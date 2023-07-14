Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF

JHPI | Active ETF

$21.10

$26.8 M

9.43%

$2.00

0.82%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.4%

1 yr return

-3.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$26.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.2
$20.46
$23.91

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

JHPI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 9.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Preferred Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Bradley Lutz

Fund Description

The fund is an ETF, which is a fund that trades like other publicly-traded securities. The fund is not an index fund. The fund is actively managed and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.
Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in preferred stocks and other preferred securities. Preferred stocks and preferred securities include, but are not limited to, convertible preferred securities, corporate hybrid securities, Trust Preferred Securities (defined below), cumulative and non-cumulative preferred stock, and depositary shares of preferred stock. Preferred securities generally pay fixed or adjustable-rate distributions to investors and have preference over common stock in the payment of distributions and the liquidation of a company’s assets, but are generally junior to all forms of the company’s debt, including both senior and subordinated debt.
The manager focuses on sector allocation, industry allocation and security selection in making investment decisions and looks to invest in securities that may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
Preferred securities held by the fund may have debt and equity characteristics. In addition, certain preferred securities held by the fund may be issued by trusts or other special purpose entities created by companies, such as bank holding companies, specifically for the purpose of issuing such securities (Trust Preferred Securities).
The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in common stocks or other equity securities that are not considered preferred securities and in debt securities with ratings equivalent to those of the preferred securities in which the fund may invest. Debt securities in which the fund may invest include corporate bonds and high yield securities. In addition, the fund may invest in contingent convertible securities (CoCos).
The fund will invest at least 50% of its net assets in preferred securities and other fixed-income securities that are rated investment grade (i.e., at least “Baa3” by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s) or “BBB–” by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) and Fitch Ratings (Fitch) or by any nationally recognized statistical ratings organization (NRSRO), or in unrated securities determined by the manager to be of comparable credit quality.
The fund can invest up to 50% of its net assets in preferred securities and other fixed income securities that are rated below investment grade by either S&P, Fitch, Moody’s or by any NRSRO or in comparable unrated securities. Below investment grade securities must be rated “B” or higher by either S&P, Fitch, Moody’s or by any NRSRO (or determined to be of comparable quality). These investment policies are based on credit quality ratings at the time of acquisition.
The fund may invest in common and preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs).
The fund will concentrate its investments in the group of industries that comprise the utilities and the communication sectors. In addition, the fund will concentrate its investments in the group of industries that comprise the financials sector.
Although the fund invests typically in the securities of U.S. issuers, the fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities of corporate and governmental issuers located outside the United States that are traded or denominated in U.S. dollars.
The fund may engage in derivative transactions. Derivatives may be used to reduce risk, obtain efficient market exposure, and/or enhance investment returns, and may include futures contracts on securities and indexes; options on futures contracts, securities, and indexes; interest-rate, foreign currency, and credit default swaps; and foreign currency forward contracts.
Due to the nature of certain of the fund’s investments, the fund may, under certain circumstances, effect a portion of creations and redemptions for cash, rather than in-kind securities.
JHPI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHPI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.4% -8.3% 14.4% 96.47%
1 Yr -3.4% -14.3% 2.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -10.1% 7.4% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -7.1% 6.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -3.6% 5.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHPI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -26.1% 0.9% N/A
2021 N/A -1.5% 11.1% N/A
2020 N/A -9.1% 13.7% N/A
2019 N/A 1.6% 7.2% N/A
2018 N/A -3.2% -0.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHPI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -19.4% 14.4% 97.65%
1 Yr N/A -14.3% 16.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -10.1% 9.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.8% 6.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.9% 5.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHPI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -26.1% 0.9% N/A
2021 N/A -1.5% 11.1% N/A
2020 N/A -9.1% 13.7% N/A
2019 N/A 1.7% 7.2% N/A
2018 N/A -3.2% -0.4% N/A

JHPI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JHPI Category Low Category High JHPI % Rank
Net Assets 26.8 M 12.9 M 16.4 B 97.67%
Number of Holdings 123 32 500 74.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.99 M 2.06 K 2.37 B 96.67%
Weighting of Top 10 17.56% 12.4% 48.5% 26.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MORGAN STANLEY PREFERRED STOCK VAR 2.43%
  2. ENERGY TRANSFER LP JR SUBORDINA 12/99 VAR 1.99%
  3. ALGONQUIN POWER and UTILITIES CO PREFERRED STOCK 10/78 VAR 1.88%
  4. NISOURCE INC PREFERRED STOCK 03/24 7.75 1.78%
  5. CITIGROUP CAPITAL XIII PREFERRED STOCK 10/40 VAR 1.76%
  6. WELLS FARGO and CO PREFERRED STOCK 4.75 1.67%
  7. JH COLLATERAL 1.66%
  8. NISOURCE INC PREFERRED STOCK VAR 1.60%
  9. TORONTO-DOMINION BANK/THE JR SUBORDINA 10/82 VAR 1.56%
  10. REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA I PREFFERD STOCK 1.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JHPI % Rank
Preferred Stocks 		52.82% 2.27% 115.85% 35.56%
Bonds 		41.94% 0.00% 83.26% 66.67%
Stocks 		3.66% -2.67% 34.04% 12.22%
Cash 		1.33% -27.79% 5.28% 43.33%
Other 		0.25% -0.16% 11.21% 15.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.65% 66.67%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHPI % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 65.71%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 5.71%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 22.86%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.56% 40.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 4.02% 37.14%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 22.86%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 14.14% 2.86%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.77% 17.14%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 5.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 5.71%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 5.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHPI % Rank
US 		3.66% -2.67% 34.04% 12.22%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 2.17% 1.11%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHPI % Rank
Derivative 		0.25% 0.00% 12.03% 23.33%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 8.83% 56.67%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 8.89%
Corporate 		0.00% 62.31% 100.00% 37.78%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 7.78%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 21.71% 66.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHPI % Rank
US 		41.94% 0.00% 66.52% 65.56%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 22.86% 70.00%

JHPI - Expenses

Operational Fees

JHPI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.82% 0.22% 2.45% 80.22%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 13.95%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.55% N/A

Sales Fees

JHPI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

JHPI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JHPI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 12.00% 199.00% 16.22%

JHPI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JHPI Category Low Category High JHPI % Rank
Dividend Yield 9.43% 0.00% 9.57% 69.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JHPI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Quarterly Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JHPI Category Low Category High JHPI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 0.88% 7.54% 32.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JHPI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

JHPI - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bradley Lutz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Brad Lutz is a managing director, portfolio manager and senior investment analyst for John Hancock Asset Management. Prior to joining the firm, he held analyst positions at Declaration Management & Research, Summit Investment Partners and Pacholder Associates, Inc. He has been with the investment management industry since 1993, a B.S. from Miami University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Joseph Bozoyan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Joseph H. Bozoyan, CFA Portfolio Manager, Global Credit, Manulife Investment Management Joe is a portfolio manager on the firm’s global credit team. Previously, he was a portfolio manager on the firm’s preferred income team and, prior to that, a senior investment analyst on the company’s intrinsic value team, providing dedicated research for all strategies managed by that team. Education: B.S., Finance, Providence College; M.B.A., Boston College, Carroll School of Management Joined the company: 2011 Began career: 1993

Caryn Rothman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Caryn E. Rothman is a managing director at Manulife Investment Management, serving as co-head on the High Yield and Floating Rate Income strategies and as sector lead for Consumer and Healthcare on the U.S. Credit Research Team. Previously, Caryn was a senior research analyst for the fixed income team, providing coverage on the retail, consumer products, food & beverage, restaurants, healthcare and pharmaceuticals industries. Caryn is a value-oriented fundamental investor with over 20 years of experience investing across the full spectrum of leveraged credit opportunities.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 30.32 7.94 11.42

