The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities that compose the fund’s Index. The Index is developed and maintained by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP and is designed to comprise a subset of securities in the U.S. Universe issued by companies whose market capitalizations are between the 200th and 951st largest U.S. company at the time of reconstitution. The selection and weighting of securities in the Index involves a rules-based process that may sometimes be referred to as multifactor investing, factor-based investing, strategic beta, or smart beta. Securities are classified according to their market capitalization, relative price, and profitability. Weights for individual securities are then determined by adjusting their free-float adjusted market capitalization weight within the universe of eligible securities so that securities with smaller market capitalizations, lower relative price and higher profitability generally receive an increased weight relative to their unadjusted weight, and vice versa. This process can be summarized as follows:

• Adjustments for market capitalization : Securities within the eligible universe are assigned into one of two groups based on size, with the intent of increasing the weights of securities with smaller market capitalizations within the eligible universe and decreasing weights of securities with larger

market capitalizations within the eligible universe. Securities in the group of companies with smaller market capitalizations will have their free-float market capitalization adjusted by a larger adjustment factor than securities in the group of companies with larger market capitalizations.

• Adjustments for relative price and profitability : Adjustments for relative price and profitability are implemented on a sector-by-sector basis. Within each sector, securities (other than real estate investment trusts (REITs)) are assigned to a relative price group and to a profitability group. REITs are generally assigned to separate relative price and profitability groups. Relative price adjustment factors are assigned with the intent of increasing the weights of securities with lower relative prices and decreasing the weights of securities with higher relative prices. Similarly, profitability adjustment factors are assigned with the intent of increasing the weights of securities with higher profitability and decreasing the weights of securities with lower profitability. Relative price and profitability adjustment factors for REITs will generally act to reduce their weight relative to their unadjusted weight in the U.S. Universe.

• Securities are then weighted after taking into account their free-float, size, relative price and profitability adjustments, subject to a cap of 4% on a single company at the time of reconstitution.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a semiannual basis. The U.S. Universe is defined as a free float-adjusted market-capitalization-weighted portfolio of U.S. operating companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE American LLC, NASDAQ Global Market, or such other securities exchanges deemed appropriate in accordance with the rules-based methodology that is maintained by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. This means that the market-capitalization of a particular company within the eligible universe of stocks is adjusted to exclude the share capital of a company that is not considered freely available for trading in the public equity markets.