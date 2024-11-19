The Fund pursues its investment objective by primarily investing, under normal circumstances, in a multi-sector portfolio of U.S. and non-U.S. debt securities of varying maturities that portfolio management believes have high income potential relative to other fixed-income instruments available at a given point in time. Portfolio management may also consider the capital appreciation potential of certain investments. The Fund’s investment sectors include, but are not limited to: (i) U.S. and non-U.S. government notes and bonds; (ii) corporate bonds, including high-yield bonds (also known as “junk” bonds); (iii) commercial loans; (iv) agency and non-agency commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities; (v) asset-backed securities; (vi) collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”); and (vii) emerging market debt. Portfolio management believes that by investing in multiple sectors that potentially have low correlation to each other, the Fund’s overall volatility may be reduced.

The Fund may not have exposure to all of these investment sectors, and the Fund’s exposure to any one investment sector will vary over time. Due to the nature of the securities in which the Fund invests, it may have relatively high portfolio turnover compared to other funds.

There are no restrictions on the maturity of any individual securities or on the Fund’s average portfolio maturity, although the average portfolio duration of the Fund will typically vary between zero and eight years.

The Fund may invest without limit in below investment grade securities (that is, securities rated lower than Baa3/BBB-, or if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Adviser at the time of purchase).

The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in the commercial loans sector. Such investments may include bank loans, bridge loans, debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) loans, mezzanine loans, and other fixed and floating rate loans. Normally, the Fund’s exposure to the commercial loans sector will be approximately 15% of the Fund’s total assets. The Fund may invest in floating rate obligations, credit risk transfer securities (“CRTs”), floating rate senior secured syndicated bank loans, floating rate unsecured loans, and other floating rate bonds, loans and notes. The Fund may enter into “to be announced” or “TBA” commitments when purchasing mortgage-backed securities or other securities. The Fund may also invest in securities that have contractual restrictions that prohibit or limit their public resale, which may include Rule 144A securities. The Fund may invest in affiliated ETFs, which provide exposure to the Fund’s investment sectors. The Fund may invest in securities that are denominated in foreign currencies.

Additionally, the Fund may invest its assets in derivatives. Derivative instruments have a value derived from, or directly linked to, an underlying asset, such as fixed-income securities, commodities, currencies, interest rates, or market indices. In particular, the Fund may use swaps, including index credit default swaps, commercial mortgage-backed securities index swaps, and single-name credit default swaps, forward currency exchange contracts, interest rate futures, and put and call options. The Fund may use derivatives for various investment purposes including for hedging purposes, such as to manage portfolio risk or currency risk, to enhance returns, or manage duration. The Fund’s exposure to derivatives will vary. The Fund may engage in short sales of derivatives instruments.

Portfolio management’s investment process is research-driven, incorporating “top-down” and “bottom-up” factors to identify and manage exposure to risks across sectors, industries, and individual investments. Portfolio management evaluates expected risk-adjusted returns on a portfolio and position level by analyzing fundamentals, valuations, and market technical indicators. This research encompasses both traditional fundamental analysis and data driven quantitative models and signals from such models.

The Fund may seek to earn additional income through lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions on a short-term or long-term basis, in an amount equal to up to one-third of its total assets as determined at the time of the loan origination.

The Fund is classified as nondiversified, which allows it to hold larger positions in securities, compared to a fund that is classified as diversified.