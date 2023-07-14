Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

ETF
JOET
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.1 -0.09 -0.31%
primary theme
N/A
JOET (ETF)

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.1 -0.09 -0.31%
primary theme
N/A
JOET (ETF)

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.1 -0.09 -0.31%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

JOET | ETF

$29.10

$101 M

1.14%

$0.33

0.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

15.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$101 M

Holdings in Top 10

8.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.2
$24.56
$29.19

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

JOET | ETF

$29.10

$101 M

1.14%

$0.33

0.29%

JOET - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Nov 17, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Seth Kadushin

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its assets in component securities of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is designed to track the performance of quality large-capitalization companies listed in the United States, as determined by Indxx, LLC (“Indxx”), the index provider of the Underlying Index. Indxx is not affiliated with the Fund or the Fund’s investment adviser, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC (the “Adviser”). The Underlying Index includes common stock and American depositary receipts (“ADRs”).

The 500 largest U.S. securities by market capitalization, as determined by Indxx, are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. Eligible securities are then screened and ranked based on a momentum and quality score. Momentum refers to a security’s tendency to exhibit persistence in its relative performance, and quality refers to companies that exhibit strong fundamentals. The momentum score is calculated based on an issuer’s last twelve months’ total return. The quality score is calculated based on the following three quality factors:

return on equity (calculated as the issuer’s net income divided by average shareholder equity);

debt to equity (calculated as the issuer’s total liabilities divided by total shareholder equity); and

sales growth rate (calculated as the issuer’s annualized sales growth rate over the past three years).

The 250 securities with the highest calculated momentum score will form the selection universe for the Underlying Index. Each security is then ranked within each of the three quality factors (return on equity, debt to equity, and sales growth rate) and given a composite score based on its cumulative rank. The 125 securities with the lowest composite scores (i.e., the highest composite rankings) will form the components of the Underlying Index.

Securities within the Underlying Index are equally weighted at each rebalance and reconstitution. The Underlying Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly. The Fund is reconstituted and rebalanced in accordance with the Underlying Index.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. securities. The Fund considers a security to be a “U.S. security” if: (i) its issuer is organized under the laws of, or maintains a principal place of business in, the U.S.; (ii) its principal trading market is in the U.S.; or (iii) its issuer, during its most recent fiscal year, derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in the U.S., or has at least 50% of its assets in the U.S.

The Fund will not seek to “beat” the performance of the Underlying Index and will not seek temporary defensive measures when markets decline or appear overvalued. Instead, the Fund uses a “passive” or indexing investment approach to try to approximate the investment performance of the Underlying Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Underlying Index; however, there may be times when the Fund does not hold every security in the Underlying Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance before fees and expenses and that of the Underlying Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of July 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was not concentrated in any particular sector.

Read More

JOET - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JOET Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -44.2% 26.6% 93.56%
1 Yr 15.8% -98.5% 150.0% 6.62%
3 Yr 0.0%* -74.2% 26.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -61.2% 23.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -35.6% 18.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JOET Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -98.8% 81.6% 0.81%
2021 12.6% -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.1% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 33.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JOET Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% 93.71%
1 Yr N/A -98.5% 150.0% 7.65%
3 Yr N/A* -74.2% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -61.2% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -35.6% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JOET Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -98.8% 81.6% 0.81%
2021 12.6% -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -16.8% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 35.6% N/A

JOET - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JOET Category Low Category High JOET % Rank
Net Assets 101 M 189 K 222 B 83.22%
Number of Holdings 125 2 3509 17.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.7 M -1.37 M 104 B 94.01%
Weighting of Top 10 8.66% 9.4% 100.0% 100.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 0.91%
  2. Meta Platforms Inc 0.89%
  3. CoStar Group Inc 0.88%
  4. Humana Inc 0.86%
  5. Microsoft Corp 0.85%
  6. ResMed Inc 0.85%
  7. Monster Beverage Corp 0.84%
  8. Eli Lilly Co 0.84%
  9. Hershey Co/The 0.83%
  10. WW Grainger Inc 0.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JOET % Rank
Stocks 		98.66% 0.00% 107.71% 41.14%
Cash 		1.34% -10.83% 87.35% 54.80%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 59.40%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 60.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 56.95%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 98.58% 56.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JOET % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 68.74%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 69.82% 94.39%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.57% 3.99%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 8.29%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 7.37%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 7.53%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 4.84%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 97.39%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 18.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.57% 96.62%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.00% 8.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JOET % Rank
US 		98.66% 0.00% 105.43% 35.92%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 55.56%

JOET - Expenses

Operational Fees

JOET Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.29% 0.01% 7.09% 94.59%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.50% 8.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

JOET Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JOET Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JOET Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 86.55%

JOET - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JOET Category Low Category High JOET % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.14% 0.00% 19.33% 6.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JOET Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JOET Category Low Category High JOET % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 2.90% 3.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JOET Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JOET - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Seth Kadushin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Seth Kadushin serves as Portfolio Manager at Virtus ETF Advisers LLC. Mr. Kadushin has also served as director of capital markets at Virtus ETF Solutions LLC (“VES”) since 2013. Prior to joining VES, Mr. Kadushin worked at Euromoney Institutional Investor, Plc where he developed large scale investment management programs focusing on Exchange Traded Instruments and Alternate Investment Strategies. From 2011 through 2012 Mr. Kadushin worked at Wedbush Securities as an Options Desk Strategist. Mr. Kadushin worked at RBS Securities as Head Program Trader from 2009 through 2011. Prior to 2009, Mr. Kadushin held senior level positions at Lehman Brothers and Bear Sterns (J.P. Morgan), where he was a member of the firm’s Cross Asset Policy Committee charged with instituting their equity trading division’s guidelines. Mr. Kadushin holds a BBA in Finance from Emory University. He achieved his Master’s in Business from Fordham University with a concentration in Information Systems.

Matthew Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Matthew Brown serves as Portfolio Manager at Virtus ETF Advisers LL. Mr. Brown is also executive managing director and chief operating officer at Virtus ETF Solutions LLC (“VES”) since 2012. Before founding VES in 2012, he served as director of operations for Factor Advisors from 2010 to 2012. In 2009, Mr. Brown co-founded ETP Resources, a consulting and data services business that continues to grow and serve the ETF industry. From 2008 to 2009, he headed U.S. operations and served as chief compliance officer for U.K.-based issuer SPA/London & Capital. Mr. Brown earned a B.A. in Economics from Boston College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.09 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×