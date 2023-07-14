Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
26.0%
1 yr return
25.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.8%
Net Assets
$1.92 B
Holdings in Top 10
62.2%
Expense Ratio 0.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 54.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|JETS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|26.0%
|-40.8%
|42.4%
|8.11%
|1 Yr
|25.2%
|-60.3%
|43.3%
|8.11%
|3 Yr
|7.7%*
|-52.3%
|23.4%
|45.71%
|5 Yr
|-5.8%*
|-33.3%
|25.2%
|97.06%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-3.0%
|14.0%
|37.93%
* Annualized
|JETS
|Category Low
|Category High
|JETS % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.92 B
|4.4 M
|31.2 B
|18.75%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|21
|389
|44.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.96 B
|-21.4 M
|5.86 B
|7.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|62.23%
|8.9%
|100.0%
|35.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JETS % Rank
|Stocks
|99.86%
|0.00%
|100.33%
|31.58%
|Cash
|0.14%
|-0.34%
|100.00%
|68.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|28.95%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.95%
|47.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|36.84%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.23%
|34.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JETS % Rank
|Industrials
|90.47%
|0.00%
|90.47%
|3.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.53%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|30.00%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.14%
|56.67%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.56%
|83.33%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.54%
|56.67%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.29%
|50.00%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.51%
|43.33%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.10%
|43.33%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.38%
|30.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.44%
|43.33%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.92%
|76.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JETS % Rank
|US
|76.63%
|0.00%
|85.31%
|15.79%
|Non US
|23.23%
|0.00%
|86.64%
|52.63%
|JETS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
|0.22%
|4.04%
|74.36%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.25%
|1.90%
|45.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.19%
|N/A
|JETS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|JETS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JETS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|54.00%
|0.00%
|124.00%
|78.26%
|JETS
|Category Low
|Category High
|JETS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.47%
|69.23%
|JETS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|JETS
|Category Low
|Category High
|JETS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.50%
|-2.66%
|5.19%
|81.08%
|JETS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.391
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2015
7.09
7.1%
Ralph P. Aldis, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager for U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Aldis has served as senior research analyst of the U.S. Global Investors, Inc. since 2001. Previously he was with United Services Advisors as director of research and analysis since April 1989. Before that, he spent three years in the research department at Neil A. Eisner and Company, and he also worked as a research assistant at Southwest Energy Associates during the summer of 1986. He is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists and the San Antonio Society of Financial Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2015
7.09
7.1%
Mr. Holmes is Chief Executive Officer since 1989 and Chief Investment Officer since 1999 at U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Mr. Holmes had investment banking experience in the international capital markets and the gold mining industry. He was formerly President and Chairman of the Toronto Society of the Investment Dealers Association and a member of the Toronto Stock Exchange's Listing Committee as well as a member seat holder of the stock exchanges in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Alberta.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.75
|23.1
|8.85
|22.93
