The adviser seeks to meet its objective by investing primarily in equities, including common stock, preferred stock and bonds which are convertible to common stock, that the adviser identifies to be attractively valued given their growth potential over a long-term time horizon. The securities held by the Fund will predominantly be of companies with market capitalizations similar to those within the universe of the Russell 1000 Value Index (which includes both large cap and mid cap companies). As of the reconstitution of the Russell 1000 Value Index on September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the index ranged from approximately $24.93 million to $481.26 billion. The Fund may also invest significantly in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and depositary receipts. Depositary receipts are financial instruments representing a foreign company’s publicly traded securities. A depository receipt trades on a stock exchange in a country different from the company’s local market. Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. To the extent the Fund uses derivatives, the Fund will mainly use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions. Investment Process: The portfolio managers leverage the adviser’s U.S. Value strategy and the adviser’s Large Cap Value strategy to construct a portfolio for the Fund. The Fund’s portfolio managers each manage one of these other strategies and will draw on the insights from the other strategies in managing the Fund. While the Fund’s portfolio holdings will overlap with those strategies, the Fund’s strategy is unique and its holdings will be different from an investment in each of those other two strategies directly. The adviser will invest in companies whose securities are, in the adviser’s opinion, undervalued when purchased, but which have the potential to increase the intrinsic value per share. The “intrinsic value” of a stock is an expression of what the adviser believes to be the stock’s true worth. The adviser employs a bottom-up approach to stock selection, constructing portfolios based on company fundamentals, quantitative screening and proprietary fundamental analysis. The adviser’s analysis includes a review of proprietary data, information self-reported by companies, data from third-party vendors and internal fundamental research. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors. The adviser may sell a security for several reasons. A security may be sold due to a change in the company’s fundamentals or if the adviser believes the security is no longer attractively valued. Investments may also be sold if the adviser identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity. The Fund’s investment strategies may involve active and frequent trading resulting in high portfolio turnover.