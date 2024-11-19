Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Janus Henderson Income ETF

ETF
JIII
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$50.285 +0.29 +0.58%
primary theme
N/A
JIII (ETF)

Janus Henderson Income ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$50.285 +0.29 +0.58%
primary theme
N/A
JIII (ETF)

Janus Henderson Income ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$50.285 +0.29 +0.58%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 11/19/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Janus Henderson Income ETF

JIII | ETF

$50.29

-

0.00%

0.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.0
$49.99
$50.29

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 11/19/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Janus Henderson Income ETF

JIII | ETF

$50.29

-

0.00%

0.55%

JIII - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 13, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by primarily investing, under normal circumstances, in a multi-sector portfolio of U.S. and non-U.S. debt securities of varying maturities that portfolio management believes have high income potential relative to other fixed-income instruments available at a given point in time. Portfolio management may also consider the capital appreciation potential of certain investments. The Fund’s investment sectors include, but are not limited to: (i) U.S. and non-U.S. government notes and bonds; (ii) corporate bonds, including high-yield bonds (also known as “junk” bonds); (iii) commercial loans; (iv) agency and non-agency commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities; (v) asset-backed securities; (vi) collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”); and (vii) emerging market debt. Portfolio management believes that by investing in multiple sectors that potentially have low correlation to each other, the Fund’s overall volatility may be reduced.

The Fund may not have exposure to all of these investment sectors, and the Fund’s exposure to any one investment sector will vary over time. Due to the nature of the securities in which the Fund invests, it may have relatively high portfolio turnover compared to other funds.

There are no restrictions on the maturity of any individual securities or on the Fund’s average portfolio maturity, although the average portfolio duration of the Fund will typically vary between zero and eight years.

The Fund may invest without limit in below investment grade securities (that is, securities rated lower than Baa3/BBB-, or if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Adviser at the time of purchase).

The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in the commercial loans sector. Such investments may include bank loans, bridge loans, debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) loans, mezzanine loans, and other fixed and floating rate loans. Normally, the Fund’s exposure to the commercial loans sector will be approximately 15% of the Fund’s total assets. The Fund may invest in floating rate obligations, credit risk transfer securities (“CRTs”), floating rate senior secured syndicated bank loans, floating rate unsecured loans, and other floating rate bonds, loans and notes. The Fund may enter into “to be announced” or “TBA” commitments when purchasing mortgage-backed securities or other securities. The Fund may also invest in securities that have contractual restrictions that prohibit or limit their public resale, which may include Rule 144A securities. The Fund may invest in affiliated ETFs, which provide exposure to the Fund’s investment sectors. The Fund may invest in securities that are denominated in foreign currencies.

Additionally, the Fund may invest its assets in derivatives. Derivative instruments have a value derived from, or directly linked to, an underlying asset, such as fixed-income securities, commodities, currencies, interest rates, or market indices. In particular, the Fund may use swaps, including index credit default swaps, commercial mortgage-backed securities index swaps, and single-name credit default swaps, forward currency exchange contracts, interest rate futures, and put and call options. The Fund may use derivatives for various investment purposes including for hedging purposes, such as to manage portfolio risk or currency risk, to enhance returns, or manage duration. The Fund’s exposure to derivatives will vary. The Fund may engage in short sales of derivatives instruments.

Portfolio management’s investment process is research-driven, incorporating “top-down” and “bottom-up” factors to identify and manage exposure to risks across sectors, industries, and individual investments. Portfolio management evaluates expected risk-adjusted returns on a portfolio and position level by analyzing fundamentals, valuations, and market technical indicators. This research encompasses both traditional fundamental analysis and data driven quantitative models and signals from such models.

The Fund may seek to earn additional income through lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions on a short-term or long-term basis, in an amount equal to up to one-third of its total assets as determined at the time of the loan origination.

The Fund is classified as nondiversified, which allows it to hold larger positions in securities, compared to a fund that is classified as diversified.

Read More

JIII - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JIII Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JIII Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JIII Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JIII Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

JIII - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JIII Category Low Category High JIII % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JIII % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

JIII - Expenses

Operational Fees

JIII Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.52% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

JIII Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

JIII Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JIII Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

JIII - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JIII Category Low Category High JIII % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JIII Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JIII Category Low Category High JIII % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JIII Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

JIII - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×