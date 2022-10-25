Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF

ETF
JHME
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Energy Sector Equity
JHME (ETF)

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Energy Sector Equity
JHME (ETF)

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Energy Sector Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF

JHME | ETF

-

$25.4 M

0.00%

0.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

61.1%

1 yr return

78.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

19.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.8%

Net Assets

$25.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF

JHME | ETF

-

$25.4 M

0.00%

0.93%

JHME - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 61.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 19.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.91%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Mar 28, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    1040000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joel Schneider

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities that compose the fund’s Index. The Index is developed and maintained by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP and is designed to comprise securities in the energy sector within the U.S. Universe whose market capitalizations are larger than that of the 1001st largest U.S. company at the time of reconstitution. Stocks that compose the Index include those that may be considered medium or smaller capitalization company stocks. The selection and weighting of securities in the Index involves a rules-based process that may sometimes be referred to as multifactor investing, factor-based investing, strategic beta, or smart beta. Securities are classified according to their market capitalization, relative price, and profitability. Weights for individual securities are then determined by adjusting their free-float adjusted market capitalization weight within the universe of eligible securities so that securities with smaller market
capitalizations, lower relative price and higher profitability generally receive an increased weight relative to their unadjusted weight, and vice versa. This process can be summarized as follows:
Adjustments for market capitalization: Securities within the eligible universe are assigned into one of three groups based on size, with the intent of increasing the weights of securities with smaller market capitalizations within the eligible universe and decreasing weights of securities with larger market capitalizations within the eligible universe. Securities in the smallest market capitalization group will have their free-float market capitalization increased by an adjustment factor. Securities in the middle group will have their free-float market capitalization increased by a lesser adjustment factor. Securities in the group with the largest market capitalization will receive the lowest adjustment factor of the three groups.
Adjustments for relative price and profitability: Securities are assigned to a relative price group and to a profitability group. Relative price adjustment factors are assigned with the intent of increasing the weights of securities with lower relative prices and decreasing the weights of securities with higher relative prices. Similarly, profitability adjustment factors are assigned with the intent of increasing the weights of securities with higher profitability and decreasing the weights of securities with lower profitability.
Securities are then weighted after taking into account their free-float, size, relative price and profitability adjustments, subject to a cap of 6% on a single company at the time of reconstitution.
The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a semiannual basis. The energy sector is composed of companies involved in areas such as the production, distribution, or sale of alternative fuels, coal, electricity, natural gas, nuclear power, oil, and other forms of energy. The U.S. Universe is defined as a free float-adjusted market-capitalization-weighted portfolio of U.S. operating companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE American LLC, NASDAQ Global Market, or such other securities exchanges deemed appropriate in accordance with the rules-based methodology that is maintained by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. This means that the market-capitalization of a particular company within the eligible universe of stocks is adjusted to exclude the share capital of a company that is not considered freely available for trading in the public equity markets.
The fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Index. The fund may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries.
The fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund and may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer.
Read More

JHME - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHME Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 61.1% -4.0% 61.1% 1.43%
1 Yr 78.3% 11.5% 82.3% 4.29%
3 Yr 19.9%* 12.8% 224.0% 92.65%
5 Yr 9.8%* -9.5% 55.8% 16.92%
10 Yr N/A* -13.0% 25.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHME Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -23.7% 88.5% 21.62%
2021 N/A -29.5% 40.9% 84.93%
2020 N/A -17.7% 110.6% 61.64%
2019 N/A -22.4% 66.3% 25.00%
2018 N/A -16.6% -2.2% 20.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHME Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 61.1% -8.1% 72.8% 7.14%
1 Yr 78.3% -16.9% 100.3% 9.86%
3 Yr 19.9%* -9.1% 224.0% 79.71%
5 Yr 9.8%* -12.4% 55.8% 29.69%
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 25.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHME Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -23.7% 88.5% 21.62%
2021 N/A -29.5% 40.9% 84.93%
2020 N/A -17.7% 110.6% 61.64%
2019 N/A -22.4% 66.3% 25.00%
2018 N/A -16.6% -2.2% 25.37%

JHME - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JHME Category Low Category High JHME % Rank
Net Assets 25.4 M 20.4 M 33 B 95.71%
Number of Holdings 39 24 263 74.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.7 M 3.49 M 32.1 B 91.55%
Weighting of Top 10 50.64% 26.7% 80.0% 71.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP COMMON STOCK USD.2 6.71%
  2. EXXON MOBIL CORP COMMON STOCK 6.62%
  3. CHEVRON CORP COMMON STOCK USD.75 6.09%
  4. VALERO ENERGY CORP COMMON STOCK USD.01 5.92%
  5. CONOCOPHILLIPS COMMON STOCK USD.01 5.50%
  6. WILLIAMS COS INC/THE COMMON STOCK USD1.0 4.38%
  7. DEVON ENERGY CORP COMMON STOCK USD.1 4.24%
  8. HESS CORP COMMON STOCK USD1.0 3.97%
  9. EOG RESOURCES INC COMMON STOCK USD.01 3.89%
  10. PHILLIPS 66 COMMON STOCK 3.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JHME % Rank
Stocks 		99.97% 71.51% 105.30% 18.31%
Cash 		0.03% -8.59% 26.89% 78.87%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.02% 19.72%
Other 		0.00% -1.44% 12.87% 23.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 18.31%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.78% 23.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHME % Rank
Energy 		99.77% 0.00% 100.00% 23.94%
Utilities 		0.23% 0.00% 39.83% 46.48%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 44.11% 45.07%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 23.94%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 16.73% 57.75%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 18.31%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.41% 21.13%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 18.31%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 29.58%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 4.94% 38.03%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.92% 74.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHME % Rank
US 		99.97% 34.10% 100.06% 2.82%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 66.03% 90.14%

JHME - Expenses

Operational Fees

JHME Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.08% 2.96% 59.15%
Management Fee 0.38% 0.00% 1.25% 15.71%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

JHME Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

JHME Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JHME Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 5.00% 382.00% 27.59%

JHME - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JHME Category Low Category High JHME % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.12% 84.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JHME Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Semi-Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JHME Category Low Category High JHME % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.91% -1.80% 4.54% 25.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JHME Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JHME - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joel Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 28, 2016

6.18

6.2%

Mr. Schneider is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Schneider holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MS from the University of Minnesota, and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Schneider joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2013.

Joseph Hohn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2018

3.75

3.8%

Mr. Hohn is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors. Mr. Hohn holds an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles, an MS from the University of Southern California and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Hohn joined the Advisor in 2012, has been a portfolio manager since 2015, and has been responsible for the US Large Company Portfolio since 2017.

Andres Torres

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.18 6.97 8.32

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×