Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.2%
1 yr return
14.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
8.4%
Net Assets
$3.17 B
Holdings in Top 10
4.6%
Expense Ratio 0.42%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
•
|
Adjustments for market capitalization: Securities within the eligible universe are assigned into one of two groups based on size, with the intent of increasing the weights of securities with smaller market capitalizations within the eligible universe and decreasing weights of securities with larger
|
market capitalizations within the eligible universe. Securities in the group of companies with smaller market capitalizations will have their free-float market capitalization adjusted by a larger adjustment factor than securities in the group of companies with larger market capitalizations.
|
•
|
Adjustments for relative price and profitability: Adjustments for relative price and profitability are implemented on a sector-by-sector basis. Within each sector, securities (other than real estate investment trusts (REITs)) are assigned to a relative price group and to a profitability group. REITs are generally assigned to separate relative price and profitability groups. Relative price adjustment factors are assigned with the intent of increasing the weights of securities with lower relative prices and decreasing the weights of securities with higher relative prices. Similarly, profitability adjustment factors are assigned with the intent of increasing the weights of securities with higher profitability and decreasing the weights of securities with lower profitability. Relative price and profitability adjustment factors for REITs will generally act to reduce their weight relative to their unadjusted weight in the U.S. Universe.
|
•
|
Securities are then weighted after taking into account their free-float, size, relative price and profitability adjustments, subject to a cap of 4% on a single company at the time of reconstitution.
|Period
|JHMM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.2%
|-23.7%
|34.1%
|68.43%
|1 Yr
|14.0%
|-41.1%
|31.8%
|25.76%
|3 Yr
|12.6%*
|-20.8%
|21.3%
|11.78%
|5 Yr
|8.4%*
|-14.9%
|80.9%
|4.18%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.9%
|11.3%
|58.44%
* Annualized
|Period
|JHMM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.3%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|24.10%
|2021
|11.6%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|10.70%
|2020
|5.1%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|18.70%
|2019
|6.8%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|8.26%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|10.06%
|Period
|JHMM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-11.5%
|-27.0%
|34.1%
|95.71%
|1 Yr
|-4.2%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|89.67%
|3 Yr
|14.0%*
|-20.8%
|21.3%
|5.88%
|5 Yr
|10.9%*
|-14.9%
|80.9%
|2.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JHMM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.3%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|24.10%
|2021
|11.6%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|10.70%
|2020
|5.1%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|18.70%
|2019
|6.8%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|8.26%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|19.53%
|JHMM
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHMM % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.17 B
|481 K
|145 B
|10.33%
|Number of Holdings
|663
|1
|2445
|4.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|115 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|40.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|4.63%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|98.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHMM % Rank
|Stocks
|99.85%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|18.84%
|Cash
|0.15%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|80.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|81.16%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|80.65%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|81.66%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|81.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHMM % Rank
|Technology
|16.72%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|36.78%
|Industrials
|14.42%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|63.98%
|Financial Services
|14.22%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|44.58%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.77%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|39.80%
|Healthcare
|10.75%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|40.05%
|Real Estate
|6.05%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|64.23%
|Energy
|5.95%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|41.06%
|Basic Materials
|5.51%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|48.36%
|Utilities
|5.48%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|25.69%
|Consumer Defense
|4.11%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|46.10%
|Communication Services
|3.03%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|41.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHMM % Rank
|US
|98.25%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|29.90%
|Non US
|1.60%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|44.47%
|JHMM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.42%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|85.38%
|Management Fee
|0.37%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|20.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|JHMM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|JHMM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JHMM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|21.20%
|JHMM
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHMM % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.97%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|11.31%
|JHMM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JHMM
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHMM % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.96%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|20.00%
|JHMM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.339
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2015
6.68
6.7%
Mr. Schneider is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Schneider holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MS from the University of Minnesota, and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Schneider joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2013.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Mr. Hohn is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors. Mr. Hohn holds an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles, an MS from the University of Southern California and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Hohn joined the Advisor in 2012, has been a portfolio manager since 2015, and has been responsible for the US Large Company Portfolio since 2017.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
