Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.8%
1 yr return
12.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$406 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.9%
Expense Ratio 0.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JAVA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.8%
|-21.2%
|27.4%
|67.51%
|1 Yr
|12.4%
|-61.1%
|51.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-22.7%
|64.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|29.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.4%
|14.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JAVA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.9%
|-65.1%
|38.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|29.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.3%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|21.9%
|N/A
|Period
|JAVA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-21.2%
|27.4%
|96.51%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-61.1%
|61.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-22.7%
|64.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.2%
|32.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JAVA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.9%
|-65.1%
|38.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|29.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.3%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|21.9%
|N/A
|JAVA
|Category Low
|Category High
|JAVA % Rank
|Net Assets
|406 M
|390 K
|151 B
|89.24%
|Number of Holdings
|157
|2
|1727
|19.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|66.3 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|89.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.93%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|69.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JAVA % Rank
|Stocks
|97.64%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|72.47%
|Cash
|2.36%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|24.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.30%
|59.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|55.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|57.39%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|58.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JAVA % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|63.20%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|91.54%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|38.98%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|56.99%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.77%
|8.62%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|20.89%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|15.06%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|76.79%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|75.70%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|40.68%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|30.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JAVA % Rank
|US
|97.64%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|39.68%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.02%
|66.51%
|JAVA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.44%
|0.01%
|4.02%
|85.19%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|25.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|JAVA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JAVA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JAVA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|N/A
|JAVA
|Category Low
|Category High
|JAVA % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.27%
|43.58%
|JAVA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|JAVA
|Category Low
|Category High
|JAVA % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|N/A
|JAVA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2023
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Andrew Brandon, managing director, is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2000, Andrew joined the investment team in 2012 as an investment analyst on the JPMorgan Equity Income and Growth and Income Funds. Prior to joining the team Andrew was a member of our US equity research team covering the financial industry. Andrew has also worked in the JPMorgan Private Bank supporting portfolio managers of both the U.S. large cap core equity product, and the U.S. large cap value product. Andrew obtained a B.A. in economics from the University of Virginia, and an M.B.A. from the University of Florida. He is a CFA charterholder."
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Clare Hart, managing director, is a portfolio manager in JPMorgan’s U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 1999, Clare is the lead portfolio manager of the JPMorgan Equity Income Strategy and the JPMorgan Growth & Income Strategy. Prior to joining the team, Clare was with Salomon Smith Barney’s equity research division as a research associate covering Real Estate Investment Trusts. Ms. Hart began her career at Arthur Andersen, working as a public accountant.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Scott Blasdell, managing director, is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group responsible for Large Cap Value portfolios. An employee since 1999, Scott started as a research analyst covering REITs then in 2001 became portfolio manager of JPMorgan’s REIT strategies. In 2008, Scott moved to the U.S. Disciplined Equity Team to manage large cap core and value strategies. Prior to JPMorgan, Scott worked as a research analyst at Merrill Lynch Asset Management and Wellington Management. Scott earned a B.A. in economics from Williams College and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is also a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Dave Silberman, managing director, is a portfolio manager on the JPMorgan Equity Income and the JPMorgan Growth & Income Funds within the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 1989, David assumed his current role in 2019. Prior to his current role, David was the Head of the Equity Investment Director and Corporate Governance teams globally and the lead U.S. Equity Investment Director since 2008. Previously, he was a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group where he managed equity portfolios for private clients, endowments and foundations. He has also worked in the Emerging Markets Derivatives Group and attended the J.P. Morgan training program. David holds a B.A. in economics and political science from the State University of New York at Binghamton and an M.B.A. from the Stern School of Business at New York University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.9
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...