The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing mainly in mortgage-related instruments. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80%, and often times substantially all, of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of mortgage-related fixed income instruments of varying maturities. Mortgage-related fixed income instruments include residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), collateralized mortgage obligations, stripped mortgage-backed securities, mortgage pass-through securities, credit risk transfer securities (“CRTs”), and other securities representing an interest in or secured by or related to mortgages, including asset-backed securities and securities issued by other exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest principally in MBS. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest predominantly in mortgage-related securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA” or “Ginnie Mae”), the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA” or “Fannie Mae”) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC” or “Freddie Mac”). The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in non-agency, or privately-issued, residential and commercial MBS, and other non-agency or privately issued mortgage-related and asset-backed securities. The Fund will typically enter into “to be announced” or “TBA” commitments when purchasing MBS, which allows the Fund to agree to pay for certain yet-to-be issued securities at a future date and which may have a leveraging effect on the Fund. Similar to its use of leverage with respect to TBAs, the Fund may enter into reverse repurchase agreement transactions and use the cash made available from these transactions to make additional investments in

mortgage-related instruments or other fixed-income securities. In addition to its investments in mortgage-backed and mortgage-related securities, the Fund will from time to time also invest in certain other fixed-income securities and/or hold cash and cash-equivalents (such as U.S. treasuries). The Fund will invest primarily in securities rated investment grade (that is, securities rated Baa3/BBB- or higher, or if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Adviser). The Fund may also invest in lower-rated, higher-yielding securities, including securities rated below investment grade (sometimes referred to as “junk” bonds), when the Adviser believes that the increased risk of such lower rated securities is justified by the potential for increased return. The Fund invests only in U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in affiliated or non-affiliated money market funds or unregistered cash management pooled investment vehicles that operate as money market funds. The Fund also invests in securities that have contractual restrictions that prohibit or limit their resale (these are known as “restricted securities”), which may include Rule 144A securities.

As a general indication of the Fund’s targeted risk/return profile, the Fund’s portfolio managers will seek to select mortgage-related instruments that can over time provide a return of 0.50% (net of fees) above the Bloomberg US MBS Index Total Return Value Unhedged USD (“Bloomberg US MBS Index” or the “Index”), while generally maintaining an investment return with substantial correlation to the Index. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve this targeted risk/return.

Additionally, the Fund may invest in derivatives, which are instruments that have a value derived from, or directly linked to, an underlying asset, such as fixed-income securities, interest rates, or market indices. In particular, the Fund may use swaps, futures, forward contracts and options. The Fund may use derivatives only to manage or hedge portfolio risk, including interest rate risk, or to manage duration. The Fund’s exposure to derivatives will vary. The Fund may also enter into short positions for hedging purposes.

The Fund is “actively managed” and does not seek to replicate the composition or performance of an index. In addition to considering economic factors such as the effect of interest rates on the Fund’s investments, the portfolio managers apply a “bottom up” approach in choosing investments. This means that the portfolio managers look at securities one at a time to determine if a security is an attractive investment opportunity and if it is consistent with the Fund’s investment policies. The portfolio managers additionally consider the expected risk-adjusted return on a particular investment and the Fund’s overall target risk allocations and volatility. Due to the nature of the securities in which the Fund invests, it may have relatively high portfolio turnover compared to other funds.

The Fund may seek to earn additional income through lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions on a short-term or long-term basis, in an amount equal to up to one-third of its total assets as determined at the time of the loan origination.