The fund is an ETF, which is a fund that trades like other publicly-traded securities. The fund is not an index fund. The fund is actively managed and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in dividend-paying U.S. large- and mid-cap equity securities. These dividend-paying U.S. large- and mid-cap equity securities are incorporated in, or have their primary listing in, the United States.

Dividend-paying U.S. equity securities in which the fund may invest include common and preferred stocks, convertible securities , rights, warrants, and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) listed on any U.S. exchange. The fund considers the large- and mid-cap U.S. equity universe to be those U.S. equity securities in the top 85% of the free-float adjusted U.S. market capitalization.

The selection and weighting of the securities in the fund will be based on a proprietary systematic approach. According to this proprietary systematic approach, the initial investment universe will first be screened for securities that have high and persistent dividends or dividends that are expected to grow over time. Following this screening, the portfolio is then optimized . During the optimization process, security factors and portfolio factors are evaluated to optimize weights. Elements of this proprietary systematic approach are subject to change over time.