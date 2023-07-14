Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

U.S. Global Jets ETF

ETF
JETS
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$21.38 -0.41 -1.88%
primary theme
Sector Diversified Equity
JETS (ETF)

U.S. Global Jets ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$21.38 -0.41 -1.88%
primary theme
Sector Diversified Equity
JETS (ETF)

U.S. Global Jets ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$21.38 -0.41 -1.88%
primary theme
Sector Diversified Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

U.S. Global Jets ETF

JETS | ETF

$21.38

$1.92 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

26.0%

1 yr return

25.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.8%

Net Assets

$1.92 B

Holdings in Top 10

62.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.8
$15.01
$22.18

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 54.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

U.S. Global Jets ETF

JETS | ETF

$21.38

$1.92 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.60%

JETS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    U.S. Global Jets ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    U.S. Global Investors
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    153700000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ralph Aldis

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is composed of the exchange-listed common stock (or depositary receipts) of U.S. and international passenger airlines, aircraft manufacturers, airports, terminal services companies, and airline-related internet media and services companies (e.g., websites for purchasing airline tickets), each as determined by independent industry listings (collectively, “Airline Companies”). The Index may include small-, mid-, and large-capitalization companies.
U.S. Global Jets Index
The Index tracks the performance of Airline Companies across the globe with an emphasis on domestic passenger airlines. The universe of Airline Companies is screened for investibility (e.g., must be listed on a securities exchange), a minimum market capitalization of $100 million, and liquidity (minimum average daily value traded). U.S. Global Investors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), generally expects the Index to include 50 Airline Companies. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly in March, June, September, and December.
At the time of each reconstitution of the Index, each of the four largest U.S. passenger airline companies, as measured primarily by their market capitalization and average dollar value traded and, to a lesser extent, their passenger load factor, receives a 10 percent weighting allocation of the Index. Each of the next eight largest U.S. or Canadian passenger airline companies receives a 3 percent weighting allocation of the Index.
The remaining Airline Companies meeting the Index criteria are then scored based on multiple fundamental factors. Their score is primarily driven by their cash flow return on invested capital (CFROIC) and average dollar value traded with additional inputs based on sales per share growth, gross margins, and sales yield. Each of the eight U.S. or Canadian companies with the highest composite scores receives a 2 percent weighting allocation of the Index, each of the 10 non-U.S. companies with the next highest composite
scores receives a 1 percent weighting allocation of the Index, and each of the 20 non-U.S. companies with the next highest composite scores receives a 0.5 percent weighting allocation of the Index.
The Index was developed by U.S. Global Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Adviser, in 2015 in anticipation of the commencement of operations of the Fund and is constructed using an objective, rules-based methodology.
The Index calculation agent is Indxx, LLC, which is not affiliated with the Fund, the Adviser, the Index Provider, or the Fund’s distributor. The Index calculation agent provides information to the Fund about the constituents of the Index and does not provide investment advice with respect to the desirability of investing in, purchasing or selling securities.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80 percent of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities (e.g., depositary receipts).
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).
The Fund generally may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25 percent of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. The Adviser expects that the Index, and consequently the Fund, will generally be concentrated in the securities of passenger airline companies.
Read More

JETS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JETS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.0% -40.8% 42.4% 8.11%
1 Yr 25.2% -60.3% 43.3% 8.11%
3 Yr 7.7%* -52.3% 23.4% 45.71%
5 Yr -5.8%* -33.3% 25.2% 97.06%
10 Yr 0.0%* -3.0% 14.0% 37.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JETS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -72.7% 8.2% 37.84%
2021 -2.6% -22.1% 27.0% 62.86%
2020 -10.8% -11.4% 49.5% 97.06%
2019 3.4% -8.1% 13.6% 64.29%
2018 -2.9% -13.7% 3.1% 62.50%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JETS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.8% -46.5% 20.8% 29.73%
1 Yr -23.1% -77.0% 12.8% 67.57%
3 Yr -9.2%* -36.2% 44.2% 93.33%
5 Yr -6.9%* -21.4% 31.8% 96.00%
10 Yr N/A* -1.3% 21.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JETS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -72.7% 8.2% 37.84%
2021 -2.6% -22.1% 27.0% 62.86%
2020 -10.8% -11.4% 49.5% 97.06%
2019 3.4% -8.1% 13.6% 64.29%
2018 -2.9% -12.2% 3.1% 62.50%

JETS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JETS Category Low Category High JETS % Rank
Net Assets 1.92 B 4.4 M 31.2 B 18.75%
Number of Holdings 56 21 389 44.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.96 B -21.4 M 5.86 B 7.89%
Weighting of Top 10 62.23% 8.9% 100.0% 35.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Southwest Airlines Co 11.54%
  2. American Airlines Group Inc 10.68%
  3. Delta Air Lines Inc 10.58%
  4. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 10.45%
  5. United Airlines Holdings Inc 9.70%
  6. Air Canada 4.12%
  7. JetBlue Airways Corp 3.87%
  8. Allegiant Travel Co 3.85%
  9. Alaska Air Group Inc 3.76%
  10. Hawaiian Holdings Inc 3.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JETS % Rank
Stocks 		99.86% 0.00% 100.33% 31.58%
Cash 		0.14% -0.34% 100.00% 68.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.02% 28.95%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 91.95% 47.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 36.84%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 88.23% 34.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JETS % Rank
Industrials 		90.47% 0.00% 90.47% 3.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.53% 0.00% 34.19% 30.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 85.14% 56.67%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 72.56% 83.33%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.54% 56.67%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 90.29% 50.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 95.51% 43.33%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.10% 43.33%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 16.38% 30.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 50.44% 43.33%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.92% 76.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JETS % Rank
US 		76.63% 0.00% 85.31% 15.79%
Non US 		23.23% 0.00% 86.64% 52.63%

JETS - Expenses

Operational Fees

JETS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.22% 4.04% 74.36%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.25% 1.90% 45.95%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.19% N/A

Sales Fees

JETS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

JETS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JETS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 54.00% 0.00% 124.00% 78.26%

JETS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JETS Category Low Category High JETS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.47% 69.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JETS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JETS Category Low Category High JETS % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.50% -2.66% 5.19% 81.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JETS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JETS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ralph Aldis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Ralph P. Aldis, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager for U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Aldis has served as senior research analyst of the U.S. Global Investors, Inc. since 2001. Previously he was with United Services Advisors as director of research and analysis since April 1989. Before that, he spent three years in the research department at Neil A. Eisner and Company, and he also worked as a research assistant at Southwest Energy Associates during the summer of 1986. He is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists and the San Antonio Society of Financial Analysts.

Frank Holmes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Mr. Holmes is Chief Executive Officer since 1989 and Chief Investment Officer since 1999 at U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Mr. Holmes had investment banking experience in the international capital markets and the gold mining industry. He was formerly President and Chairman of the Toronto Society of the Investment Dealers Association and a member of the Toronto Stock Exchange's Listing Committee as well as a member seat holder of the stock exchanges in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Alberta.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.75 23.1 8.85 22.93

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×