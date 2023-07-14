Home
Vitals

YTD Return

4.8%

1 yr return

12.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$406 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$53.9
$45.77
$54.28

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

JAVA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan Active Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    JPMorgan Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Andrew Brandon

Fund Description

The adviser seeks to meet its objective by investing primarily in equities, including common stock, preferred stock and bonds which are convertible to common stock, that the adviser identifies to be attractively valued given their growth potential over a long-term time horizon. The securities held by the Fund will predominantly be of companies with market capitalizations similar to those within the universe of the Russell 1000 Value Index (which includes both large cap and mid cap companies). As of the reconstitution of the Russell 1000 Value Index on September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the index ranged from approximately $24.93 million to $481.26 billion.The Fund may also invest significantly in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and depositary receipts. Depositary receipts are financial instruments representing a foreign company’s publicly traded securities. A depository receipt trades on a stock exchange in a country different from the company’s local market.Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. To the extent the Fund uses derivatives, the Fund will mainly use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions.Investment Process: The portfolio managers leverage the adviser’s U.S. Value strategy and the adviser’s Large Cap Value strategy to construct a portfolio for the Fund. The Fund’s portfolio managers each manage one of these other strategies and will draw on the insights from the other strategies in managing the Fund. While the Fund’s portfolio holdings will overlap with those strategies, the Fund’s strategy is unique and its holdings will be different from an investment in each of those other two strategies directly. The adviser will invest in companies whose securities are, in the adviser’s opinion, undervalued when purchased, but which have the potential to increase the intrinsic value per share. The “intrinsic value” of a stock is an expression of what the adviser believes to be the stock’s true worth. The adviser employs a bottom-up approach to stock selection, constructing portfolios based on company fundamentals, quantitative screening and proprietary fundamental analysis. The adviser’s analysis includes a review of proprietary data, information self-reported by companies, data from third-party vendors and internal fundamental research. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors.The adviser may sell a security for several reasons. A security may be sold due to a change in the company’s fundamentals or if the adviser believes the security is no longer attractively valued. Investments may also be sold if the adviser identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.The Fund’s investment strategies may involve active and frequent trading resulting in high portfolio turnover.
Read More

JAVA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAVA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -21.2% 27.4% 67.51%
1 Yr 12.4% -61.1% 51.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 29.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.4% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAVA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.9% -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 21.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JAVA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.2% 27.4% 96.51%
1 Yr N/A -61.1% 61.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -16.2% 32.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JAVA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.9% -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 21.9% N/A

JAVA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JAVA Category Low Category High JAVA % Rank
Net Assets 406 M 390 K 151 B 89.24%
Number of Holdings 157 2 1727 19.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 66.3 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 89.25%
Weighting of Top 10 21.93% 5.0% 99.2% 69.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. 2.87%
  2. JPMorgan U.S. Government Money Market Fund, Class IM 2.67%
  3. Exxon Mobil Corp. 2.58%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., Class B 2.48%
  5. AbbVie, Inc. 2.37%
  6. Wells Fargo Co. 2.33%
  7. Raytheon Technologies Corp. 2.28%
  8. Meta Platforms, Inc., Class A 2.19%
  9. Chevron Corp. 1.98%
  10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 1.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JAVA % Rank
Stocks 		97.64% 28.02% 125.26% 72.47%
Cash 		2.36% -88.20% 71.98% 24.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 19.30% 59.63%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 55.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 57.39%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 58.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAVA % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 63.20%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.02% 91.54%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 38.98%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.76% 56.99%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.77% 8.62%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 58.05% 20.89%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 54.00% 15.06%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 76.79%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 34.10% 75.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 22.74% 40.68%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 30.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JAVA % Rank
US 		97.64% 24.51% 121.23% 39.68%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 45.02% 66.51%

JAVA - Expenses

Operational Fees

JAVA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.44% 0.01% 4.02% 85.19%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.50% 25.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

JAVA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JAVA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JAVA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% N/A

JAVA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JAVA Category Low Category High JAVA % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 42.27% 43.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JAVA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JAVA Category Low Category High JAVA % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JAVA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JAVA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Brandon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 04, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Andrew Brandon, managing director, is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2000, Andrew joined the investment team in 2012 as an investment analyst on the JPMorgan Equity Income and Growth and Income Funds. Prior to joining the team Andrew was a member of our US equity research team covering the financial industry. Andrew has also worked in the JPMorgan Private Bank supporting portfolio managers of both the U.S. large cap core equity product, and the U.S. large cap value product. Andrew obtained a B.A. in economics from the University of Virginia, and an M.B.A. from the University of Florida. He is a CFA charterholder."

Clare Hart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 04, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Clare Hart, managing director, is a portfolio manager in JPMorgan’s U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 1999, Clare is the lead portfolio manager of the JPMorgan Equity Income Strategy and the JPMorgan Growth & Income Strategy. Prior to joining the team, Clare was with Salomon Smith Barney’s equity research division as a research associate covering Real Estate Investment Trusts. Ms. Hart began her career at Arthur Andersen, working as a public accountant.

Scott Blasdell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 04, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Scott Blasdell, managing director, is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group responsible for Large Cap Value portfolios. An employee since 1999, Scott started as a research analyst covering REITs then in 2001 became portfolio manager of JPMorgan&rsquo;s REIT strategies. In 2008, Scott moved to the U.S. Disciplined Equity Team to manage large cap core and value strategies. Prior to JPMorgan, Scott worked as a research analyst at Merrill Lynch Asset Management and Wellington Management. Scott earned a B.A. in economics from Williams College and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is also a CFA charterholder.

David Silberman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 04, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Dave Silberman, managing director, is a portfolio manager on the JPMorgan Equity Income and the JPMorgan Growth & Income Funds within the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 1989, David assumed his current role in 2019. Prior to his current role, David was the Head of the Equity Investment Director and Corporate Governance teams globally and the lead U.S. Equity Investment Director since 2008. Previously, he was a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group where he managed equity portfolios for private clients, endowments and foundations. He has also worked in the Emerging Markets Derivatives Group and attended the J.P. Morgan training program. David holds a B.A. in economics and political science from the State University of New York at Binghamton and an M.B.A. from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.9 16.42

