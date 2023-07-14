Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

ETF
IXSE
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.7329 +0.04 +0.13%
primary theme
India
IXSE (ETF)

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.7329 +0.04 +0.13%
primary theme
India
IXSE (ETF)

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.7329 +0.04 +0.13%
primary theme
India

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

IXSE | ETF

$33.73

$6.6 M

0.30%

$0.10

0.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.2%

1 yr return

9.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$6.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.7
$28.83
$34.04

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

IXSE | ETF

$33.73

$6.6 M

0.30%

$0.10

0.58%

IXSE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -9.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree
  • Inception Date
    Apr 04, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    200000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marlene Walker-Smith

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.
The Index is a modified float-adjusted market cap weighted index that consists of companies incorporated and traded in India, an emerging market country, excluding common stocks of “state-owned enterprises.” WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (“WisdomTree Investments”), as index provider, defines state-owned enterprises as companies with over 20% government ownership. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria: (i) incorporated or domiciled in India; (ii) listing on an Indian stock exchange; (iii) have a float-adjusted market capitalization of at least $1 billion as of the Index screening date (“float-adjusted” means that the share amounts reflect only shares available to investors); (iv) have an average daily dollar trading volume of at least $100,000 for the three months preceding the annual Index screening date; (v) trade at least 250,000 shares per month or $25 million notional for each of the six months preceding the annual Index screening date; and (vi) are 
not state-owned enterprises as of the annual Index screening date. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced once each year on the annual Index reconstitution date. 
The Index also excludes companies based on environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria. The ESG criteria seeks to exclude from the eligible investment universe companies that (i) violate, or are at risk of violating, certain commonly accepted international norms and standards, such as United Nations and the Global Standards Screening (“GSS”) guidelines; (ii) are significantly involved in controversial weapons, such as biological, chemical, cluster, nuclear or white phosphorous weapons or in anti-personnel mines; (iii) are significantly involved in the tobacco industry; (iv) are significantly involved in thermal coal activity, such as coal mining and exploration and coal-based power generation; or (v) do not meet such other ESG criteria as detailed in the Index methodology. 
Securities are weighted in the Index based on float-adjusted market capitalization, as modified pursuant to certain limitations set forth below. At the time of the Index’s annual screening date, the maximum weight of any security in the Index is capped at 10% and the maximum weight of any one sector in the Index is capped at 30%, subject to the following volume factor adjustments. Security and/or sector weights may fluctuate above the specified cap in response to market conditions and/or the application of volume factor adjustments. The Index methodology applies a volume factor adjustment such that the weight of component securities within the Index with a lower trading volume are reduced, and the reduction in weight is reallocated pro rata among the other securities as of the annual Index screening date. 
WisdomTree Investments, as Index provider, currently uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Index: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, financials and real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of June 30, 2022, companies in the financials sector comprised a significant portion of the Index. 
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.
Read More

IXSE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IXSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% 3.3% 18.0% 91.30%
1 Yr 9.8% -10.7% 18.3% 69.57%
3 Yr 15.4%* -3.0% 25.8% 39.13%
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.8% 9.3% 65.22%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 12.5% 95.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IXSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.3% -36.8% -3.5% 30.43%
2021 10.3% 1.0% 20.2% 43.48%
2020 4.8% -0.1% 6.1% 39.13%
2019 N/A -5.9% 3.2% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% -0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IXSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.3% -19.7% 11.5% 91.30%
1 Yr -0.3% -10.7% 11.9% 69.57%
3 Yr 9.7%* -5.8% 15.5% 52.17%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 8.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -0.2% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IXSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.3% -36.8% -3.5% 30.43%
2021 10.3% 1.0% 20.2% 43.48%
2020 4.8% -0.1% 6.1% 39.13%
2019 N/A -5.9% 3.2% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% -0.3% N/A

IXSE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IXSE Category Low Category High IXSE % Rank
Net Assets 6.6 M 6.6 M 5.13 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 158 18 474 17.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.11 M 3.11 M 2.3 B 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 47.23% 12.4% 75.7% 47.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Reliance Industries Ltd 10.63%
  2. Infosys Ltd 8.68%
  3. ICICI Bank Ltd 7.48%
  4. Hindustan Unilever Ltd 4.13%
  5. Axis Bank Ltd 3.70%
  6. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd 3.19%
  7. Bharti Airtel Ltd 3.08%
  8. Asian Paints Ltd 2.19%
  9. Mahindra Mahindra Ltd 1.94%
  10. HCL Technologies Ltd 1.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IXSE % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 93.28% 104.43% 13.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 56.52%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 3.14% 60.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 56.52%
Cash 		0.00% -4.43% 5.11% 86.96%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 60.87%

IXSE - Expenses

Operational Fees

IXSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.19% 2.24% 95.65%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.19% 1.25% 13.04%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.20% N/A

Sales Fees

IXSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.25% 5.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IXSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IXSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 10.73% 67.00% 20.00%

IXSE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IXSE Category Low Category High IXSE % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.30% 0.00% 9.03% 34.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IXSE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IXSE Category Low Category High IXSE % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.11% -1.69% 1.15% 43.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IXSE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IXSE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.41 21.34 9.91 11.3

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×