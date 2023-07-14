Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-2.4%
1 yr return
-3.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$26.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.6%
Expense Ratio 0.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|JHPI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.4%
|-8.3%
|14.4%
|96.47%
|1 Yr
|-3.4%
|-14.3%
|2.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.1%
|7.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.1%
|6.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-3.6%
|5.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JHPI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-26.1%
|0.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-1.5%
|11.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.1%
|13.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|1.6%
|7.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.2%
|-0.5%
|N/A
|Period
|JHPI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-19.4%
|14.4%
|97.65%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-14.3%
|16.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.1%
|9.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.8%
|6.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.9%
|5.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JHPI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-26.1%
|0.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-1.5%
|11.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.1%
|13.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|1.7%
|7.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.2%
|-0.4%
|N/A
|JHPI
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHPI % Rank
|Net Assets
|26.8 M
|12.9 M
|16.4 B
|97.67%
|Number of Holdings
|123
|32
|500
|74.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.99 M
|2.06 K
|2.37 B
|96.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.56%
|12.4%
|48.5%
|26.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHPI % Rank
|Preferred Stocks
|52.82%
|2.27%
|115.85%
|35.56%
|Bonds
|41.94%
|0.00%
|83.26%
|66.67%
|Stocks
|3.66%
|-2.67%
|34.04%
|12.22%
|Cash
|1.33%
|-27.79%
|5.28%
|43.33%
|Other
|0.25%
|-0.16%
|11.21%
|15.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.65%
|66.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHPI % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|65.71%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.71%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.86%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.56%
|40.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.02%
|37.14%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.86%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.14%
|2.86%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.77%
|17.14%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.71%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.71%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHPI % Rank
|US
|3.66%
|-2.67%
|34.04%
|12.22%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.17%
|1.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHPI % Rank
|Derivative
|0.25%
|0.00%
|12.03%
|23.33%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.83%
|56.67%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|8.89%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|62.31%
|100.00%
|37.78%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.78%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|66.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHPI % Rank
|US
|41.94%
|0.00%
|66.52%
|65.56%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.86%
|70.00%
|JHPI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|0.22%
|2.45%
|80.22%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.55%
|N/A
|JHPI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|JHPI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JHPI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|12.00%
|199.00%
|16.22%
|JHPI
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHPI % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|9.43%
|0.00%
|9.57%
|69.89%
|JHPI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|JHPI
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHPI % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|0.88%
|7.54%
|32.10%
|JHPI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Brad Lutz is a managing director, portfolio manager and senior investment analyst for John Hancock Asset Management. Prior to joining the firm, he held analyst positions at Declaration Management & Research, Summit Investment Partners and Pacholder Associates, Inc. He has been with the investment management industry since 1993, a B.S. from Miami University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Joseph H. Bozoyan, CFA Portfolio Manager, Global Credit, Manulife Investment Management Joe is a portfolio manager on the firm’s global credit team. Previously, he was a portfolio manager on the firm’s preferred income team and, prior to that, a senior investment analyst on the company’s intrinsic value team, providing dedicated research for all strategies managed by that team. Education: B.S., Finance, Providence College; M.B.A., Boston College, Carroll School of Management Joined the company: 2011 Began career: 1993
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Caryn E. Rothman is a managing director at Manulife Investment Management, serving as co-head on the High Yield and Floating Rate Income strategies and as sector lead for Consumer and Healthcare on the U.S. Credit Research Team. Previously, Caryn was a senior research analyst for the fixed income team, providing coverage on the retail, consumer products, food & beverage, restaurants, healthcare and pharmaceuticals industries. Caryn is a value-oriented fundamental investor with over 20 years of experience investing across the full spectrum of leveraged credit opportunities.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|30.32
|7.94
|11.42
