Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

JHMB | Active ETF

$21.55

$26.7 M

3.62%

$0.79

0.94%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.3%

1 yr return

-0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$26.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.7
$20.65
$22.73

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

JHMB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    David Bees

Fund Description

The fund is an ETF, which is a fund that trades like other publicly-traded securities. The fund is not an index fund. The fund is actively managed and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.
Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in mortgage-backed securities. The fund may invest in mortgage-related securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. governmental entities and privately issued
mortgage-related securities. These may include residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities and to-be-announced mortgage contracts, and may be rated investment grade or below. Investment-grade securities are rated from AAA to BBB- by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) or by Fitch Ratings (Fitch) or from Aaa to Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s), or comparable rating by any nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), or their unrated equivalents. Below investment-grade securities are rated BB and below by S&P or Fitch or Ba and below by Moody’s, or comparable rating by any NRSRO, or their unrated equivalents. The fund will limit its investment in below investment grade securities to 20% of its net assets at time of purchase. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase. There is no limit on the fund’s average maturity.
The manager focuses on bottom-up sector allocation and security selection in making investment decisions. When making sector allocations, the manager considers each sector’s place in the business cycle, forward looking trends and historical and technical factors before relative value decisions are made. The manager uses bottom-up fundamental research to find individual securities that appear comparatively undervalued. Under normal market conditions, the fund will not invest more than 5% of its net assets in derivatives transactions. Derivatives transactions include credit default swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, futures contracts, and options. The fund may engage in derivatives transactions to reduce risk and/or obtain efficient market exposure. The fund’s investments in U.S. government and agency securities may or may not be supported by the full faith and credit of the United States. The fund may trade securities actively.
The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in non-mortgage-backed securities including other asset-backed securities and Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) and cash and cash equivalents.
The fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign governments and corporations. Under normal market conditions, the fund will limit its investments in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities (excluding Canadian securities) to 25% of its total assets. The fund may invest in bonds issued by master limited partnerships.
Due to the nature of certain of the fund’s investments, the fund intends to effect a portion of creations and redemptions for cash, rather than in-kind securities.
Read More

JHMB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHMB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -50.1% 6.9% 95.15%
1 Yr -0.9% -25.4% 139.4% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.4% 12.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHMB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -75.2% 1360.6% N/A
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -49.5% 12.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHMB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.1% 6.9% 95.61%
1 Yr N/A -25.4% 139.4% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHMB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -75.2% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -7.0% 12.4% N/A

JHMB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JHMB Category Low Category High JHMB % Rank
Net Assets 26.7 M 1.19 M 287 B 96.97%
Number of Holdings 119 1 17234 90.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.78 M -106 M 27.6 B 95.02%
Weighting of Top 10 19.11% 3.7% 100.0% 67.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FANNIE MAE POOL FN 08/51 FIXED VAR 1.80%
  2. FANNIE MAE POOL FN 03/52 FIXED VAR 1.79%
  3. FANNIE MAE POOL FN 09/51 FIXED VAR 1.72%
  4. FANNIE MAE POOL FN 08/51 FIXED VAR 1.67%
  5. FANNIE MAE POOL FN 08/51 FIXED VAR 1.66%
  6. FANNIE MAE POOL FN 08/51 FIXED VAR 1.66%
  7. FANNIE MAE POOL FN 09/51 FIXED VAR 1.43%
  8. FANNIE MAE POOL FN 08/51 FIXED VAR 1.41%
  9. COLUMBIA CENT CLO 28 LTD CECLO 2018 28A BR 144A 1.25%
  10. FANNIE MAE POOL FN 11/46 FIXED 3 1.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JHMB % Rank
Bonds 		88.82% 3.97% 268.18% 22.65%
Other 		9.82% -13.23% 23.06% 52.63%
Cash 		1.36% -181.13% 95.99% 65.58%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.98% 24.74% 65.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 69.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.39% 93.39%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHMB % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		1.08% 0.00% 95.99% 86.23%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 67.66%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 98.79% 0.09%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 99.37%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 87.41%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 86.23% 98.01%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHMB % Rank
US 		88.82% 3.63% 210.09% 9.60%
Non US 		0.00% -6.54% 58.09% 97.74%

JHMB - Expenses

Operational Fees

JHMB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.94% 0.01% 2.93% 78.72%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.76% 40.85%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

JHMB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JHMB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JHMB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 493.39% N/A

JHMB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JHMB Category Low Category High JHMB % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.62% 0.00% 12.67% 30.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JHMB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JHMB Category Low Category High JHMB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 8.97% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JHMB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JHMB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Bees

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 18, 2021

0.78

0.8%

David Bees, CFA, Managing Director, Associate Portfolio Manager, joined Manulife Asset Management (US) LLC(formerly known as Declaration Management & Research LLC) in 2001 and has 18 years of fixed income experience in mortgage and asset-backed securities markets. Mr. Bees is an Associate Portfolio Manager focused on dedicated securitized strategies, specifically covering the asset backed securities and residential mortgage backed securities market. From 2008-2016, he provided research and analysis for non-agency residential mortgage backed and asset backed securities. Prior to that, Mr. Bees was responsible for all mortgage securities trading at the company.

Jeffrey Given

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 18, 2021

0.78

0.8%

Jeffrey N. Given, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of U.S. Core and Core-Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Jeff is co-head of the firm’s U.S. core and core-plus fixed-income team and is responsible for the firm’s securitized, core, core-plus, and government bond strategies. Prior to joining the portfolio management team, he was focused on research and trading in mortgage-backed securities within the Manulife fixed-income teams. Previously, he was an investment compliance analyst at the company.

Howard Greene

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 18, 2021

0.78

0.8%

Howard C. Greene, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of U.S. Core and Core-Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Howard is co-head of the firm’s U.S. core and core-plus fixed-income team and serves as a co-lead portfolio manager for the core and core-plus fixed-income strategies. Prior to joining the company, he spent more than 14 years at Sun Life Financial Services of Canada as a senior vice president for Sun Capital Advisers, managing investment-grade and high-yield fixed-income portfolios.

Peter Farley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 18, 2021

0.78

0.8%

Peter M. Farley, CFA. Mr. Farley joined Manulife Asset Management in 2012. Previously,Mr. Farley joined Declaration in 1996. Senior Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager Managed fund since 2005

Connor Minnaar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Connor Minnaar, CFA ·Senior Director and Associate Portfolio Manager ·Joined Manulife IM (US) in 2006 ·Began business career in 2002

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.76 1.16

