Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

Active ETF
JHCB
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.8901 -0.1 -0.47%
primary theme
N/A
JHCB (ETF)

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.8901 -0.1 -0.47%
primary theme
N/A
JHCB (ETF)

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.8901 -0.1 -0.47%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

JHCB | Active ETF

$20.89

$23.8 M

4.28%

$0.90

0.94%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

-0.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$23.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.0
$19.49
$22.05

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

JHCB | Active ETF

$20.89

$23.8 M

4.28%

$0.90

0.94%

JHCB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Given

Fund Description

The fund is an ETF, which is a fund that trades like other publicly-traded securities. The fund is not an index fund. The fund is actively managed and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.
Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in corporate bonds. These corporate bonds are investment-grade securities rated from AAA to BBB- by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) or by Fitch Ratings (Fitch) or from Aaa to Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s), or comparable rating by any nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), or their unrated equivalents. For these purposes, corporate bonds include corporate debentures and other debt securities issued by corporations. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase. There is no limit on average maturity.
The manager focuses on bottom-up industry allocation and security selection in making investment decisions. When making industry allocations, the manager considers each industry’s place in the business cycle, forward looking trends and historical and technical factors before relative value decisions are made. The manager uses bottom-up fundamental research to find individual securities that appear comparatively undervalued. The manager considers environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) factors, alongside other relevant factors, as part of its investment process. ESG factors may include, but are not limited to, matters regarding board diversity, climate change policies, and supply chain and human rights policies. The ESG characteristics utilized in the fund’s investment process may change over time and one or more characteristics may not be relevant with respect to all issuers that are eligible fund investments. Under normal market conditions, the fund will not invest more than 5% of its net assets in derivatives transactions. Derivatives transactions include credit default swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, futures contracts, and options. The fund may engage in derivatives transactions to reduce risk and/or obtain efficient market exposure. The fund may trade securities actively.
The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in investment-grade bank loans (including loan participations) and cash and cash equivalents. Direct investments in loans may be illiquid and holding a loan could expose the fund to the risks of being a direct lender.
The fund may invest in securities of foreign governments and corporations. The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies. Under normal market conditions, the fund will limit its investments in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities (excluding Canadian securities) to 30% of its total assets. The fund may invest in bonds issued by master limited partnerships.
Due to the nature of certain of the fund’s investments, the fund may, under certain circumstances, effect a portion of creations and redemptions for cash, rather than in-kind securities.
Read More

JHCB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHCB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -37.4% 3.2% 78.85%
1 Yr -0.2% -22.5% 163.5% 50.94%
3 Yr 0.0%* -13.4% 33.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.0% 21.5% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -4.1% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHCB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -27.3% 144.0% N/A
2021 N/A -15.7% 31.5% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.5% N/A
2019 N/A -52.0% 4.7% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 13.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHCB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -37.4% 2.2% 89.12%
1 Yr N/A -22.5% 163.5% 51.25%
3 Yr N/A* -13.4% 33.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 21.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.1% 9.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHCB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -27.3% 144.0% N/A
2021 N/A -15.7% 31.5% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.5% N/A
2019 N/A -14.8% 4.7% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 13.4% N/A

JHCB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JHCB Category Low Category High JHCB % Rank
Net Assets 23.8 M 6.52 M 44.4 B 89.29%
Number of Holdings 82 2 9191 64.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.72 M -29.6 M 3.34 B 66.87%
Weighting of Top 10 22.24% 1.8% 100.0% 47.01%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BANK OF AMERICA CORP SR UNSECURED 04/31 VAR 2.47%
  2. LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC SR UNSECURED 05/25 4.45 2.33%
  3. BARCLAYS PLC SR UNSECURED 01/26 4.375 2.31%
  4. JPMORGAN CHASE + CO 10/30 1 2.30%
  5. SANTANDER HOLDINGS USA INC SR UNSECURED 07/27 4.4 2.26%
  6. ALLY FINANCIAL INC SR UNSECURED 05/24 3.875 2.23%
  7. GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL CO IN SR UNSECURED 02/25 2.9 2.20%
  8. GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC/THE SR UNSECURED 03/27 VAR 2.13%
  9. CITIGROUP INC SR UNSECURED 11/30 VAR 2.08%
  10. WELLS FARGO and CO SR UNSECURED 10/30 VAR 2.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JHCB % Rank
Bonds 		98.69% 15.65% 141.47% 78.81%
Cash 		0.91% -49.09% 54.19% 46.57%
Stocks 		0.40% 0.00% 5.27% 65.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 9.18% 72.84%
Other 		0.00% -38.92% 3.98% 61.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 78.47% 5.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHCB % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 24.68% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 8.34% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 14.32% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 93.26% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 8.64% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 7.33% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 11.22% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 3.60% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHCB % Rank
US 		0.40% 0.00% 5.27% 65.37%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.23% 63.58%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHCB % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 54.19% 56.12%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.02% 68.66%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 23.18% 87.16%
Corporate 		0.00% 41.80% 100.00% 31.64%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.62% 81.19%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 25.63% 89.25%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHCB % Rank
US 		98.69% 0.00% 122.90% 39.10%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 47.05% 85.97%

JHCB - Expenses

Operational Fees

JHCB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.94% 0.03% 3.62% 78.40%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.35% 21.78%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

JHCB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JHCB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JHCB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 259.00% 25.00%

JHCB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JHCB Category Low Category High JHCB % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.28% 0.00% 25.68% 2.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JHCB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JHCB Category Low Category High JHCB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 0.38% 7.58% 35.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JHCB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JHCB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Given

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Jeffrey N. Given, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of U.S. Core and Core-Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Jeff is co-head of the firm’s U.S. core and core-plus fixed-income team and is responsible for the firm’s securitized, core, core-plus, and government bond strategies. Prior to joining the portfolio management team, he was focused on research and trading in mortgage-backed securities within the Manulife fixed-income teams. Previously, he was an investment compliance analyst at the company.

Howard Greene

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Howard C. Greene, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of U.S. Core and Core-Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Howard is co-head of the firm’s U.S. core and core-plus fixed-income team and serves as a co-lead portfolio manager for the core and core-plus fixed-income strategies. Prior to joining the company, he spent more than 14 years at Sun Life Financial Services of Canada as a senior vice president for Sun Capital Advisers, managing investment-grade and high-yield fixed-income portfolios.

Pranay Sonalkar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Pranay Sonalkar Associate Portfolio Manager, U.S. Core and Core Plus Fixed Income, Manulife Investment Management Pranay is an associate portfolio manager on the firm’s U.S. Core and Core Plus Fixed Income team. Previously, he was a credit research analyst and sector lead responsible for research coverage of the industrials, utilities, and energy sectors. Prior to that, he was a lead credit analyst with Standard & Poor's on various chemical and environmental services issuers and, before that, he worked for Barclays Capital as a sell-side credit analyst assisting coverage in multiple sectors. Education: B.A., Economics and Mathematical Science, Colby College; M.B.A., Cornell University–Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management Joined the company: 2014 Began career: 2007

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.76 6.22 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×