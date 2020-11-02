Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings*
The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in securities included in the underlying index. "Assets" means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. The underlying index is comprised of U.S. equity securities selected to represent positive momentum factor characteristics.
|Period
|JMOM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.6%
|-70.8%
|90.9%
|69.79%
|1 Yr
|21.6%
|-9.0%
|155.9%
|75.16%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.1%
|45.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|35.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|5.5%
|23.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JMOM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|26.8%
|-28.8%
|76.0%
|34.03%
|2018
|-6.4%
|-64.5%
|10.6%
|23.90%
|2017
|N/A
|-68.7%
|64.3%
|N/A
|2016
|N/A
|-56.6%
|15.3%
|N/A
|2015
|N/A
|-82.5%
|11.4%
|N/A
|Period
|JMOM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.8%
|-71.0%
|90.9%
|71.55%
|1 Yr
|21.6%
|-10.5%
|153.3%
|73.28%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.0%
|45.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.5%
|35.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|5.5%
|23.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JMOM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|26.8%
|-28.8%
|76.0%
|34.26%
|2018
|-6.4%
|-64.5%
|16.5%
|47.96%
|2017
|N/A
|-24.8%
|64.3%
|N/A
|2016
|N/A
|-56.6%
|17.1%
|N/A
|2015
|N/A
|-38.0%
|17.3%
|N/A
|JMOM
|Category Low
|Category High
|JMOM % Rank
|Net Assets
|135 M
|10.3 K
|225 B
|82.25%
|Number of Holdings
|276
|1
|2370
|8.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|24.3 M
|425 K
|89.8 B
|89.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.96%
|10.7%
|100.0%
|98.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JMOM % Rank
|Stocks
|99.87%
|56.28%
|112.08%
|15.77%
|Cash
|0.13%
|-12.08%
|36.33%
|82.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.39%
|37.66%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.45%
|18.94%
|43.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.89%
|31.86%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|9.62%
|32.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JMOM % Rank
|Technology
|30.72%
|0.00%
|54.96%
|59.00%
|Healthcare
|14.64%
|0.00%
|69.42%
|39.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.86%
|0.00%
|48.24%
|66.18%
|Financial Services
|11.13%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|39.84%
|Consumer Defense
|6.68%
|0.00%
|18.61%
|14.22%
|Industrials
|6.17%
|0.00%
|27.72%
|41.36%
|Communication Services
|6.06%
|0.00%
|67.67%
|94.70%
|Real Estate
|4.73%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|6.31%
|Utilities
|2.73%
|0.00%
|11.79%
|7.33%
|Basic Materials
|1.81%
|0.00%
|13.33%
|34.69%
|Energy
|1.47%
|0.00%
|19.81%
|11.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JMOM % Rank
|US
|98.64%
|54.86%
|106.92%
|14.80%
|Non US
|1.23%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|76.05%
|JMOM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.01%
|23.28%
|88.52%
|Management Fee
|0.12%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|3.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|1.02%
|34.35%
|JMOM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|JMOM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JMOM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|464.00%
|N/A
|JMOM
|Category Low
|Category High
|JMOM % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.00%
|0.00%
|19.87%
|2.59%
|JMOM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|JMOM
|Category Low
|Category High
|JMOM % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.35%
|-8.87%
|2.43%
|2.02%
|JMOM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.077
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.066
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.076
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.122
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.049
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.101
|Mar 25, 2019
|$0.067
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.084
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.080
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.097
|Mar 26, 2018
|$0.070
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.076
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 08, 2017
2.9
2.9%
Mr. Staines, Vice President of JPMIM and a CFA charterholder, has been a research analyst and portfolio manager in the Quantitative Beta Strategies Team since 2016. An employee since 2014, he previously was a quantitative analyst in the Quantitative Portfolio Strategies Team in JPMIM’s Multi-Asset Solutions Team from 2014 to 2016. Prior to joining the firm, he was completing his PhD in Computational Finance from University College London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 08, 2017
2.9
2.9%
Mr. Wu, an Analyst of JPMIM, has been a research analyst and portfolio manager in the Quantitative Beta Strategies Team since 2016. An employee since 2014, he previously was a quantitative analyst in the Quantitative Portfolio Strategies Team in JPMIM’s Multi-Asset Solutions Team from 2014 to 2016. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Wu was completing his bachelor’s degrees in Mathematics and Actuarial Science from the University of Iowa until 2013 and his M.A. in Financial Mathematics at Columbia University from 2013 to 2014. During this time, he also worked from January to July 2013 as an Actuarial Analyst at Transamerica, focusing on hedging and pricing for variable annuity products.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 08, 2017
2.9
2.9%
Yazann Romahi, Managing Director of J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc., is the CIO of JPMIM’s Quantitative Beta Strategies since 2016. From 2008 to 2016, he was Global Head of Quantitative Strategies and Research in JPMIM’s Multi-Asset Solutions Team. Mr. Romahi has been an employee since 2003. Previously , Mr. Romahi worked as a research analyst at the Centre for Financial Research at the University of Cambridge, holds a Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics from the University of Cambridge and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 08, 2017
2.9
2.9%
Jonathan Msika, Vice President of JPMIM, has been a research analyst and portfolio manager in the Quantitative Beta Strategies group since 2016. An employee since 2011, he was previously a quantitative analyst in the Quantitative Portfolio Strategies Team in JPMIM’s Multi-Asset Solutions Team from 2011 to 2016.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 08, 2017
2.9
2.9%
Aijaz Hussain, an Analyst at JPMIM, is a portfolio analyst in the Quantitative Beta Strategies Team. Prior to joining the firm in 2016, Mr. Hussain worked as an Analytics Consultant at FactSet Research Systems from 2015 to 2016. Mr. Hussain graduated from Imperial College London with a BSc in Mathematics in 2014.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|52.78
|7.76
|0.75
