YTD Return
9.6%
1 yr return
15.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$101 M
Holdings in Top 10
8.7%
Expense Ratio 0.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its assets in component securities of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is designed to track the performance of quality large-capitalization companies listed in the United States, as determined by Indxx, LLC (“Indxx”), the index provider of the Underlying Index. Indxx is not affiliated with the Fund or the Fund’s investment adviser, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC (the “Adviser”). The Underlying Index includes common stock and American depositary receipts (“ADRs”).
The 500 largest U.S. securities by market capitalization, as determined by Indxx, are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. Eligible securities are then screened and ranked based on a momentum and quality score. Momentum refers to a security’s tendency to exhibit persistence in its relative performance, and quality refers to companies that exhibit strong fundamentals. The momentum score is calculated based on an issuer’s last twelve months’ total return. The quality score is calculated based on the following three quality factors:
•return on equity (calculated as the issuer’s net income divided by average shareholder equity);
•debt to equity (calculated as the issuer’s total liabilities divided by total shareholder equity); and
•sales growth rate (calculated as the issuer’s annualized sales growth rate over the past three years).
The 250 securities with the highest calculated momentum score will form the selection universe for the Underlying Index. Each security is then ranked within each of the three quality factors (return on equity, debt to equity, and sales growth rate) and given a composite score based on its cumulative rank. The 125 securities with the lowest composite scores (i.e., the highest composite rankings) will form the components of the Underlying Index.
Securities within the Underlying Index are equally weighted at each rebalance and reconstitution. The Underlying Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly. The Fund is reconstituted and rebalanced in accordance with the Underlying Index.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. securities. The Fund considers a security to be a “U.S. security” if: (i) its issuer is organized under the laws of, or maintains a principal place of business in, the U.S.; (ii) its principal trading market is in the U.S.; or (iii) its issuer, during its most recent fiscal year, derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in the U.S., or has at least 50% of its assets in the U.S.
The Fund will not seek to “beat” the performance of the Underlying Index and will not seek temporary defensive measures when markets decline or appear overvalued. Instead, the Fund uses a “passive” or indexing investment approach to try to approximate the investment performance of the Underlying Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Underlying Index; however, there may be times when the Fund does not hold every security in the Underlying Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance before fees and expenses and that of the Underlying Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.
The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of July 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was not concentrated in any particular sector.
|Period
|JOET Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.6%
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|93.56%
|1 Yr
|15.8%
|-98.5%
|150.0%
|6.62%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-74.2%
|26.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-61.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-35.6%
|18.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JOET Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.0%
|-98.8%
|81.6%
|0.81%
|2021
|12.6%
|-39.5%
|48.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-27.1%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|33.2%
|N/A
|Period
|JOET Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|93.71%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-98.5%
|150.0%
|7.65%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-74.2%
|32.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-61.2%
|22.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-35.6%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JOET Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.0%
|-98.8%
|81.6%
|0.81%
|2021
|12.6%
|-39.5%
|48.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.8%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|35.6%
|N/A
|JOET
|Category Low
|Category High
|JOET % Rank
|Net Assets
|101 M
|189 K
|222 B
|83.22%
|Number of Holdings
|125
|2
|3509
|17.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.7 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|94.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|8.66%
|9.4%
|100.0%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JOET % Rank
|Stocks
|98.66%
|0.00%
|107.71%
|41.14%
|Cash
|1.34%
|-10.83%
|87.35%
|54.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|59.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|60.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|56.95%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|98.58%
|56.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JOET % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|68.74%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.82%
|94.39%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.57%
|3.99%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|8.29%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|7.37%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|7.53%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|4.84%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|97.39%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|18.97%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|96.62%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.00%
|8.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JOET % Rank
|US
|98.66%
|0.00%
|105.43%
|35.92%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|55.56%
|JOET Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.29%
|0.01%
|7.09%
|94.59%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|8.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|JOET Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JOET Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JOET Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|86.55%
|JOET
|Category Low
|Category High
|JOET % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.14%
|0.00%
|19.33%
|6.86%
|JOET
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JOET
|Category Low
|Category High
|JOET % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-6.13%
|2.90%
|3.38%
|JOET
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.334
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 17, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Seth Kadushin serves as Portfolio Manager at Virtus ETF Advisers LLC. Mr. Kadushin has also served as director of capital markets at Virtus ETF Solutions LLC (“VES”) since 2013. Prior to joining VES, Mr. Kadushin worked at Euromoney Institutional Investor, Plc where he developed large scale investment management programs focusing on Exchange Traded Instruments and Alternate Investment Strategies. From 2011 through 2012 Mr. Kadushin worked at Wedbush Securities as an Options Desk Strategist. Mr. Kadushin worked at RBS Securities as Head Program Trader from 2009 through 2011. Prior to 2009, Mr. Kadushin held senior level positions at Lehman Brothers and Bear Sterns (J.P. Morgan), where he was a member of the firm’s Cross Asset Policy Committee charged with instituting their equity trading division’s guidelines. Mr. Kadushin holds a BBA in Finance from Emory University. He achieved his Master’s in Business from Fordham University with a concentration in Information Systems.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 17, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Matthew Brown serves as Portfolio Manager at Virtus ETF Advisers LL. Mr. Brown is also executive managing director and chief operating officer at Virtus ETF Solutions LLC (“VES”) since 2012. Before founding VES in 2012, he served as director of operations for Factor Advisors from 2010 to 2012. In 2009, Mr. Brown co-founded ETP Resources, a consulting and data services business that continues to grow and serve the ETF industry. From 2008 to 2009, he headed U.S. operations and served as chief compliance officer for U.K.-based issuer SPA/London & Capital. Mr. Brown earned a B.A. in Economics from Boston College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.09
|2.92
