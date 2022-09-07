The Fund seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the JP Morgan US Minimum Volatility Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. The Underlying Index measures the performance of U.S. equity securities selected using a rules-based process that is designed so the Underlying Index targets lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. The Fund’s adviser is the sponsor of the Underlying Index and developed the proprietary factors on which the Underlying Index is based. FTSE International Limited, the Benchmark Administrator, administers, calculates and governs the Underlying Index. Holdings in the Underlying Index are selected primarily from the constituents of the Russell 1000 Index, a larger Russell Index, which is comprised of large- and mid-cap equity securities of companies located in the United States. The Underlying Index is designed to distribute risk among sectors and stocks in order to seek to minimize the overall portfolio volatility based upon the parameters of the rules-based process. Specifically, sector weightings in the Underlying Index are adjusted based on their historical volatility and correlation of the returns among sectors over the last three years. Based on the riskiness and correlations of the sector returns, the optimization process aims to determine the optimal sector allocation to minimize the volatility in the Underlying Index subject to sector constraints to ensure diversification. These constraints limit the target sector weights at each rebalance to a minimum of 5% and a maximum of 20% in the Underlying Index. As a result of this process, there will be higher allocations within the Underlying Index to those sectors with lower historical volatility or those sectors that are expected to lower portfolio risk. The process also seeks to avoid overconcentration to any sector. The Underlying Index is diversified across the following sectors: basic materials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, real estate, technology, telecommunication and utilities. Within each sector, stocks are selected and weighted to both reduce portfolio volatility and to avoid large weightings in single securities. The Fund’s securities are large- and mid-cap equity securities of U.S. companies, including common stock, preferred stock and real estate investment trusts. As of January 31, 2022, there were 233 companies represented in the Underlying Index and the market capitalizations of those companies ranged from $1.31 billion to $2.342 trillion. The number of components and the market capitalizations of the companies are subject to change over time. Volatility is measured based on the variability of returns of both sectors and individual securities. For sectors, the volatility of returns is considered over a three-year period. For individual securities, the volatility of returns is considered over a two-year period. The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to closely correspond to the performance of the Underlying Index. Unlike many actively-managed investment companies, the Fund does not seek to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. The Fund’s intention is to replicate the constituent securities of the Underlying Index as closely as possible. “Replication” is a passive indexing strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as the underlying index. However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase or hold all of, or only, the constituent securities in their respective weightings in the Underlying Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may utilize a “representative sampling” strategy whereby securities are chosen in order to attempt to approximate the investment characteristics of the constituent securities. To the extent the Fund uses a representative sampling strategy, it would hold a significant number of the constituent securities of the Underlying Index, but may not track the Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire Underlying Index. Even when a Fund is utilizing representative sampling, it must invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. The Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced quarterly in accordance with the quarterly rebalancing of the Underlying Index. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in exchange-traded futures contracts to seek performance that corresponds to the Underlying Index. To the extent that the securities in the Underlying Index are concentrated in one or more industries or groups of industries, the Fund may concentrate in such industries or groups of industries. As of January 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the utilities, healthcare, and consumer staples sectors.