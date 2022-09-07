The Fund seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the JP Morgan US Dividend Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. The Underlying Index is comprised of higher yielding U.S. equity securities. The Fund’s adviser is the sponsor of the Underlying Index and developed the proprietary factors on which the Underlying Index is based. FTSE International Limited, the Benchmark Administrator, administers, calculates and governs the Underlying Index. Holdings in the Underlying Index are selected primarily from the constituents of the Russell 1000 Index, a larger Russell Index, which is comprised of large- and mid-cap equity securities of companies located in the United States. Based on its rules-based selection process, the Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to the highest dividend yielding sectors on a risk adjusted basis, meaning that the index will establish sector weights by considering both the yield of the sector and the relative volatility of sector returns. As a result, certain sectors may be overweighted within the Underlying Index because they include higher dividend yielding companies. The Underlying Index and the Fund are diversified across the following sectors: basic materials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, real estate, technology, telecommunication and utilities. The Underlying Index will identify U.S. equity securities within each sector that have a high dividend yield over a rolling twelve month period. Within each sector, individual equity securities are also weighted to diversify risk. The Fund’s securities are large- and mid-cap equity securities of U.S. companies, including common stock, preferred stock and real estate investment trusts. As of January 31, 2022, there were 226 companies represented in the Underlying Index and the market capitalizations of those companies ranged from $2.64 billion to $453.7 billion. The number of components and the market capitalizations of the companies are subject to change over time. The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to closely correspond to the performance of the Underlying Index. Unlike many actively-managed investment companies, the Fund does not seek to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. The Fund’s intention is to replicate the constituent securities of the Underlying Index as closely as possible. “Replication” is a passive indexing strategy in which a fund invests in substantially all of the securities in its underlying index in approximately the same proportions as the underlying index. However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase or hold all of, or only, the constituent securities in their respective weightings in the Underlying Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may utilize a “representative sampling” strategy whereby securities are chosen in order to attempt to approximate the investment characteristics of the constituent securities. To the extent the Fund uses a representative sampling strategy, it would hold a significant number of the constituent securities of the Underlying Index, but may not track the Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire Underlying Index. Even when a Fund is utilizing representative sampling, it must invest at least 80% of its Assets in securities included in the Underlying Index. The Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced quarterly in accordance with the quarterly rebalancing of the Underlying Index. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in exchange-traded futures contracts to seek performance that corresponds to the Underlying Index. To the extent that the securities in the Underlying Index are concentrated in one or more industries or groups of industries, the Fund may concentrate in such industries or groups of industries. As of January 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the utilities and consumer staples sectors.