The fund is an ETF, which is a fund that trades like other publicly-traded securities. The fund is not an index fund. The fund is actively managed and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in preferred stocks and other preferred securities. Preferred stocks and preferred securities include, but are not limited to, convertible preferred securities, corporate hybrid securities, Trust Preferred Securities (defined below), cumulative and non-cumulative preferred stock, and depositary shares of preferred stock. Preferred securities generally pay fixed or adjustable-rate distributions to investors and have preference over common stock in the payment of distributions and the liquidation of a company’s assets, but are generally junior to all forms of the company’s debt, including both senior and subordinated debt.

The manager focuses on sector allocation, industry allocation and security selection in making investment decisions and looks to invest in securities that may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

Preferred securities held by the fund may have debt and equity characteristics. In addition, certain preferred securities held by the fund may be issued by trusts or other special purpose entities created by companies, such as bank holding companies, specifically for the purpose of issuing such securities (Trust Preferred Securities).

The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in common stocks or other equity securities that are not considered preferred securities and in debt securities with ratings equivalent to those of the preferred securities in which the fund may invest. Debt securities in which the fund may invest include corporate bonds and high yield securities. In addition, the fund may invest in contingent convertible securities (CoCos).

The fund will invest at least 50% of its net assets in preferred securities and other fixed-income securities that are rated investment grade (i.e., at least “Baa3” by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s) or “BBB–” by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) and Fitch Ratings (Fitch) or by any nationally recognized statistical ratings organization (NRSRO), or in unrated securities determined by the manager to be of comparable credit quality.

The fund can invest up to 50% of its net assets in preferred securities and other fixed income securities that are rated below investment grade by either S&P, Fitch, Moody’s or by any NRSRO or in comparable unrated securities. Below investment grade securities must be rated “B” or higher by either S&P, Fitch, Moody’s or by any NRSRO (or determined to be of comparable quality). These investment policies are based on credit quality ratings at the time of acquisition.

The fund may invest in common and preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The fund will concentrate its investments in the group of industries that comprise the utilities and the communication sectors. In addition, the fund will concentrate its investments in the group of industries that comprise the financials sector.

Although the fund invests typically in the securities of U.S. issuers, the fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities of corporate and governmental issuers located outside the United States that are traded or denominated in U.S. dollars.

The fund may engage in derivative transactions. Derivatives may be used to reduce risk, obtain efficient market exposure, and/or enhance investment returns, and may include futures contracts on securities and indexes; options on futures contracts, securities, and indexes; interest-rate, foreign currency, and credit default swaps; and foreign currency forward contracts.