The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

The Index is a modified float-adjusted market cap weighted index that consists of companies incorporated and traded in India, an emerging market country, excluding common stocks of “state-owned enterprises.” WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (“WisdomTree Investments”), as index provider, defines state-owned enterprises as companies with over 20% government ownership. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria: (i) incorporated or domiciled in India; (ii) listing on an Indian stock exchange; (iii) have a float-adjusted market capitalization of at least $1 billion as of the Index screening date (“float-adjusted” means that the share amounts reflect only shares available to investors); (iv) have an average daily dollar trading volume of at least $100,000 for the three months preceding the annual Index screening date; (v) trade at least 250,000 shares per month or $25 million notional for each of the six months preceding the annual Index screening date; and (vi) are

not state-owned enterprises as of the annual Index screening date. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced once each year on the annual Index reconstitution date.

The Index also excludes companies based on environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria. The ESG criteria seeks to exclude from the eligible investment universe companies that (i) violate, or are at risk of violating, certain commonly accepted international norms and standards, such as United Nations and the Global Standards Screening (“GSS”) guidelines; (ii) are significantly involved in controversial weapons, such as biological, chemical, cluster, nuclear or white phosphorous weapons or in anti-personnel mines; (iii) are significantly involved in the tobacco industry; (iv) are significantly involved in thermal coal activity, such as coal mining and exploration and coal-based power generation; or (v) do not meet such other ESG criteria as detailed in the Index methodology.

Securities are weighted in the Index based on float-adjusted market capitalization, as modified pursuant to certain limitations set forth below. At the time of the Index’s annual screening date, the maximum weight of any security in the Index is capped at 10% and the maximum weight of any one sector in the Index is capped at 30%, subject to the following volume factor adjustments. Security and/or sector weights may fluctuate above the specified cap in response to market conditions and/or the application of volume factor adjustments. The Index methodology applies a volume factor adjustment such that the weight of component securities within the Index with a lower trading volume are reduced, and the reduction in weight is reallocated pro rata among the other securities as of the annual Index screening date.

WisdomTree Investments, as Index provider, currently uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Index: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, financials and real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of June 30, 2022, companies in the financials sector comprised a significant portion of the Index.