%
|28.36%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.6%
|52.0%
|4.95%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-33.0%
|29.9%
|2.95%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.0%
|16.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JPIB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.4%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|5.44%
|2021
|0.1%
|-14.3%
|103.5%
|2.46%
|2020
|2.3%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|2.18%
|2019
|2.6%
|-13.4%
|10.9%
|99.66%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-12.3%
|4.7%
|N/A
|JPIB
|Category Low
|Category High
|JPIB % Rank
|Net Assets
|335 M
|100
|124 B
|62.62%
|Number of Holdings
|732
|2
|8175
|35.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|70 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|54.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.35%
|4.3%
|100.0%
|54.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JPIB % Rank
|Bonds
|96.68%
|-150.81%
|188.92%
|45.92%
|Cash
|3.41%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|66.53%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|55.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.88%
|53.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|6.09%
|Other
|-0.09%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|35.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JPIB % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.30%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|55.28%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|74.86%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|25.83%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|39.31%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|16.81%
|Derivative
|-1.35%
|0.00%
|72.98%
|60.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JPIB % Rank
|Non US
|60.06%
|-136.75%
|90.11%
|1.38%
|US
|36.63%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|92.95%
|JPIB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.50%
|0.01%
|6.46%
|93.15%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|21.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|27.46%
|JPIB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JPIB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JPIB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|56.12%
|JPIB
|Category Low
|Category High
|JPIB % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.24%
|0.00%
|17.29%
|27.94%
|JPIB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|JPIB
|Category Low
|Category High
|JPIB % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|72.28%
|JPIB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 07, 2023
|$0.242
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2023
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2023
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2023
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2023
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2023
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2023
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2022
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2022
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2022
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2022
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2022
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2022
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2022
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2022
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2022
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2021
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2021
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2021
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2021
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2021
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2021
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2021
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2021
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2021
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2021
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2020
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2020
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2020
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2020
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2020
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2020
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2020
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2020
|$1.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2019
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2019
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2019
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2019
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2019
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2019
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2019
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2019
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2019
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2019
|$1.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2018
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2018
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2018
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2018
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2018
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.463
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.358
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 03, 2017
5.16
5.2%
Robert Michele, CFA, managing director, is the Chief Investment Officer of the Global Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (GFICC) group. Based in New York, Bob directs the global investment process and oversees the portfolio management and research functions. Prior to joining the firm in 2008, Bob was at Schroder Investment Management for ten years, most recently serving as the global head of fixed income. He also previously served as the head of Schroder’s U.S. Fixed Income Group, based in New York. Bob was at BlackRock from 1995 to 1998, responsible for managing core bond portfolios and d
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 03, 2017
5.16
5.2%
Iain Stealey, CFA, managing director, is the International Chief Investment Officer within the Global Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (GFICC) group. Based in London, he is a portfolio manager focusing on multi-sector bond strategies for both segregated clients and pooled funds and serves on the Currency Investment Policy Committee (CIPC). Iain was previously Head of Global Aggregate Strategies and before that was responsible for the portfolio management of enhanced cash and short duration portfolios. Since 2002, he obtained a B.Sc. in Management Science from Loughborough University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Peter Aspbury, managing director, is a member of the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group. Based in London, Peter is the head portfolio manager in our European high yield team. In this role, he focuses on coordinating and implementing credit research ideas, portfolio construction, trade execution and risk management. Prior to joining the firm in 2010, Peter was the head of High Yield Research at European Credit Management, where he was responsible for the sub-investment grade research efforts of seven corporate credit analysts and three dedicated leveraged loan analysts. Previously, he spent two years at the Bank of New York in their Corporate Banking group as both a credit analyst and a Lending Officer for the Healthcare Sector. Peter holds a B.A. in history from Middlebury College, a M.Sc. in European Studies from the London School of Economics and an M.B.A. from Cornell University's Johnson School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Lisa Coleman, managing director, is the head of the Global Investment Grade Corporate Credit team in the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group. Prior to joining the firm in 2008, Lisa was at Schroders Investment Management for eight years, serving as the head of Global Credit Strategies and the head of European Fixed Income. Previously, she was at Allmerica Financial for six years, managing core and corporate bond portfolios. Before this, Lisa was Deputy Manager of Global Fixed Income at Brown Brothers Harriman for five years, managing corporate bond, asset-backed security, mortgage-backed security and government bond portfolios. Prior Brown Brothers Harriman, Lisa worked at Merrill Lynch in foreign exchange sales and at Travelers Insurance Company as an analyst and portfolio manager. Lisa began her career at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, holding roles in the foreign exchange and foreign relations departments. Lisa holds a B.A. in economics from Trinity College, Hartford, Connecticut and a M.A. in international banking and finance from the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University, New York. In addition, she is a CFA charterholder and holds the Investment Management Certificate from the UK Society of Investment Professionals.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
