Vitals

YTD Return

2.4%

1 yr return

8.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$63.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

JDIV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.92%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    Nov 08, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    1999998
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Yazann Romahi

Fund Description

The Fund seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the JP Morgan US Dividend Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. The Underlying Index is comprised of higher yielding U.S. equity securities. The Fund’s adviser is the sponsor of the Underlying Index and developed the proprietary factors on which the Underlying Index is based. FTSE International Limited, the Benchmark Administrator, administers, calculates and governs the Underlying Index. Holdings in the Underlying Index are selected primarily from the constituents of the Russell 1000 Index, a larger Russell Index, which is comprised of large- and mid-cap equity securities of companies located in the United States. Based on its rules-based selection process, the Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to the highest dividend yielding sectors on a risk adjusted basis, meaning that the index will establish sector weights by considering both the yield of the sector and the relative volatility of sector returns. As a result, certain sectors may be overweighted within the Underlying Index because they include higher dividend yielding companies. The Underlying Index and the Fund are diversified across the following sectors: basic materials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, real estate, technology, telecommunication and utilities. The Underlying Index will identify U.S. equity securities within each sector that have a high dividend yield over a rolling twelve month period. Within each sector, individual equity securities are also weighted to diversify risk. The Fund’s securities are large- and mid-cap equity securities of U.S. companies, including common stock, preferred stock and real estate investment trusts. As of January 31, 2022, there were 226 companies represented in the Underlying Index and the market capitalizations of those companies ranged from $2.64 billion to $453.7 billion. The number of components and the market capitalizations of the companies are subject to change over time.The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to closely correspond to the performance of the Underlying Index. Unlike many actively-managed investment companies, the Fund does not seek to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.The Fund’s intention is to replicate the constituent securities of the Underlying Index as closely as possible. “Replication” is a passive indexing strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as the underlying index. However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase or hold all of, or only, the constituent securities in their respective weightings in the Underlying Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may utilize a “representative sampling” strategy whereby securities are chosen in order to attempt to approximate the investment characteristics of the constituent securities. To the extent the Fund uses a representative sampling strategy, it would hold a significant number of the constituent securities of the Underlying Index, but may not track the Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire Underlying Index. Even when a Fund is utilizing representative sampling, it must invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. The Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced quarterly in accordance with the quarterly rebalancing of the Underlying Index.The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in exchange-traded futures contracts to seek performance that corresponds to the Underlying Index.To the extent that the securities in the Underlying Index are concentrated in one or more industries or groups of industries, the Fund may concentrate in such industries or groups of industries. As of January 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the utilities and consumer staples sectors.
JDIV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -10.0% 26.2% 95.28%
1 Yr 8.1% -28.9% 26.9% 47.51%
3 Yr 15.5%* -14.1% 93.9% 18.82%
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 42.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.0% 20.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -41.6% 42.6% 22.25%
2021 N/A -23.5% 23.2% 77.44%
2020 N/A -8.6% 93.7% 66.15%
2019 N/A -2.6% 7.5% 2.66%
2018 N/A -8.8% 3.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -19.1% 22.5% 90.55%
1 Yr 8.1% -28.9% 36.6% 42.41%
3 Yr 15.5%* -14.1% 93.9% 16.44%
5 Yr N/A* -13.5% 42.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.6% 21.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -41.6% 42.6% 22.20%
2021 N/A -23.5% 23.2% 77.50%
2020 N/A -8.6% 93.7% 66.24%
2019 N/A -2.6% 7.5% 8.47%
2018 N/A -7.6% 3.8% N/A

JDIV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JDIV Category Low Category High JDIV % Rank
Net Assets 63.5 M 504 K 30.4 B 90.05%
Number of Holdings 229 9 2354 12.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.11 M 129 K 9.16 B 97.90%
Weighting of Top 10 7.36% 5.3% 99.9% 98.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. VICI Properties, Inc. 0.66%
  2. Motorola Solutions, Inc. 0.65%
  3. UnitedHealth Group, Inc. 0.65%
  4. General Mills, Inc. 0.65%
  5. HR Block, Inc. 0.64%
  6. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. 0.64%
  7. WP Carey, Inc. 0.64%
  8. PepsiCo, Inc. 0.63%
  9. Clorox Co. (The) 0.63%
  10. Sempra Energy 0.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JDIV % Rank
Stocks 		99.83% 85.69% 100.65% 22.31%
Cash 		0.17% -0.65% 14.30% 77.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 12.86%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 13.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 11.55%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 13.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JDIV % Rank
Utilities 		18.29% 0.00% 24.69% 0.79%
Consumer Defense 		16.04% 0.00% 33.79% 2.36%
Healthcare 		9.97% 0.00% 32.47% 43.04%
Real Estate 		9.86% 0.00% 40.74% 23.62%
Technology 		8.54% 0.00% 30.07% 64.30%
Basic Materials 		7.59% 0.00% 23.88% 24.41%
Industrials 		6.25% 0.00% 29.02% 93.70%
Financial Services 		6.23% 0.00% 60.11% 98.95%
Energy 		6.21% 0.00% 29.17% 61.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.96% 0.00% 29.62% 91.86%
Communication Services 		5.07% 0.00% 19.80% 23.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JDIV % Rank
US 		99.28% 55.79% 100.30% 5.51%
Non US 		0.55% 0.00% 36.04% 87.14%

JDIV - Expenses

Operational Fees

JDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.12% 0.01% 16.27% 98.66%
Management Fee 0.12% 0.00% 1.20% 1.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 29.97%

Sales Fees

JDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 227.00% N/A

JDIV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JDIV Category Low Category High JDIV % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.82% 48.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JDIV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JDIV Category Low Category High JDIV % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.92% -1.84% 4.73% 1.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JDIV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

JDIV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Yazann Romahi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 08, 2017

4.56

4.6%

Yazann Romahi, PhD, CFA, managing director, is CIO for AM Solutions – Quantitative Solutions focused on managing and developing the firm's systematic and factor-based franchise across strategic beta and thematics. He is also responsible for leading the firm's Multi-Asset Quantitative Research capabilities. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan in 2003, Yazann worked as a research analyst at the Centre for Financial Research at the University of Cambridge and undertook consulting assignments for a number of financial institutions including Pioneer Asset Management, PricewaterhouseCoopers and HSBC.

Aijaz Hussain

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 08, 2017

4.56

4.6%

Aijaz Hussain, vice president, is a portfolio analyst in the Quantitative Beta Strategies group, based in London. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2016, Aijaz worked as an Analytics Consultant at FactSet Research Systems. Aijaz graduated from Imperial College London with a BSc in Mathematics.

Joe Staines

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 08, 2017

4.56

4.6%

Mr. Staines, Vice President of JPMIM and a CFA charterholder, has been a research analyst and portfolio manager in the Quantitative Beta Strategies Team since 2016. An employee since 2014, he previously was a quantitative analyst in the Quantitative Portfolio Strategies Team in JPMIM’s Multi-Asset Solutions Team from 2014 to 2016. Prior to joining JPMIM, he was completing his PhD in Computational Finance from University College London.

Yegang(Steven) Wu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 08, 2017

4.56

4.6%

Mr. Wu, an Analyst of JPMIM, has been a research analyst and portfolio manager in the Quantitative Beta Strategies Team since 2016. An employee since 2014, he previously was a quantitative analyst in the Quantitative Portfolio Strategies Team in JPMIM’s Multi-Asset Solutions Team from 2014 to 2016. Prior to joining JPMIM, Mr. Wu was completing his bachelor’s degrees in Mathematics and Actuarial Science from the University of Iowa until 2013 and his M.A. in Financial Mathematics at Columbia University from 2013 to 2014. During this time, he also worked from January to July 2013 as an Actuarial Analyst at Transamerica, focusing on hedging and pricing for variable annuity products.

Alistair Lowe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 06, 2021

1.4

1.4%

Mr. Lowe, Managing Director of JPMIM, senior portfolio manager in the Quantitative Beta Solutions Team, joined JPMIM in 2018. He was once a self-employed consultant and worked for AlphaSimplex, a quantitative liquid alternatives manager from Feb to Dec 2016. From 2010 to 2014 he was Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Global Equities, at State Street Global Advisors and was Head of the Investor Solutions Group which specializes in tax-efficient indexing and efficient implementation of active equity strategies for taxable institutional clients and high net worth individuals.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

