ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

Active ETF
JOJO
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.9537 -0.1 -0.69%
primary theme
N/A
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

JOJO | Active ETF

$14.95

$5.2 M

6.21%

$0.93

1.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

-1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$5.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.1
$14.12
$16.37

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

JOJO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ATAC Credit Rotation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Michael Venuto

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objectives by utilizing a systematic risk management and rules-based strategy to direct its exposure to credit-related securities including either (i) high yield bonds or (ii) long-duration (e.g., 20 years) U.S. Treasury securities depending on the performance of the Utilities sector relative to the U.S. large-capitalization equity market as described below.

The Adviser invests the Fund’s assets primarily in one or more ETFs (sometimes referred to in this Prospectus as “Underlying ETFs”), or the underlying holdings of such Underlying ETFs, seeking to follow the credit-on/credit-off signals from the ATAC Credit-On/Credit-Off Index (the “Index”), which is owned and maintained by the Adviser. The Index exposure between high yield U.S. corporate bonds and long-term U.S. Treasury securities using U.S.-listed ETFs is evaluated on a weekly basis. The Adviser’s investment decisions for the Fund are based on the Index’s assessment of the short-term relative performance of companies in the Utilities sector relative to the performance of the U.S. large-capitalization equity market. To assess short-term relative performance, the Index performs a rolling multi-week evaluation of the market performance of the Utilities sector relative to the broad stock market by comparing the performance of two ETFs, the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). The Utilities sector or utilities securities are comprised of utility companies such as electric, gas and water utilities and also includes independent power producers and energy traders and companies that engage in the generation and distribution of electricity using renewable sources. The Adviser believes that the Utilities sector has historically outperformed the broader stock market in short-term periods in advance of high volatility environments for equity securities and that movements in the Utilities sector tend to signify repositioning in the market in advance of major credit spread widening environments. When utilities securities are underperforming the market (“Credit-On”), the Index will have exposure by investing in one or more ETFs that principally invests in high yield bonds. When utilities securities are outperforming the market (“Credit-Off”), the Index will have exposure by investing in one or more ETFs that principally invests in long-duration (e.g., 20 years) U.S. Treasury securities. The Fund’s selection and individual allocation of Underlying ETFs as a percentage of the Fund’s assets attempts to replicate the Index’s Credit-On and Credit-Off holdings, as applicable.

Credit-On Exposure. When the Index is in a Credit-On exposure, the Fund seeks to invest in one or more Underlying ETFs that principally invests in high yield bonds of companies that are below investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The term “below investment grade” refers to instruments either rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or, if unrated, considered by the Adviser to be of comparable quality.

Credit-Off Exposure. When the Index is in a Credit-Off exposure, the Fund will invest in Underlying ETFs that seek to obtain exposure to long-duration (e.g., 20 years) U.S. Treasury securities.

In addition, the Fund may purchase a security not currently in the Index, including U.S. Treasury securities of long- and/or intermediate-duration (e.g., 5 to 10 years) or high yield and/or investment grade bonds that replicate the respective Underlying ETFs, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund to do so. The term “investment grade” refers to instruments either rated Baa or higher by Moody’s, BBB or higher by S&P or Fitch, or comparably rated by another NRSRO, or, if unrated, considered by the Adviser to be of comparable quality.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in (i) credit-related securities, or (ii) ETFs that invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of their net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in credit-related securities. Credit-related securities include fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans. Such policy has been adopted as a non-fundamental investment policy and may be changed without shareholder approval upon Board approval and 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.

Because the Index may change from Credit-On to Credit-Off exposure as frequently as weekly, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading and have a high portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund is deemed to be non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.

Read More

JOJO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JOJO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -39.9% 6.2% 96.73%
1 Yr -1.0% -22.1% 21.3% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -14.2% 66.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -13.6% 37.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.3% 16.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JOJO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.0% -44.3% 3.7% N/A
2021 N/A -56.9% 9.2% N/A
2020 N/A -53.7% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -33.7% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 12.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JOJO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -39.9% 6.2% 98.37%
1 Yr N/A -22.1% 22.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -14.2% 66.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -13.6% 37.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.3% 16.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JOJO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.0% -44.3% 3.7% N/A
2021 N/A -56.9% 9.2% N/A
2020 N/A -53.7% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -33.7% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 12.0% N/A

JOJO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JOJO Category Low Category High JOJO % Rank
Net Assets 5.2 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 98.38%
Number of Holdings 3 2 2736 99.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.09 M -492 M 2.55 B 83.29%
Weighting of Top 10 100.06% 3.0% 100.0% 0.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF 79.81%
  2. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 40.23%
  3. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF 19.91%
  4. First American Government Obligations Fund 0.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JOJO % Rank
Stocks 		91.83% -0.60% 52.82% 89.52%
Cash 		8.23% -52.00% 100.00% 85.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 14.10% 80.13%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 74.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.89% 97.37%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 154.38% 6.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JOJO % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.71% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.07% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 99.99% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JOJO % Rank
US 		91.83% -0.60% 47.59% 87.24%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 5.26% 74.08%

JOJO - Expenses

Operational Fees

JOJO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.49% 0.02% 3.87% 25.50%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.84% 98.78%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 11.17%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

JOJO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JOJO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JOJO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 327.00% N/A

JOJO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JOJO Category Low Category High JOJO % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.21% 0.00% 39.36% 39.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JOJO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JOJO Category Low Category High JOJO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.39% 14.30% 99.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JOJO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JOJO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Venuto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.

Michael Gayed

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Michael A. Gayed, CFA Mr. Gayed joined the Toroso Investments, LLC in 2020 as a portfolio manager. Prior to 2020, Mr. Gayed was an employee of the Pension Partners, LLC and served as its Chief Investment Strategist and a portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception. As Chief Investment Strategist, Mr. Gayed helped to structure portfolios to best take advantage of various strategies designed to maximize the amount of time and capital spent in potentially outperforming investments. Prior to his role as Chief Investment Strategist and portfolio manager of the Fund, from 2009 to 2010, Mr. Gayed served as a portfolio manager at the Predecessor Adviser for a large international investment group, trading long/short investment ideas in an effort to capture excess returns. Mr. Gayed also served as a portfolio strategist and business development consultant for the Predecessor Adviser during 2009. From 2004 to 2008, Mr. Gayed was a Portfolio Strategist at AmeriCap Advisers, LLC, a registered investment advisory firm which managed equity portfolios for large institutional clients. As a member of the investment committee at AmeriCap Advisers, LLC, Mr. Gayed performed detailed analysis on various stocks and worked closely with the principals of the firm to structure client portfolios. In 2007, he launched a long/short hedge fund, using various trading strategies focused on taking advantage of stock market anomalies. Mr. Gayed earned his B.S. in Finance and Management from New York University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.07 2.92

