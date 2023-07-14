The fund is an ETF, which is a fund that trades like other publicly-traded securities. The fund is not an index fund. The fund is actively managed and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in mortgage-backed securities. The fund may invest in mortgage-related securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. governmental entities and privately issued

mortgage-related securities. These may include residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities and to-be-announced mortgage contracts, and may be rated investment grade or below. Investment-grade securities are rated from AAA to BBB- by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) or by Fitch Ratings (Fitch) or from Aaa to Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s), or comparable rating by any nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), or their unrated equivalents. Below investment-grade securities are rated BB and below by S&P or Fitch or Ba and below by Moody’s, or comparable rating by any NRSRO, or their unrated equivalents. The fund will limit its investment in below investment grade securities to 20% of its net assets at time of purchase. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase. There is no limit on the fund’s average maturity.

The manager focuses on bottom-up sector allocation and security selection in making investment decisions. When making sector allocations, the manager considers each sector’s place in the business cycle, forward looking trends and historical and technical factors before relative value decisions are made. The manager uses bottom-up fundamental research to find individual securities that appear comparatively undervalued. Under normal market conditions, the fund will not invest more than 5% of its net assets in derivatives transactions. Derivatives transactions include credit default swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, futures contracts, and options. The fund may engage in derivatives transactions to reduce risk and/ or obtain efficient market exposure. The fund’s investments in U.S. government and agency securities may or may not be supported by the full faith and credit of the United States. The fund may trade securities actively.

The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in non-mortgage-backed securities including other asset-backed securities and Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) and cash and cash equivalents.

The fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign governments and corporations. Under normal market conditions, the fund will limit its investments in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities (excluding Canadian securities) to 25% of its total assets. The fund may invest in bonds issued by master limited partnerships.