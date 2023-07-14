The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is composed of the exchange-listed common stock (or depositary receipts) of U.S. and international passenger airlines, aircraft manufacturers, airports, terminal services companies, and airline-related internet media and services companies ( e.g. , websites for purchasing airline tickets), each as determined by independent industry listings (collectively, “Airline Companies”). The Index may include small-, mid-, and large-capitalization companies.

U.S. Global Jets Index

The Index tracks the performance of Airline Companies across the globe with an emphasis on domestic passenger airlines. The universe of Airline Companies is screened for investibility ( e.g. , must be listed on a securities exchange), a minimum market capitalization of $100 million, and liquidity (minimum average daily value traded). U.S. Global Investors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), generally expects the Index to include 50 Airline Companies. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly in March, June, September, and December.

At the time of each reconstitution of the Index, each of the four largest U.S. passenger airline companies, as measured primarily by their market capitalization and average dollar value traded and, to a lesser extent, their passenger load factor, receives a 10 percent weighting allocation of the Index. Each of the next eight largest U.S. or Canadian passenger airline companies receives a 3 percent weighting allocation of the Index.

The remaining Airline Companies meeting the Index criteria are then scored based on multiple fundamental factors. Their score is primarily driven by their cash flow return on invested capital (CFROIC) and average dollar value traded with additional inputs based on sales per share growth, gross margins, and sales yield. Each of the eight U.S. or Canadian companies with the highest composite scores receives a 2 percent weighting allocation of the Index, each of the 10 non-U.S. companies with the next highest composite

scores receives a 1 percent weighting allocation of the Index, and each of the 20 non-U.S. companies with the next highest composite scores receives a 0.5 percent weighting allocation of the Index.

The Index was developed by U.S. Global Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Adviser, in 2015 in anticipation of the commencement of operations of the Fund and is constructed using an objective, rules-based methodology.

The Index calculation agent is Indxx, LLC, which is not affiliated with the Fund, the Adviser, the Index Provider, or the Fund’s distributor. The Index calculation agent provides information to the Fund about the constituents of the Index and does not provide investment advice with respect to the desirability of investing in, purchasing or selling securities.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80 percent of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities ( e.g. , depositary receipts).

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund generally may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

To the extent the Index concentrates (

i.e.

, holds more than 25 percent of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. The Adviser expects that the Index, and consequently the Fund, will generally be concentrated in the securities of passenger airline companies.