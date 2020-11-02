Welcome to Dividend.com
JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

JMOM
JMOM (ETF)

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

JMOM (ETF)
JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF
JMOM - Snapshot

Vitals

  • YTD Return 13.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return N/A
  • Net Assets $135 M
  • Holdings in Top 10 18.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.74
$21.57
$36.81

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover N/A

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Large Growth

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

JMOM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    JPMorgan
  • Inception Date
    Nov 08, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    3899995
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joe Staines

Fund Description

The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in securities included in the underlying index. "Assets" means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. The underlying index is comprised of U.S. equity securities selected to represent positive momentum factor characteristics.

JMOM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JMOM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -70.8% 90.9% 69.79%
1 Yr 21.6% -9.0% 155.9% 75.16%
3 Yr N/A* -5.1% 45.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.5% 35.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 5.5% 23.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JMOM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 26.8% -28.8% 76.0% 34.03%
2018 -6.4% -64.5% 10.6% 23.90%
2017 N/A -68.7% 64.3% N/A
2016 N/A -56.6% 15.3% N/A
2015 N/A -82.5% 11.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JMOM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.8% -71.0% 90.9% 71.55%
1 Yr 21.6% -10.5% 153.3% 73.28%
3 Yr N/A* -7.0% 45.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.5% 35.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 5.5% 23.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JMOM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 26.8% -28.8% 76.0% 34.26%
2018 -6.4% -64.5% 16.5% 47.96%
2017 N/A -24.8% 64.3% N/A
2016 N/A -56.6% 17.1% N/A
2015 N/A -38.0% 17.3% N/A

JMOM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JMOM Category Low Category High JMOM % Rank
Net Assets 135 M 10.3 K 225 B 82.25%
Number of Holdings 276 1 2370 8.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.3 M 425 K 89.8 B 89.99%
Weighting of Top 10 17.96% 10.7% 100.0% 98.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tesla Inc 2.55%
  2. NVIDIA Corp 2.00%
  3. Microsoft Corp 1.93%
  4. Apple Inc 1.88%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 1.88%
  6. Visa Inc Class A 1.87%
  7. The Home Depot Inc 1.87%
  8. Mastercard Inc A 1.86%
  9. Procter & Gamble Co 1.65%
  10. Adobe Inc 1.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JMOM % Rank
Stocks 		99.87% 56.28% 112.08% 15.77%
Cash 		0.13% -12.08% 36.33% 82.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.39% 37.66%
Other 		0.00% -7.45% 18.94% 43.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.89% 31.86%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.47% 9.62% 32.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JMOM % Rank
Technology 		30.72% 0.00% 54.96% 59.00%
Healthcare 		14.64% 0.00% 69.42% 39.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.86% 0.00% 48.24% 66.18%
Financial Services 		11.13% 0.00% 41.61% 39.84%
Consumer Defense 		6.68% 0.00% 18.61% 14.22%
Industrials 		6.17% 0.00% 27.72% 41.36%
Communication Services 		6.06% 0.00% 67.67% 94.70%
Real Estate 		4.73% 0.00% 23.28% 6.31%
Utilities 		2.73% 0.00% 11.79% 7.33%
Basic Materials 		1.81% 0.00% 13.33% 34.69%
Energy 		1.47% 0.00% 19.81% 11.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JMOM % Rank
US 		98.64% 54.86% 106.92% 14.80%
Non US 		1.23% 0.00% 36.31% 76.05%

JMOM - Expenses

Operational Fees

JMOM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.01% 23.28% 88.52%
Management Fee 0.12% 0.00% 1.50% 3.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 1.02% 34.35%

Sales Fees

JMOM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

JMOM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JMOM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 464.00% N/A

JMOM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JMOM Category Low Category High JMOM % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.00% 0.00% 19.87% 2.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JMOM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JMOM Category Low Category High JMOM % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.35% -8.87% 2.43% 2.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JMOM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Dividend Payout History

JMOM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joe Staines

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 08, 2017

2.9

2.9%

Mr. Staines, Vice President of JPMIM and a CFA charterholder, has been a research analyst and portfolio manager in the Quantitative Beta Strategies Team since 2016. An employee since 2014, he previously was a quantitative analyst in the Quantitative Portfolio Strategies Team in JPMIM’s Multi-Asset Solutions Team from 2014 to 2016. Prior to joining the firm, he was completing his PhD in Computational Finance from University College London.

Yegang(Steven) Wu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 08, 2017

2.9

2.9%

Mr. Wu, an Analyst of JPMIM, has been a research analyst and portfolio manager in the Quantitative Beta Strategies Team since 2016. An employee since 2014, he previously was a quantitative analyst in the Quantitative Portfolio Strategies Team in JPMIM’s Multi-Asset Solutions Team from 2014 to 2016. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Wu was completing his bachelor’s degrees in Mathematics and Actuarial Science from the University of Iowa until 2013 and his M.A. in Financial Mathematics at Columbia University from 2013 to 2014. During this time, he also worked from January to July 2013 as an Actuarial Analyst at Transamerica, focusing on hedging and pricing for variable annuity products.

Yazann Romahi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 08, 2017

2.9

2.9%

Yazann Romahi, Managing Director of J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc., is the CIO of JPMIM’s Quantitative Beta Strategies since 2016. From 2008 to 2016, he was Global Head of Quantitative Strategies and Research in JPMIM’s Multi-Asset Solutions Team. Mr. Romahi has been an employee since 2003. Previously , Mr. Romahi worked as a research analyst at the Centre for Financial Research at the University of Cambridge, holds a Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics from the University of Cambridge and is a CFA charterholder.

Jonathan Msika

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 08, 2017

2.9

2.9%

Jonathan Msika, Vice President of JPMIM, has been a research analyst and portfolio manager in the Quantitative Beta Strategies group since 2016. An employee since 2011, he was previously a quantitative analyst in the Quantitative Portfolio Strategies Team in JPMIM’s Multi-Asset Solutions Team from 2011 to 2016.

Aijaz Hussain

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 08, 2017

2.9

2.9%

Aijaz Hussain, an Analyst at JPMIM, is a portfolio analyst in the Quantitative Beta Strategies Team. Prior to joining the firm in 2016, Mr. Hussain worked as an Analytics Consultant at FactSet Research Systems from 2015 to 2016. Mr. Hussain graduated from Imperial College London with a BSc in Mathematics in 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 52.78 7.76 0.75

